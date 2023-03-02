It’s awards season! It’s the time of year when millions of people tune in to watch the Oscars and see their favorite artists get awarded for their work in some of the best movies of the year. As an homage to the upcoming Oscars that will be happening on March 13th this year, it’s only fitting to look back at some of the previous top-performing films that have set records for having the most nominations in Oscar history. Titanic, The Shape of Water, and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellow Ship of the Ring are just some included in the list of movies that have received the most Oscar nominations.

It is also worth noting that other notable films, such as Mary Poppins, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, From Here to Eternity, and Ben-Hur, are among those that have received 12 to 13 Oscar nominations but have not been included in the list.

‘La La Land’ (2016) — 14 Nominations (and 6 Wins)

Set in Los Angeles, La La Land is a romantic musical comedy film that follows a struggling jazz pianist, Seb Wilder (Ryan Gosling), and an aspiring actress, Mia Dolan (Emma Stone), who are pursuing their dreams but struggling to make ends meet. Together, they must navigate their paths in the city where dreams are made or broken.

Following its release, La La Land received widespread critical acclaim and success. The film received 14 nominations at the 2017 Oscars, making it one of the few films in Oscar history that have ever achieved that. It won six out of its 14 nominations in the categories of Best Actress; Best Film Editing; Best Original Score; Best Original Song; Best Production Design; Best Comedy; and Best Director for Damien Chazelle, who also broke the record as the youngest director (32 years of age at the time) to win an award in the category.

‘Titanic’ (1997) — 14 Nominations (and 11 Wins)

Based on the historical event of the RMS Titanic that sank in 1912, James Cameron’s Titanic incorporates both historical and fictionalized aspects, particularly focusing on the relationship between Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Butaker (Kate Winslet), who, despite being of different social classes, fell in love during the tragic voyage.

Titanic received a staggering 14 nominations at the 1998 Academy Awards. Not only did the film tie the record with All About Eve for the most nominations ever received by a single film, but it also won 11 out of its 14 nominations, which made it only one of two films (the only other film to achieve this was Ben-Hur at the time) to hold the title for the most awards won by a single film.

‘All About Eve’ (1950) — 14 Nominations (and 6 Wins)

One day, a young aspiring actress, Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter), meets her idol, Broadway mega-star Margo Channing (Bette Davis), in her dressing room. Touched by Eve's melancholic life story, Margo unhesitatingly takes Eve under her wing and makes her a personal assistant. With time, however, Eve’s true intentions of being in Margo’s life become increasingly clear.

All About Eve was the first movie to have received 14 nominations at the Academy Awards. The film brought home a total of six Oscars for Best Costume Design; Best Sound Recording; Best Screenplay; Best Supporting Actor; Best Director; and Best Picture.

‘The Shape of Water’ (2017) — 13 Nominations (and 4 Wins)

The Shape of Water tells a bizarre but heartbreakingly beautiful love story in a high-security government laboratory. The life of a mute cleaning lady, Elisa Esposito (Sally Hawkins), is forever changed when she discovers the lab’s classified secret: a strange scaled amphibian creature (Doug Jones) that lives in a water tank. However, as they develop a deep bond with each other, they soon realize that the future that lies ahead is uncertain.

Only Guillermo del Toro could’ve pulled off such an absorbingly emotional story between a woman and a creature so seamlessly and so beautifully. Following its critical acclaim and success, the film was nominated for 13 categories at the Oscars. However, The Shape of Water only snatched up four wins for Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Director, and Best Picture.

‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ (2008) — 13 Nominations (and 3 Wins)

Benjamin Button (Brad Pitt) lives an unusual life: he was born looking like an elderly man and appears to get younger and younger as the years go by. In the old folks home where he lives, he meets a young girl of the same age. As they fall in love, however, they know it is only a matter of time before Benjamin’s condition becomes a persistent complication that will jeopardize their future together.

