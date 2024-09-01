Movie remakes are certainly nothing new in Hollywood. A lot of times, remakes can feel pointless, but at their best, they can breathe new life into a franchise that has been down and limping for a while. With the right director, remakes can feel triumphant, even if the original movie is also great: take West Side Story, which is both great in its original version and Steven Speilberg's 2021 remake. Most movies are lucky to get one remake, much less multiple, but this has still happened several times throughout history.

Films based on literary sources such as books, plays, or comic books technically don't count because it can be argued that these films are just extra adaptations of the literary work rather than full-on remakes of previous movies. Even with this in mind, plenty of movies have been remade so many times that it's hard to keep track of them all. These are the most remade movies in cinema, constantly receiving reiteration after reiteration, warranted or otherwise.

10 'My Best Friend's Wedding' (1997)

Number of remakes: 3

Image via TriStar Pictures

My Best Friend's Wedding is a 1997 rom-com that was met with positive reviews, particularly for Julia Roberts' performance. A comeback of sorts for the actress after a string of disappointments, the film concerns a pair of old friends, Julianne and Michael, who reunite after a long time apart. When Michael reveals he is engaged, Julianne realizes she loves him and makes it her mission to get with him before he gets married.

There are some funny moments and some endearing yet admittedly questionable romance, but overall, My Best Friend's Wedding doesn't feel wasted. This film didn't receive any remakes domestically but was remade three times internationally: once in India in 2002, once in China in 2016, and once in Mexico in 2019. These remakes are a lot harder to get ahold of if you don't live in their respective countries, but none quite hold a candle to the original. Non-romance fans can safely skip this one, but those who live for it might want to give the original a shot if only to witness the on-screen chemistry between Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney.

9 'The Longest Yard' (1974)

Number of remakes: 3

Image via Paramount Pictures

1974's The Longest Yard is a football movie at its core, but it's no ordinary football movie. Instead, it takes place in prison, where the warden asks a former quarterback turned inmate to assemble a football team with other inmates so that they can play against the prison guards. However, the guards are intent on using dirty tricks and beating the prisoners at every game.

So far, The Longest Yard has been remade three times: in Britain in 2001, in America in 2005, and even in 2015 as an Egyptian film. However, only the 2005 version shares the same title as the original. Why it's been remade so many times is anyone's guess, as none of these remakes were particularly good, especially not the 2005 version starring Adam Sandler. Three may not be a very big number, but it is when it comes to remaking films; few films even get one remake, never mind three. Alas, it appears yet another remake of The Longest Yard is in the works at Paramount.

8 'A Star is Born' (1937)

Number of remakes: 4

Close

A Star is Born follows a failing movie star (who is an alcoholic in newer versions of the movie) who helps launch the career of an aspiring actress using his industry experience and insider know-how. While the original is a drama, most of the remakes are musical flicks, with the most recent 2018 edition starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who also directed.

This classic tale of Hollywood dreams has been officially remade four times: once in 1951 as a straight-to-television movie, then in 1954 with Judy Garland in what's possibly the best role of her career, resulting in an Oscar nomination. It was once again remade in 1976 with Barbera Streisand, followed by the 2018 version. A Star Is Born's timeless tale of dreams, ambitions, and love makes it the perfect candidate to be remade, depicting new sensibilities with each new generation while exploring similar themes.

7 'Nine Queens' (2000)

Number of remakes: 4

Image via Buena Vista International

Nine Queens is an Argentinian heist thriller movie that follows a con artist duo who tries to exploit money from a stamp collector by selling him a series of counterfeit stamps. Despite its relatively dull premise, the movie was met with endless amounts of praise, noted for its screenplay in particular.

Nine Queens was a smash-hit in Argentina, resulting in four remakes, three of which were from India

With it being such a smash hit in Argentina, some other filmmakers wanted to get in on some of the action, and so came the 2004 release of the feature film Criminal starring Oscar nominees Maggie Gyllenhaal and John C. Reilly. Since then, three Indian movies have been produced as remakes of the original — officially this time, resulting in four remakes in total. For fans of crime thrillers, this is an underrated movie they won't want to pass up. It has received many accolades and rave reviews, so it would be a shame to just let it slide. Criminal is decent, but it's best to stay away from the remakes though.

