There may not be an award for it, but there is certainly a hallowed spot in the movie-making industry for films that get the most bang out of the fewest amount of bucks. You don't necessarily need an enormous budget to create a successful and widely seen film. Well-written, well-acted, and well-produced movies with a shoestring budget can see an excellent return on investment. Here are some of the cash strapped films that mange to optimize every dollar that was put into the project.

Slacker (1990) — $23,000 budget

Image via Orion Classics

Before Richard Linklater (Boyhood, Dazed and Confused) rose to prominence in the mid to late '90s, he was toiling away in his native Austin, Texas making small independent films like Slacker. Released in 1990 on a budget of only $23,000, the film managed to rake in over $1.2 million. Linklater actually starred in his film about a group of floundering and unambitious artists in the capital of Texas who eschewed real life responsibility in order to pursue their eccentric and artistic dreams.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) — $200,000 budget

The pre-eminent found footage film was made for a paltry $200,000. The Blair Witch Project depicts a trio of young hikers who get lost in the woods searching for answers about the mysterious Blair Witch. Production company Lionsgate Films took a chance on the small film that was directed by a group of filmmakers including Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sanchez, and were rewarded with an enormous return on their investment. The Blair Witch Project would go on to earn an astounding $248 million and is widely regarded as the most profitable, widely seen low budget film of all time.

El Mariachi (1992) — $7,000 budget

Another renowned filmmaker who had to prove himself with small, independent projects before hitting it big is Robert Rodriguez (From Dusk Till Dawn, Spy Kids). El Mariachi was made for the miniscule sum of just $7,000 and went on to win the Independent Spirit Award for Best First feature on its way to earning an impressive $2 million. After displaying the ability to maximize every dollar he had, studios were more than willing to attach the director to much bigger projects. Rodriguez now has a filmography of over thirty films to his credit.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) — $400,000 budget

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures/Paramount Pictures

Made for just $400,000, Napoleon Dynamite was an enormous success for director, Jared Hess. If it weren't for his vision and efficient use of a small budget, we would likely have never heard of Jon Heder and got to meet the likes of Uncle Rico (Jon Gries), Pedro (Efren Ramirez), and Kip (Aaron Ruell). With an ROI of more than 1,000%, the revenue total for the film of over $46 million is truly remarkable, and the movie is now considered a cultural phenomenon with "Vote For Pedro" shirts still flying off the racks.

Clerks (1994) — $230,000 budget

Image Via Miramax Films

"I'm not even supposed to be here today" was the mantra of put out store clerk, Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran) who had to deal with the likes of oddballs Jay (Jason Mewes), Silent Bob, (director Kevin Smith), and Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson) in the film. Clerks was a labor of love that saw Smith max out his personal credit cards and actually go into debt as a part of the film's $230,000 budget. After the quirky and hilarious independent film shot in black and white earned $3.8 million at the box office Smith's "Silent Bob" was probably laughing all the way to the bank.

Eraserhead (1977) — $10,000 budget

Image via Libra Films International

Master of the sublime and surreal, David Lynch's 1977 classic about Henry Spencer (Jack Nance), his significant other Mary X (Charlotte Stewart), and their bizarre reptilian offspring was made on a shoestring budget of just $10,000, and gave us glimpse into the eccentric mind of one of the industry's greatest auteurs. After surprising with a whopping $7 million gross, it made this list without a second thought and launched what has been a brilliant if not bonkers career for Lynch.

Paranormal Activity (2007) — $15,000 budget

When things start to go bump in the night for Katie (Katie Featherston) and Micah (Micah Sloat), they set up cameras around the house hoping to catch whatever it is that's disturbing the peace and quiet. Made for just $15,000, Paranormal Activity's director Oren Peli was able to maximize the edge-of-your-seat suspense with fantastic pacing and nail-biting anticipation. They executed the film so well that it raked in an unexpected $193 million and is right up there with The Blair Witch Project as one of the greatest returns on investment in the history of film, while also spawning a six-picture franchise to date.

Catfish (2010) — $30,000 budget

Capitalizing on the online phenomenon of identity theft and identity fraud, Catfish was a timely piece about the phenomenon known as "catfishing." Director and producer Ariel Schulman captures his brother, Nev's own experience with online identity fraud in an enlightening documentary on what lengths people will go to misrepresent themselves on the internet. For $30,000, Schulman was able to amass a box office haul of over $3.7 million worldwide in the process of exposing the scam artists.

The Brothers McMullen (1995) — $28,000 budget

Director Edward Burns made a name for himself in this small film that ended up doing big business. Also appearing as one of the movie's leads, Burns' character is one of a trio of Irish Catholic brothers who navigate their way through relationships with each other and the various women in their lives. The film struck a chord with its honesty and top-notch acting earning $10 million on just a $28,000 budget and earned Burns a spot in Hollywood for years to come.

Night of the Living Dead (1968) — $114,000 budget

Widely considered to be the granddaddy of zombie films, the legendary George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead wasn't' supposed to be the iconic classic that it is today. With only a little over $100,000 at his disposal, Romero managed to churn out a seminal horror masterpiece that continues to serve as the standard-bearer by which all other zombie films are judged. When it made $30 million at the box office, it cemented Romero as the King of Horror films and spawned a genre that is still running strong today.