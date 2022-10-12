The opening 10 minutes of the movie are crucial, but they don't have as much of an impact as the movie's title on whether people would watch it. Finding a title for a movie that is both intriguing and meaningful is challenging since it needs to capture the essence of the film.

However, some filmmakers prefer to be straightforward with their movie's name by selecting one that encapsulates the entire film. But depending on the movie's story, various people might interpret a title differently despite having such a direct title. Some movies feature titles that are so apparent that they give away the entire plot to the audience.

The following entries contain spoilers.

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

The Shawshank Redemption is the directorial debut of Frank Darabont, and is based on Stephen King’s 1982 novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. It depicts the tale of banker Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), who is given a life sentence in Shawshank State Prison for the murders of his wife and her lover despite his claim of innocence.

As the movie title suggests, the film's story centers on how Andy atones for the crime he claims he didn’t commit in Shawshank prison. He calmly accepts his fate, unlike many of his fellow inmates. Additionally, instead of feeling resentful and aggrieved about his unjust imprisonment, he worked to improve the lives of those around him.

'Lone Survivors' (2013)

Lone Survivor, based on Marcus Luttrell and Patrick Robinson’s 2007 nonfiction book of the same name, is an American biographical war film released in 2013. The movie follows a four-man SEAL reconnaissance and surveillance team tasked with finding the Taliban leader Ahmad Shah during Operation Red Wings, a failed counter-insurgency mission by the US Navy SEALs during the Afghan War.

The movie's title already gives away how the operation concludes with just one man surviving: hospital corpsman First Class Marcus Luttrell, the film protagonist, played by Mark Wahlberg. Additionally, the word "survivor" refers to the hardship Luttrell experienced during and after the operation.

'Free Willy' (1993)

Free Willy is a family drama movie released in 1993, directed by Simon Wincer and written by Keith A. Walker and Corey Blechman, based on a story by Walker. The movie centers on an orphaned boy, Jesse (Jason James Richter), who made friends with a captive orca named Willy in a failing amusement park. After learning that the aquarium owners will slaughter the orca, he risks everything to save the whale.

The main story centers on how Jesse will save Willy from being killed, as the title suggests. Furthermore, the word "free" in the title signifies the freedom that both of the main characters—the trapped orca and his orphaned friend—need to restore from the life they are currently leading.

'The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

The Empire Strikes Back, also known as Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, is the second installment in the Star Wars series and the Skywalker Saga's fifth chronological episode. The movie, which takes place three years after the events of Star Wars (1977), describes the conflict between the Rebel Alliance, led by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and the evil Galactic Empire, led by the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid).

Fans may easily comprehend that the movie's only focus is the Empire's massive onslaught on the Rebel Alliance, given what transpired in the first Star Wars movie and the sequel's title. Additionally, it seems that this episode will concentrate more on the Empire's side of things.

'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Saving Private Ryan, which is notorious for its violent depictions of battle, is set during the Battle of Normandy in World War II, particularly its portrayal of the Omaha Beach attack during the Normandy landings. The movie follows Tom Hanks' character, Captain John H. Miller, and his team as they seek Private James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon), the lone surviving brother of four paratroopers.

The film's centerpiece will be the team's search for and rescue of Private Ryan, as the title indicates. Furthermore, fans can easily infer Private Ryan's status from the three words of the title; it is also known that he is in danger and needs the assistance of his comrades.

'12 Years a Slave' (2013)

12 Years a Slave is based on the 1853 memoir of the same name by African-American Solomon Northup, who was abducted and sold into slavery in Washington, D.C., in 1841 by two con artists. Before being freed, he was forced to work on Louisianan plantations for 12 years.

The movie's title already gives away the entire plot. It indicates to audiences that it will concentrate on the protagonist's 12 years of slavery rather than any other events in his life. Additionally, to a certain extent, the title alludes to both his physical and emotional confinement.

The 'Kill Bill' Duology

Based on a story by Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman, Kill Bill is Tarantino’s two-part martial art movie series released in 2003 and 2004. The movie follows The Bride, played by Thurman, who vows vengeance on a group of assassins and their leader, Bill (David Carradine) when they attempt to kill her in the film.

The Bribe’s entire journey is chronicled over the course of two movies because it took her that long to eventually kill Bill. Nevertheless, since killing Bill is The Bride's sole focus throughout and what moves the plot ahead, the title is succinct, straightforward, and can be considered a major spoiler.

'Back to the Future' Franchise

Back to the Future franchise centers on the adventures of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), a high school student, and Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown (Christopher Lloyd), an unconventional scientist, as they utilize a DeLorean time machine to visit various points in the history of the made-up town of Hill Valley, California.

The franchise's basic premise, which primarily involves back-and-forth visits to the future and past, was already revealed by the title. Since the term "back" is employed, it implies that the series' central protagonists have traveled to the past, messed it up, and now must return to fix it.

Finding Nemo (2003)

Finding Nemo is a computer-animated comedy-drama adventure film that tells the tale of an overprotective clownfish named Marlin (Albert Brooks) who searches for his missing son Nemo (Alexander Gould) with Dory (Ellen DeGeneres), a regal blue tang. Marlin gains risk-taking skills along the way, and he also adjusts to the idea that Nemo can take care of himself.

The plot of this 2-hour film is already revealed by the title, as it is with every other film on the list. Finding Marlin’s missing child, Nemo, is the obvious goal of the story. However, the title's several interpretations may also include Marlin's journey to self-discovery and how Nemo matures as a result.

'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford is an adaptation of Ron Hansen's 1983 novel of the same name that dramatizes the relationship between Jesse James (Brad Pitt) and Robert Ford (Casey Affleck), concentrating on the occasions leading up to the titular killing.

This movie title spoils the conclusion rather than providing a glimpse of what might occur throughout the film like the others on the list do. However, since the viewers already know the outcome, everything that occurs in between must be ugly, meaning that an intended assassination cannot result in anything positive.

'Tower Heist' (2011)

An original story by Bill Collage, Adam Cooper, and Ted Griffin served as the basis for Tower Heist, an American comedy-heist released in 2011. The story centers on employees of a prestigious apartment building who lose their pensions as a result of a Wall Street investor's Ponzi scheme. They plan to break into a resident’s apartment and take his money back while evading the FBI agents assigned to his case.

The film is clearly about a money robbery that occurs in a tower, as the title suggests, where both the victim and the criminals are present. Nonetheless, the title, which can have multiple interpretations, implies that the tower where everything began has its peace and good name robbed, with no winner in the end.

'Snakes on a Plane' (2006)

Snakes on a Plane is an action film starring Samuel L. Jackson and directed by David R. Ellis. The film's plot centers on the release of a large number of poisonous snakes onto a plane to murder a witness in a court case.

The antagonist of the films, which are snakes in an enclosed environment (the plane), has been revealed to the viewers by the film's title. Therefore, to survive the lethal flight, people in the plane must defeat the uninvited snakes, which is primarily the main plotline of the film.

