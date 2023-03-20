Live by the gun, die by the gun. Killers across movies have ensured their survival by swapping out bullets for alternative ammunition. Sometimes, they don't even have that luxury. More often than not, they have to grab whatever is closest to them and use it to their advantage.

A warped perspective can cause a fighter to change anything into a weapon. In matters of life and death, from table legs to No. 2 pencils, desperate warriors from the Bride to John Wick have taken down their enemies with common everyday objects.

The following article contains spoilers for some entries discussed.

1 'Zombieland' (2009)

Columbus (Jessie Eisenberg) in Zombieland is enjoying a peaceful movie night, but the night goes awry when his date morphs into a zombie. The unexpected turn causes Columbus to think fast on his feet. He uses a toilet tank cover to knock out the bloodthirsty zombie.

RELATED: From 'Zombieland' to 'Sausage Party': 10 Movies That Hilariously Trolled Their Audiences

The toilet tank cover is a last resort after cotton balls, the shower curtain, and a toilet paper roll were used but barely made a dent. Rule number #2 of Zombieland, “always double tap,” is executed when Columbus takes a second swing at the zombie, delivering the final blow.

2 'Law Abiding Citizen' (2009)

Clyde Shelton (Gerard Butler) in Law Abiding Citizen is always one step ahead of the authorities. The jailbird orders an appetizing steak, but it’s not for the taste. He stabs his cellmate to death with the bone.

RELATED: ‘Law Abiding Citizen' Sequel in the Works, Gerard Butler Producing

The cellmate was surprised by the attack because there were no traditional weapons in sight. The edible equipment confirms Clyde Shelton’s background of extreme precision and ability to weaponize his surroundings.

3 'Transporter 2' (2005)

Frank Martin (Jason Statham) is confronted by a gang of tough guys in Transporter 2 and makes the best of his surroundings. Two guns are pointed at him, and to make it a fair fight, he drops his pistol and picks up a fire hose.

The former Special Forces operative uses every inch of the fire hose to his advantage by landing hits with the hose and brass nozzle. When the fight is over, he binds the gangsters and turns the water on, trapping the idiots in the grip of the hose with the water pressure.

4 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) is moments away from cracking the case of unsolved murders in Hot Fuzz, but the detective is thrown off the villain’s scent when he’s attacked by the bad guy’s toughest employee. Angel quickly realizes he can’t win by fighting fair, so he grabs his favorite flower pot and knocks the brute upside the head.

RELATED: 10 Funniest Action Movies Of The 21st Century (So Far)

The flower pot holds sentimental value as it’s the only item Detective Angel took with him when he moved to the small town. It’s surprising how he quickly parted with the pot during the heated battle. The unusual selection renders the henchman a non-factor until the climax of the movie.

5 'Daredevil' (2003)

Image via Marvel Studios

Colin Ferrell’s Bullseye is a secondary antagonist in 2003’s Daredevil. A dart-throwing competition involving the master marksman ends when Bullseye kills a man with a paper clip.

RELATED: 'Daredevil: Born Again' Adds ‘Arrow’ Writers Jill Blankenship & Grainne Godfree

Bullseye can transform any object with a sharp edge into artillery. In the comic book movie, the skilled assassin killed a bar patron with an ordinary paper clip. The spectators’ speechless reaction in the film is identical to the stunned audience who watched the paper clip stabbing.

6 'Die Hard 2' (1990)

Cursed with another holiday ambushed by terrorists, John McClane (Bruce Willis) tries to stop gunmen who have invaded an airport in Die Hard 2. The terrorists have loaded their automatic weapons with blanks, so John uses an icicle for defense.

Officer McClane is on the losing end of a brawl in the freezing cold. When the henchman resorts to pulling a knife on McClane, the officer grabs the first thing he can find and drives it through his enemy’s eyeball, making it one of the more creative kills of the Die Hardseries.

7 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

After billionaire philanthropist Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson) presses a button in Kingsman: The Secret Service, a signal emits from his consumer phones that cause normal civilians to become bloodthirsty. Harry Hart (Colin Firth), a secret agent, is trapped in a battle royale, and after running out of bullets, he grips a Bible for protection.

Benches, pews, and candlesticks are used during the melee, but the most unusual weapon is the Bible. The agent uses the book on four different opponents during the skirmish. He blocks a knife, strikes someone's groin, and delivers a chop to the neck with the good book.

8 'Rush Hour' (1998)

Image via New Line Cinema

After touching his radio, Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan) is punished by getting handcuffed to a steering wheel by Detective Carter (Chris Tucker) in Rush Hour. There are only two ways to get out: a key or uprooting the steering wheel, and Lee chooses the latter.

RELATED: Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Is in the Works

The gunless Lee takes down the FBI guards with only the steering wheel as a weapon. Jackie Chan can sell any fight choreography to look believable. The ridiculous choice of a steering wheel is evident during the awkward outtakes at the end of the film.

9 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' (2003)

Beatrix Kiddo (Uma Thurman) uses her bare hands when she finally gets to Kill Bill in Kill Bill: Volume 2, so anything in arm’s reach in the series has the potential to become a murder weapon. Gogo (Chiaki Kuriyama) is the top bodyguard standing in between Uma Thurman’s character and the main antagonist of Kill Bill: Vol. 1. The gap is closed after a table leg puts a dent in Gogo’s skull.

RELATED: 'Kill Bill': Vivica A. Fox Reprises Her Role for SZA Music Video

Out of all the menaces from the Crazy 88 gang, Gogo put up the toughest fight against the Black Mamba. Her unorthodox fighting style with a spiked ball and chain forced Beatrix to improvise. Gogo was certainly caught off guard when Black Mamba’s last blow was delivered by a table leg.

10 'John Wick 2' (2017)

Image via Lionsgate

Russian crime boss Viggo Tarasov (Michael Nyqvist) scolds his son Iosef (Alfie Allen) for killing John Wick's (Keanu Reeves) pet dog, explaining why he should fear the retired hitman. He reveals to his son that he once saw John Wick kill three men in a bar with just a pencil.

The same story is relayed at the beginning of John Wick 2 and is dismissed as a punchline, but the movie later doubles down on the ridiculousness with a visual. Wick fights off assassins and treats the pencil like a dagger, killing both menaces with a stab to the ear and neck.

KEEP READING: 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Cast & Character Guide: Who Will the Baba Yaga be Fighting Next?