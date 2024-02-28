The Big Picture The Best Picture Oscar and Palme d'Or winners are radically different, making crossover rare due to timelines and voting differences.

In 1929, the first Academy Awards ceremony established the category "Academy Award for Outstanding Picture," which would later be changed to the "Best Picture" label viewers know today. In the late 1940s, the Cannes Film Festival began awarding a single film (with the exception of the occasional tie) with the Grand Prix award, which would quickly turn into the Palme d'Or by 1955. Separated by vast continents and years of establishment, both of these awards would quickly develop a sizeable reputation. Anytime a movie won these awards, there was bound to be lots of conversation, controversy, and all kinds of discourse. Whatever the quality of the winning feature, they had entered into a rare breed of movies that could call themselves Best Picture and Palme d'Or winners.

Given the notoriety of both awards (which are largely considered the cream of the crop among movie awards for promotional purposes), it's weird to remember that only three films in history have won both the Palme d'Or and Best Picture Oscar. That trio of titles? The Lost Weekend from 1946, Marty in 1955 (the first winner of the award once it got renamed to Palme d'Or), and Parasite in 2019. It isn’t just the years and pop culture landscape surrounding each of these titles that are radically different. These three movies have virtually nothing in common beyond being the only three movies in history to secure both of these awards.

Why Isn’t There More Crossover Between Best Picture and Palme d’Or Winners?

These three titles existing as the only simultaneous winners of these two awards speaks volumes to how radically different the worlds of the Best Picture Oscar and Palme d’Or are. This isn’t necessarily the result of some elaborate “conspiracy” but rather a byproduct of the different ways both of these events are set up and executed. For starters, the Cannes Film Festival has historically occurred in the Spring, usually around April or May. The timeline for Oscar voting, meanwhile, has seen most movies trying to open closer to the end of the year to be fresh on the minds of voters once it's time to cast ballots for the awards program. This alone indicates why there aren’t more crossovers between the Best Picture Oscar and Palme d’Or. Movies that win the latter award in May can vanish from people’s memories by the time Christmas rolls around.

Meanwhile, the Palme d’Or typically recognizes foreign language titles, a category of cinema that’s only been awarded the Best Picture Oscar once (with Parasite, a Palme d’Or winner). English-language titles like Fahrenheit 9/11 have won the Palme d’Or, but more often than not, this award goes to challenging foreign-language fare like Titane and Shoplifters that don’t have a hope of getting into the Best Picture category. The Academy’s voter base in the last decade becoming more and more global has made it possible for three of the last four Palme d’Or winners to become Best Picture nominees (Parasite, Triangle of Sadness, and Anatomy of a Fall). However, the Academy’s classic aversion to foreign-language cinema in the Best Picture category has prevented more Palme d’Or victors from getting a chance at securing the Best Picture winner.

Above all else, though, the tastes of Cannes and Oscar voters are also drastically different, with the latter group of people tending to skew older, whiter, and male. The typical batch of people voting for Cannes awards isn’t devoid of these representational problems, but they also tend to gravitate towards slightly more esoteric or challenging works. It’s hard to imagine titles like Green Book securing the Palme d’Or award from a festival that bestowed the award on Gus Van Sant’s Elephant. Want a microcosm of how varied the tastes of these two awards bodies are? Just look at how wildly different The Lost Weekend, Marty, and Parasite are from one another!

The Biggest Differences Between These Three Movies

There are several variations between the only three movies to win both the Palme d’Or and Best Picture awards. If you put David Allan Coe, Joni Mitchell, and Yaeji in the same room, they’d have more in common than this trio of motion pictures. Even the two films (The Lost Weekend and Marty) made just eight years apart in the Hays Code era of American cinema seem to have come from different planets. The Lost Weekend is a brutal look at alcoholism, while Marty is a pleasant romantic comedy about Ernest Borgnine as a man who struggles to secure a romantic relationship. Their tones are total opposites, while their visual sensibilities are also radically unique from one another. The Lost Weekend emphasizes cramped spaces and shadows to explore the uniquely tormented psyche of an alcoholic, while director Delbert Mann infuses Marty with a more naturalistic sensibility meant to ground this title in discernible reality. The Lost Weekend is about a guy who refuses to accept reality, while Marty is a story concerning a man who has resigned himself to the ugliest parts of the real world.

Those concepts inform distinctively different visual sensibilities that ensure Marty isn’t derivative of prior Palme d’Or/Best Picture winner The Lost Weekend. As for Parasite, it’s a horse of an entirely different color compared to these earlier two features. An exploration of the limitations of upward mobility in a capitalist society, Parasite is a gripping thriller with tense camerawork that implores viewers to look closer at its various images. Just as the proletariat is always silently stewing in anger while the rich are joyful, so too are rich subtle details lying in wait in the back of an average frame or an actor’s physical performance. Parasite is a movie about economic anguish hiding in plain sight, a theme that informs its densely detailed cinematography.

'Parasite' Has a Bleak Ending Unlike 'Marty' and 'The Lost Weekend'

It’s also a core theme that ensures its lightyears away from the themes of The Lost Weekend and Marty. Parasite further differs from these earlier productions with its bleak ending, which suggests the only place the working class can feel true joy is in unobtainable fantasies. Meanwhile, The Lost Weekend and Marty cap off their respective plots chronicling the turmoil of working-class men with feel-good conclusions. Parasite’s final shot is meant to send audiences out on a haunted note, whereas The Lost Weekend and Marty conclude with a sense of hope. While all three movies walked away with the same two prestigious trophies, audiences wouldn’t be walking away from any of these features with the same emotions coursing through their bodies.

The endless differences between all three of these projects are fascinating to consider. Nobody in their right mind would ever consider comparing and contrasting The Lost Weekend, Marty, and Parasite with one another…except that they all happen to be the only movies in history to win both the Best Picture Oscar and the Palme d’Or. This bizarre record does suggest the exciting idealistic vision for these big award ceremonies. Said vision concerns the idea that any movie could possibly win Palme d’Or or Best Picture, even motion pictures as varied as this acclaimed trio of movies. Granted, the reality of these awards doesn’t come anywhere close to realizing that idealistic notion. Still, if The Lost Weekend, Marty, and Parasite can share such a peculiar award season record, maybe anything truly is possible with these ceremonies…

