While remakes, sequels, reboots, and general retreads of familiar storylines crowd the release schedules of modern Hollywood, there are rare instances when two films go through separate development and production only to end up almost clones of each other and staring each other down for box office glory. Inevitably, the two films will be judged directly against the other, usually with one film being the clear winner in the cultural showdown. Here are 14 examples of film pairings that have the same plot and were released around the same time.

Deep Impact / Armageddon

Perhaps the most infamous example of two incredibly similar films competing at the box office came with the release of Armageddon hot on the heels of Deep Impact. Both films featured a team of astronauts sent into space to blow up a giant rock hurtling straight for Earth, but the two films handled the scenario in very different ways. Armageddon had all the famous trademarks of director Michael Bay; big budget, big explosions, big stars (featuring a cast that included Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, Steve Buscemi, and Billy Bob Thornton) big thrills, and big returns. Audiences did not want to miss a thing and this propelled Armageddon to become the highest-grossing film of 1998.

Deep Impact's name became the subject of irony as, despite having production rushed in order to reach theaters first, and being a hit upon release, it couldn't compete with the juggernaut blockbuster that came after it. The film's tender approach to an extinction-level event has endured and Deep Impact is remembered fondly for its stellar cast (including Tea Leoni, Elijah Wood, LeeLee Sobieski, Robert Duvall, Jon Favreau​​​​​​, and an iconic performance as the U.S. President by Morgan Freeman), multiple intertwined storylines, emotional deaths of key characters, and hopeful outlook on humanity...oh, and the sinking head of the Statue of Liberty as a giant tsunami wave batters New York.

Antz / A Bug's Life

1998 was home to another head-to-head clash - but this time at a much smaller scale. Both Antz and A Bug's Life center around a colony of ants that must protect themselves from another bug species, with the unlikely hero coming in the form of an ant who doesn't quite fit in with the colony due to its intelligence and individualistic nature. Releasing just over a month apart, these two tales of tiny heroes went head-to-head with one clear winner: the more family-friendly A Bug's Life ended its run with nearly double the worldwide gross of Antz, despite being made on half the budget.

First Daughter / Chasing Liberty

The only thing worse than a movie flopping is a movie flopping twice, which is what happened when First Daughter and Chasing Liberty were both released in 2004. The pair are almost interchangeable, and tell the story of Presidential daughters who long to free themselves of the constraints of the White House and the Secret Service agents that constantly follow them. Our first daughters both attempt to break free and live their own lives, but inadvertently fall in love with a man who turns out to be a secret service agent covertly protecting them. After moviegoers and critics alike had shown their distaste for Chasing Liberty, First Daughter's release date was pushed to be slightly further away, but it didn't help how the film was received when it finally did release, which was also to terrible reviews and a rebuke from the audience.

The Prestige / The Illusionist

In 2006, as if by magic, two films graced the silver screen that were nearly identical. Echoing the clever sleight of hand in The Prestige, many viewers weren't aware that they were two different films. Both films are set in turn-of-the-century Europe, and their central plots feature magicians. While The Illusionist was a respected film in its own right - well-received critically and by the box office - history has been much kinder to The Prestige. The film now ranks amongst the IMDb Top 50 thanks to its big twist ending, Christopher Nolan's direction, and a star-studded cast including Christian Bale, Scarlett Johannson, Michael Caine, Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Hall, and David Bowie.

Olympus Has Fallen / White House Down

The concept of Die Hard in the White House is so good that in 2013, audiences were treated to two films where criminals take over the white house, and a secret service agent must save the U.S. President who is being held hostage. Thanks to the star-powered combo of Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx, combined with Roland Emmerich's flare for spectacle, White House Down may have won the initial box office battle and grossed a larger sum worldwide, but it lost the war to Olympus Has Fallen, given its larger budget and lukewarm reception. The latter has now spawned a franchise that sees star Gerard Butler return for the sequels London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen.

EDtv / The Truman Show

Reality Television is now a staple on the small screen, but as we leaped toward the new millennium, reality TV got twisted into two fictional films. The Truman Show featured Jim Carrey in a rare dramatic role as a man who was the unknowing star of a lifelong TV show where viewers could watch every minute of his carefully curated life in real-time. In contrast, Matthew McConaughey was a willing participant in EDtv, where his titular Ed agrees to have every moment of his life filmed for a month for a brand new reality TV concept. The two characters found themselves struggling to come to grips with their actual realities while being filmed non-stop, with both films commenting early on about the pitfalls of fame, the lack of privacy, and the unrealistic nature of reality TV. The Truman Show was the clear winner of the two, becoming a commercial success, audience favourite, and a critical hit, while EDtv failed to live up to its predecessor.