It comes as no surprise that the film has captured the hearts of many viewers and film critics. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button received 13 nominations out of the 26 possible categories and won three awards for Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Makeup. Interestingly and annoyingly, Academy frontrunner Cate Blanchett did not receive an Oscar nomination for her role as Daisy Fuller (adult version) in the film.

‘Chicago’ (2002) — 13 Nominations (and 6 Wins)

While a famous Chicago theater performer, Velma Kelly (Catherine Zeta-Jones), kills her husband and sister after finding them in bed together, an aspiring theater performer, Roxie Hart (Renée Zellweger), finds herself in the same fate after killing her lover, who she thought would make her a star. As the two murderers find themselves in prison, lawyer Billy Flynn (Richard Gere) takes on both cases and puts them in the spotlight of a media circus, where they fight against each other for fame and publicity.

With 13 nominations, Chicago became the most nominated film at the 75th Academy Awards. Out of the 13 nominations, the film won six awards for Best Supporting Actress; Best Art Direction; Best Film Editing; Best Costume Design; Best Sound; and Best Picture.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ (2001) — 13 Nominations (and 4 Wins)

Deemed one of the best and most successful film series ever made, the first installment of the trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, received 13 nominations at the 74th Academy Awards. The film is frequently praised for its special effects, impeccable cast, and for perfectly bringing J. R. R. Tolkien’s imaginative classic to life.

Out of its 13 Oscar nominations, the film won four awards for Best Cinematography, Best Makeup, Best Original Score, and Best Visual Effects. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring was also the most Oscar-nominated film of the year.

‘Shakespeare in Love’ (1998) - 13 Nominations (and 7 Wins)

In Shakespeare in Love, English playwright William Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes) struggles with writer’s block. But meeting the enticing Viola de Lesseps (Gwyneth Paltrow) inspired him to write the infamous story of Romeo and Juliet.

The 71st Academy Awards was a strong year for films. Many incredible films, such as Elizabeth, Saving Private Ryan, and Life is Beautiful, were among the contenders for Best Picture. Despite this, Shakespeare in Love was in the lead with 13 nominations and had seven wins for Best Original Musical or Comedy Score; Best Costume Design; Best Art Direction; Best Screenplay; Best Supporting Actress; Best Actress; and Best Picture.

‘Forrest Gump’ (1994) — 13 Nominations (and 6 Wins)

Although Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) faces many tribulations throughout his life, he never lets any of them stand in the way of his happiness and believes that good things will happen no matter the circumstances. Throughout the film, Forrest achieves many accomplishments, such as serving in the US Army, inspiring people to jog, creating a famous shrimp fishing fleet, being a world-renowned ping-pong player, and even winning medals and meeting several US Presidents. Despite all his achievements, however, all he ever wanted was to love and be loved by his childhood sweetheart Jenny Curran (Robin Wright).

Forrest Gump won six of the 13 categories for which the film was nominated. The film took the awards for Best Visual Effects; Best Film Editing; Best Screenplay (or Adapted Screenplay); Best Actor (making him only one of two actors to win the Best Actor award two years in a row - he won the previous year for his role in Philadelphia); Best Director; and Best Picture. The Shawshank Redemption, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Pulp Fiction were among the considered nominees for Best Picture.

‘Gone with the Wind’ (1939) — 13 Nominations (and 8 Wins)

Adapted from the Margaret Mitchell novel of the same name, Gone with the Wind is an epic historical romance film that focuses on the life of Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh) and her love affairs with Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard) and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable). More importantly, it depicted the tragic history of the Civil War and Reconstruction. Although the film has remained a classic throughout the years, many aspects, such as the depiction of Black slaves in the film, have caused much controversy and are deemed offensive by contemporary audiences.

Having broken many records at the Oscars, Gone with the Wind was a marvel of its time. By winning eight out of its 13 nominations, the film was the first to set records for the total number of wins and nominations given to a film. Hattie McDaniel, who played the house servant, Mammy, in the film, became the first African-American woman to win an Oscar in an acting category (Best Supporting Actress). With a running time of 238 minutes, Gone with the Wind was (and still is) also the longest film to have won Best Picture at the Oscars.

