Because entertainment has long been a male-dominated industry, it's undeniably compelling for viewers to see a major release with an all-female or mostly female-led cast. Although many have been filmed so far, it's always enjoyable to see a new release featuring mostly women. Based on the book of the same name, Sarah Polley's Women Talking is based on real-life events surrounding assaults within an isolated Mennonite community. Starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, and the powerful Frances McDormand, this movie is an Oscar contender, having already garnered considerable notice on the awards circuit.

To celebrate the release of Women Talking, it'd be great to check out some formerly popular, all-female protagonist movies. Some are already on viewers' favorite lists, while others may be hidden gems. They're all from various different genres, but have something in common - a powerful and captivating cast.

'Ocean's Eight' (2018)

Ocean's Eight was a pretty polarizing feature when it came out. People criticized using the heist story of the George Clooney-led Ocean's Eleven and making it "feminist" while completely missing the premise. Sandra Bullock stars as Debbie Ocean, the sister of Danny Ocean (Clooney). The story tells how they both have a knack for "taking what's not theirs."

Debbie manages to round up a team of women skilled in different areas, with one goal - to steal the diamonds displayed at the Met gala, including a necklace worn by an actress. This action comedy packs as much thrills and excitement as its other four, male-led counterparts.

'Steel Magnolias' (1989)

The star-studded and touching rom-com Steel Magnolias is one of the best female-led movies of all time. Its popularity is still high because it displays the lives and drama of six close-knit women from a small Southern town.

This premise doesn't seem like much to go on, but the feature is relatable, heartwarming, and a real tear-jerker. For anyone that loves a classic 80s feature and a feel-good drama, this movie stars Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Shirley MacLaine, and many others. The special touch is Dolly Parton as Truvy, the fabulous hairdresser.

'Death Proof' (2007)

Although this movie tries to convince the viewer that Kurt Russell is the lead, he's just the male protagonist. The real leads are the two all-woman crews that give Kurt Russell's character hell throughout. Death Proof wasn't received with ecstatic cheers, but it's one of Quentin Tarantino's best features.

Death Proof covers two stories - one of murder, and the other of revenge. Russell stars as a lone stuntman Mike who drives a "death-proof" car, preying on young women. His first group of "preys" are three playful women, while the second consists of powerful characters. Interestingly, this was one of Mary Elizabeth Winstead's first prominent roles, after which she had some more memorable roles.

'The Joy Luck Club' (1993)

Similarly to Steel Magnolias, The Joy Luck Club deals with the lives of ordinary women, but at the center of this movie are four Asian women and their daughters. This film's often called a quintessential Asian family movie since it depicts generational and mother-daughter relationships.

The fantastic cast includes Ming Na-wen, Tamlyn Tomita, and Rosalind Chao as the daughters. For those that need a fix of family drama and a heartwarming female-led movie, The Joy Luck Club is an excellent choice.

'Annihilation' (2018)

Annihilation is special for numerous reasons. Among so many, not only is it one of the potential future cult classics, but it may be in the minority that is heavily female-led. Directed by the sci-fi and horror extraordinaire Alex Garland, Annihilation is essential sci-fi material. It was adapted from the book of the same name, written by Jeff VanderMeer.

Natalie Portman is at the forefront of the story, playing a biologist sent to examine a mysterious anomaly occupying a vast area. In there, laws of nature, and often physics, don't seem to work. She's sent to the area with a team of scientists, comprised of Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Jason-Leigh, Gina Rodriguez and Tuva Novotny. Their discoveries are scary and somewhat beautiful. Annihilation is visually stunning, among all its qualities.

'Waiting to Exhale' (1994)

For a while, there was a very popular GIF of Angela Bassett burning a car down and walking away from it. That scene was actually from the movie Waiting to Exhale. This is another strong female-led feature that depicts the lives and bonds of four Black women as they struggle with work and relationship issues.

Despite mixed reviews, Waiting to Exhale is iconic in popular culture. Not only was it quintessential for Black women's representation in media, but it helped shape rom-coms in various ways. In an interview for Los Angeles Times, Loretta Devine said - "Waiting to Exhale was important 20 years ago because it gave black women a voice and brought attention to their ideas on love and marriage."

'A League of Their Own' (1992)

It's hard to imagine A League of Their Own turned 30 this year. Despite that, it got a series adaptation this year and is still among the most beloved 90s movies. The feature is about creating a women's baseball league during World War II when most of the men were out fighting. Baseball scouts didn't want the league to die, so forming an all-women's league was the ideal solution.

Geena Davis brilliantly leads a cast of powerful women, among which are Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell, to name a few. For those interested, the Amazon Prime series came out this year; unsurprisingly, it's on lists for best comedy duos and series, despite going slightly under the radar.

'Little Women' (2019)

Here, fans can take their pick - Little Women from 2019, or the version from 1994. The most recent version has a higher IMDb rating, although the previous one may carry more sentimental value for those that love this famous Louisa May Alcott novel.

Little Women revolves around the March sisters - Jo, Amy, Meg, and Beth, from the narrative perspective of Jo. Their lives are filled with laughter, romance, drama and tragedy; every sister has ambitions and desires, and the Greta Gerwig movie seems to depict each with equal attention to character. If struggling to decide, remember that the new version stars Florence Pugh, one of the best actors of the newer generation.

'Bombshell' (2019)

The movie that led by example for some great #MeToo movement-based features (like the most recent She Said), Bombshell entered the silver screens with a bang. The story is about uncovering the sexual misconduct and assaults on female employees of the former FOX News president, Roger Ailes.

Bombshell is a fast-paced and emotionally heavy drama about the strength women possess when processing trauma and talking about it. It's fantastically led by a star-studded cast - Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, but they aren't the only stars in the movie. The women cast for this are all fantastic actors.

'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Bridesmaids is a feature film powerful by different standards - most obviously, comedy. Rom-coms are abundant, but history's seen actual tear-inducing comedies mostly made by men. It's safe to say Bridesmaids has one of the most fabulous and funny female casts of all time; it's very high on the lists of the best comedies of the 2010s and the 21st century, even.

Kristen Wiig stars as Annie, the maid of honor to be at her childhood friend Lillian's (Maya Rudolph) wedding. During the engagement party, Annie meets her nemesis - Lillian's wannabe best friend, Helen (Rose Byrne). Annie compares herself to the fabulous and stylish Helen, but comes across obstacles, rarely knowing how to express herself. This fantastic comedy also stars Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and Wendi McLendon-Covey, all comedy queens.