Watch on Amazon

6 'King Kong' (1933)

Number of remakes: 4

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

Good ol' King Kong has also received multiple remakes since the original was released in 1933. The first remake came out in 1976 and was not good, so it's no surprise that it didn't really take off. Following 1976, there was a 1998 animated musical flick, though this was a very loose remake and also failed to take off. Then came Peter Jackson's beloved 2005 film, followed by the 2017 Monsterverse movie. In total, there have been four remakes of King Kong, along with the various sequels and spin-offs.

Each one, of course, follows the giant ape from Skull Island as he is whisked away to New York after he falls in love with an American film actress. The 1933 film is one of the earliest examples of giant monster movies and has remained a staple of the genre ever since. Its endearing story and criticisms of the film industry are probably the main reasons why, after nearly 100 years, Kong is still going strong, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

King Kong (1933) Release Date April 7, 1933 Director Merian C. Cooper , Ernest B. Schoedsack Cast Robert Armstrong , Bruce Cabot Runtime 100 minutes

WATCH ON AMAZON

5 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Number of remakes: 5

Image via Toho

Seven Samurai is a jidaigeki film by legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa that completely changed the landscape of cinema itself. The plot follows a beleaguered village in rural Japan that hires a group of samurai to fight back against the bandits who repeatedly steal the harvest from the farmers. It is widely regarded as Kurosawa's best work and the movie that put him on the map.

It's such an influential movie that it's really hard to track just how many projects it has influenced, but there have been five confirmed remakes thus far, often in different genres or from different countries. Beyond these five remakes, references and nods to Seven Samurai can be found all over the place, especially in Hollywood. It inspired many other movies, from Star Wars to A Bug's Life. Widely considered among the best movies ever made, it's only natural for other filmmakers to want a piece of Seven Samurai's success.

Seven Samurai Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 26, 1954 Director Akira Kurosawa Cast Toshiro Mifune , Takashi Shimura Runtime 207 minutes

4 'Don' (1978)

Number of remakes: 6

Image via Nariman Films

Bollywood movies are actually remade all the time, largely because India is a country that has dozens of regional languages, and many of these remakes attempt to reach a wider audience. Most of the time, there aren't more than two or three. Don, however, scored six different remakes throughout the years, some of them even in the same language as the original.

Don scored six different remakes throughout the years, some of them even in the same language as the original.

Even though it is a Bollywood film, Don isn't a musical, opting instead for the action/thriller approach as it follows a crime boss who is constantly evading authorities. It reeks of '70s action movie cheese, but that's probably why it's become so successful, not just domestically but internationally, too. Don not only spawned an entire franchise but multiple remakes, the most recent of which came out in 2009. Some of these remakes are under different titles, but they are still fundamentally the same story.

Buy ON AMAZON

3 'The Man in the Iron Mask' (1923)

Number of remakes: 6

Image via MGM

The original The Man in the Iron Mask was a 1923 silent German expressionist film about the eponymous figure who came into the public eye in the early 18th Century. Though there have indeed been novels based on this anonymous prisoner, the movies haven't been adaptations of them but rather inspired by the legends and myths surrounding the poor, unfortunate soul who was the real man in the iron mask.

The man in the iron mask is an intriguing historical figure, so it's only natural that there would be several movies made speculating who he was and what happened to him.

Since the 1923 movie, six different films have been released, beginning in 1928, followed by 1939, 1977, 1985, and two in 1998. However, the most popular one released in 1998 is undoubtedly the one starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The man in the iron mask is an intriguing historical figure, so it's only natural that there would be several movies made speculating who he was and what happened to him. None of the movies do as much as they could with the premise, but they remain quite intriguing, if only for the mystery surrounding the tragic man.

WATCH ON MGM+

2 'Miss Granny' (2014)

Number of remakes: 8

Image via CJ Entertainment

The South Korean film Miss Granny has been remade eight times, though not a single one of these remakes is American. Most of the remakes come from various other countries in Asia, save for the 2022 version from Mexico. In South Korea, the film was a smash hit at the box office, and its success quickly became apparent in other countries. So, of course, other filmmakers hoped they would be able to achieve that same level of success with their versions of the film.

The plot concerns an aging widow who has professional photos done at a studio one day, but when she emerges, she finds she is 20 years old once again for some baffling reason. The fantasy dramedy was loved both by Korean and international audiences and has been remade under several titles since 2014, making it much more accessible to a wider variety of audiences.