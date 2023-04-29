While an engaging premise that keeps audiences invested is one of the most important elements in great pieces of cinema, what would a feature be without properly cast characters? Undoubtedly, the process of choosing actors who can convincingly fill a role is one of the most important aspects of filmmaking and deeply affects how both general audiences and critics perceive a project.

From Boogie Nights to The Departed, users on Reddit share their favorite casts of all time, analyzing the wide-genre films which feature such good performances from those involved that viewers wouldn't even think to dare to cast anyone else in their places.

10 'Boogie Nights' (1997)

In Paul Thomas Anderson's provocative Boogie Nights, which is, of course, set in the late '70s and early '80s, viewers are introduced to an ambitious porn producer (Burt Reynolds) who finds a young talent (Mark Wahlberg) and hopes to turn his craft into an art. While Boogie Nights is very much about family, it also analyzes the industry and the inescapable need to belong somewhere.

On Reddit, a user reflects on how the film is perfectly cast in a comment that reads: "A cast full of great actors all perfectly cast in their roles. It really was a movie about family and the places you can find one you fit in and everyone was just perfect in it."

9 'Fight Club' (1999)

Fight Club is a cult classic, and that isn't solely thanks to its mind-bending narrative; the talented cast it features is undoubtedly part of what makes it stand out. The twisting David Fincher movie, based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk, centers around an unnamed character (Edward Norton) who forms an underground "fight club" with a soap salesman (Brad Pitt) while also beginning a relationship with a charismatic woman (Helena Bonham Carter).

According to Buttonskill, Fight Club is one of the best examples of a perfectly casted project. "That Norton/Pitt juxtaposition had the perfect dynamics to keep you unsuspecting of the truth, but was clear as day when you re-watch it," the user explained. "Everyone else was a perfect fit as well: Bob, Marla, Angel Face."

8 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Quentin Tarantino's impressive directorial debut counts on several well-known faces, and it tells the story of a simple jewelry heist going tragically wrong. In its aftermath, the characters who remain alive believe that one of them is a police informant and thus begin to investigate.

Reservoir Dogs is surely one of the most mentioned films on the platform, and for good reason. The film stars Tarantino himself, Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, and Steve Buscemi, among many other talents. On another post, StarwarsIndianajones remarks that "most of Tarantino's movies have very decent casts."

7 'The Usual Suspects' (1995)

In this highly-regarded crime non-linear narrative drama by Bryan Singer, five criminals gather for questioning after being arrested following a truck hijack in New York. Since none of them is at fault, they prepare an operation to exact revenge on the police.

"[The Usual Suspects] could be a good candidate to this title, I think," a now-deleted Reddit account wrote. "Even Stephen Baldwin is great. And he's generally not precisely the kind of guy I want to see in great movies like this." No doubt, The Usual Suspects offers an enthralling premise and satisfying ending, but the acting performances help make the film memorable.

6 'Ocean's Eleven' (2001)

Ocean's Eleven is the first movie out of the treasured action trilogy, and it focuses on pals Danny Ocean (George Clooney), Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt), and Linus Caldwell (Matt Damon) as they plot to heist three casinos in Las Vegas – owned by Terry Benedict (Andy García) – in order to steal $160 million.

Steven Soderbergh's movie is also a popular pick on the platform. "I love everyone in that movie. Pitt and Clooney were amazing," pizzasalice said. On another post, Daytripp also praised all the actors involved, saying that it "seems like the cast ARE the movie," a comment with which many people agreed.

5 'Superbad' (2007)

Centering on Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera), two inseparable best friends who are currently navigating the last weeks of high school, Greg Mottola's comedy film Superbad analyzes the characters' separation anxiety after their attempt to throw a drunken celebration fails.

In addition to its hilarious narrative, the relationships between the characters were indeed crucial to make the film work – at least according to users on the platform. "Superbad is perfectly cast. The dynamics that all had together were perfect," BlahMayn commented.

4 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' (2011)

Featuring a powerhouse cast, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, inspired by a spy thriller novel by John Le Carré, is set in the early 1970s. It tells the engaging story of a spy (Gary Oldman) who is compelled to leave semi-retirement during the darkest days of the Cold War in order to find a Soviet agent working for MI6.

"It had three generations of absolutely fantastic British actors - John Hurt at the top of the pyramid, Gary Oldman, Mark Strong, Colin Firth and others in the middle generation, and the younger generation of Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hardy," DoctorG0nzo explained what makes the movie stand out. "But it's not just that it's got the big names - every actor is absolutely perfect for the character they're portraying."

3 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Wes Anderson's heartbreaking comedy-drama depicts the adventures of Gustave H (Ralph Fiennes), a renowned concierge at a well-known hotel in Europe, and his right-hand man's (Tony Revolori) early years serving as a lobby boy in the hotel's celebrated years.

Just like Tarantino, Wes Anderson seems to have a natural talent for casting actors in their perfect roles."I think Wes Anderson picks very good people to play the characters he writes, " Baginni wrote, while a now-deleted Reddit account could not help mentioning, in a different comment, all those who are a part of The Grand Budapest Hotel.

2 'The Godfather' (1972)

Starring Marlon Brando as the aging patriarch of a dynasty of organized crime in postwar New York City, Francis Ford Coppola's highly popular crime drama The Godfather showcases the complex character's transfer of control of his empire to his youngest son, Michael Colorene (Al Pacino).

Surely, it is far from surprising that The Godfather is a part of this list; in fact, the movie is perhaps one of the most expected choices, what with it being a genre-defining mobster movie. "Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, James Caan, Diane Keaton, John Cazale, Abe Vigoda, Sterling Hayden... that's a hell of a cast," Pvt_Hudson said. "Throw in Part II with de Niro as young Vito and Lee Strasberg as Hyman Roth and you've got a winner," another Redditor commented.

1 'The Departed' (2006)

Martin Scorsese's unforgettable tale of two cops on different sides of the law illustrates an undercover police officer (Leonardo DiCaprio) and a police mole (Matt Damon) who attempt to figure out who the other is while joining an Irish gang in South Boston.

"The Departed has a killer cast," DrKushnstein remarked on the platform, and many others agreed. Indeed, The Departed offers audiences perhaps one of the most talented casts on a feature in addition to a thrilling plot.