Dante's Peak / Volcano

The box office heated up in 1997 with two Volcano-based disaster movies exploding onto our screens. The first offering was Dante's Peak, starring Pierce Brosnan and Linda Hamilton, which centered around a long-dormant volcano suddenly springing to life and threatening the sleepy countryside town nearby. Volcano decided to erupt its titular character in the center of Los Angeles - leaving Tommy Lee Jones and Anne Heche to try and stop the inevitable lava flow that is destroying the city. Thanks to an intentionally sped-up production schedule, Dante's Peak was the first in the market, and the box office flowed accordingly, with the film remaining at the summit ahead of Volcano.

Snow White and the Huntsman / Mirror Mirror

While Snow White adaptations are numerous, from the classic Walt Disney animated film to more modern adaptations like Sydney White, it's rare for two adaptations to come out so close together. Tonally, the two films are very different; Mirror Mirror re-tells the story more traditionally, replete with elaborate costumes and beautiful scenery, while Snow White and the Huntsman opted for a darker twist on the classic fairy tale. Apparently, this was just what audiences wanted from the familiar tale, and they flocked to see Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth battle Charlize Theron's evil queen to the tune of nearly $400 million worldwide - double what Mirror Mirror had acquired during its theatrical run.

The Descent / The Cave

Monsters lurking in the dark is a timeless fear, but in 2005, it surfaced in a very specific form - creatures discovered deep in caves by groups of explorers who then must escape the blood-thirsty predators while also undertaking challenging cave climbing and diving. The all-female team in The Descent seemed better equipped for this confrontation, with the film returning high profits on its modest budget, in opposition to The Cave's low returns on a much larger budget.

Red Planet / Mission To Mars

After the Y2K crisis ended in a fizzle, it seems Hollywood believed that humanity's next step would be making it to Mars. The year 2000 saw two dueling films about sending astronauts to our neighboring planet, but both films fizzled on the launchpad, struggling to find an audience and receiving a poor critical response. Brian De Palma's Mission To Mars potentially broke even, while Red Planet became a spectacular failure, losing a significant amount of money for Warner Bros due to increasing VFX and set costs and multiple release date changes alongside reports of on-set feuding between stars Val Kilmer and Tom Sizemore which allegedly resulted in a physical altercation between the two. If only they had sent Matt Damon instead, maybe they would have found more success.

Steve Jobs / Jobs

While Steve Jobs was a genius, it's unlikely that the world needed two very similar biopics to be released in the few years after his passing in 2011. Both of the films are framed around the release of a seminal piece of Apple technology; Ashton Kutcher's version in Jobs unveils the iPod, and Michael Fassbender' reveals the iMac in Steve Jobs. It seems moviegoers agreed that Jobs was not enough of a drawcard for two films, and they shied away from both versions, each achieving minimal commercial success. Steve Jobs was, however, a critical success, garnering award nominations for Fassbender and Kate Winslet's performance, Danny Boyle's direction, and Aaron Sorkin's quippy script.

The Raid / Dredd

Elite law enforcement officers become trapped in a high-rise tower and must fight their way to the top floor to bring a criminal to justice. This could describe either Dredd or The Raid, both released in cinemas in 2012. The Raid became a worldwide sensation upon release, spawning sequels, and an upcoming English-language Netflix remake. While Dredd's initial reception was lukewarm, the film has gone on to become a cult favorite, finding a second life on home entertainment options and opening up conversations about continuing the story in another form.

Friends With Benefits / No Strings Attached

Back in 2011, relationships between two friends that also have sex but stay "just friends" were apparently all the rage, with Hollywood producing two romantic comedies with the same plot. The two films are so similar it is hard to distinguish between them. They both star two good-looking singles (Friends with Benefits boasts Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, while No Strings Attached stars Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher) who decide to embark on a strictly physical relationship but before long, they realize that casual sex might not be so casual. It seems audiences had trouble separating the two as well, as the films have almost identical star ratings on IMDb, and both made around $150 million at the box office. This same plotline would feature yet again - but this time in real life - and with a star of each film! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were long-term friends for years after starring on That '70s Show and are now married. Talk about life imitating art!