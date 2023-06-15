It's tough when a beloved character dies on screen: many of us have still not processed what happened to Ned Stark (Sean Bean)! But in some movies, death is the least of a character's worries. In movies, anything is possible, and when characters are dealing with eldritch abominations or sadistic serial killers, it's hard to look on the bright side of life.

Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently got together to discuss which characters suffer fates much worse than death. They came up with some gruesome ends that are sure to make the skin crawl.

This article contains spoilers for the films discussed

10 'Se7en' (1995)

Image via New Line Cinema

Se7en centers on a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins to target and punish his victims. The movie features several disturbing fates, like one character being force-fed to death and another being made to slice off a pound of their own flesh.

RELATED: 10 Initially Acclaimed Movies That Lost Respect, According to Reddit

One Redditor said the worst was the punishment inflicted on drug dealer Theodore "Victor" Allen (Michael Reid MacKay). "He was kept alive for a year (tied to a bed), and the killer made sure he was in as much pain as possible for all this time, giving him the bare minimum of nutrition the keep him alive," said Redditor LutrianH.

9 'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

Craig Schwartz (John Cusack) is a struggling puppeteer who discovers a portal leading into the mind of actor John Malkovich (played by himself). Craig, his wife Lotte (Cameron Diaz), and their co-worker Maxine (Catherine Keener) embark on a journey through the depths of Malkovich's psyche, eventually turning the portal into a business.

RELATED: 10 Movies With the Best Audience Reactions, According to Reddit

"John Cusack's character ends up trapped in the subconscious of the next portal. And this person will be raised by Cameron Diaz (his ex) and Catherine Keener (his obsession)," said user Seahearn4.

8 'Black Mirror: White Christmas' (2014)

White Christmas is the standalone Christmas special of the sci-fi anthology Black Mirror. It follows two men, Matt (Jon Hamm) and Joe (Rafe Spall), who find themselves isolated in a remote cabin. Matt reveals his occupation as a "coach" who guides others through their lives using a technology called "Z-Eyes" that records everything they see and hear. Joe, on the other hand, recounts his experiences with an AI replica of his ex-girlfriend, Greta (Oona Chaplin).

RELATED: The 10 Best So-Bad-They're-Good Movies on Max Right Now

Black Mirror is known for its dark plots, but White Christmas is bleak even by the show's standards. For example, "that AI mind copy [of one of the characters] was stuck in that one small house with the same song playing on repeat for a couple million years," said Redditor IsilZha. "What about the other character that gets total social isolation? He can’t see or interact with anyone else, and everyone else knows he’s a person you shouldn’t interact with," added user Embracing_the_Pain.

7 'The Skeleton Key' (2005)

The Skeleton Key is a horror about hospice nurse Caroline (Kate Hudson), who takes a job caring for an elderly man named Ben Devereaux (John Hurt) in his dilapidated Louisiana mansion. As Caroline explores the eerie estate, she uncovers secrets involving voodoo rituals, sinister curses, and the manipulation of souls.

"The end [...] gave me nightmares. The idea of being trapped in a body unable to communicate with anyone is terrible," Redditor Coconut-bird. "One of my fav worse-than-death tropes is when a character gets their body swapped with something and [...] they have to watch the thing they swapped with steal their life," replied user BeelzebubParty.

6 'The Endless' (2017)

The Endless is a mind-bending sci-fi thriller starring Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead as two brothers who escaped a UFO death cult years ago and now lead mundane lives. After they receive a cryptic message from the cult, Justin and Aaron return to the camp to investigate. There they encounter unexplainable phenomena, like time loops, that suggest that the cult may have been right after all.

"In the film, most people are trapped in time loops which are days-long, week-long, and [three-hours] long in duration. However, there's a guy in a tent somewhere near the cult's camp who is trapped in a [five]-second loop for all eternity," one Redditor said.

5 'The Mummy' (1999)

In the opening sequence of The Mummy, set in ancient Egypt, the high priest Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) is punished after having an affair with the Pharaoh's mistress. The Pharaoh's guards torture Imhotep, place a curse on him, and then bury him alive with flesh-eating scarab beetles.

Redditor Mdly68 called this "the worst possible torturous death" and said it was unsurprising that it turned Imhotep "into a magic world-destroying creature."

4 'Tusk' (2014)

Tusk is a twisted comedy-horror directed by Kevin Smith. Podcaster Wallace Bryton (Justin Long) travels to Canada to interview a mysterious seafarer named Howard Howe (Michael Parks). However, Wallace soon finds himself trapped in a nightmare when Howard reveals his sinister intentions. Unbeknownst to Wallace, Howard plans to transform him into a walrus through a series of macabre surgical procedures.

"Wallace in Tusk still gives me nightmares," said Redditor AugieDoggieDank. "This is the one that came to mind for me. Makes me feel strange in a way I can't really explain," added user MacyTmcterry.

3 'The Old Guard' (2020)

This action flick revolves around a group of immortal warriors led by the enigmatic Andy (Charlize Theron), who has secretly protected humanity for centuries. After they unexpectedly find a new immortal, they must set out on a series of missions while struggling to keep their powers a secret.

"[The immortal characters] still die but they come back to life after a couple of minutes. One of them is trapped in a box at the bottom of the ocean drowning to death, only to wake up shortly after and drown again. For thousands of years," said user Shiomitsu.

2 'Ninja Scroll' (1993)

Ninja Scroll is a highly influential anime film, which the Wachowskis cited as an inspiration for The Matrix. It takes place in feudal Japan, where ninja Jubei Kibagami teams up with another fighter named Kagero to take on the Eight Devils of Kimon, a group of supernatural warriors with unique powers.

It appears to have influenced The Old Guard, as there are striking similarities. "The main villain has the power of resurrection. He gets boiled alive in molten gold and falls to the bottom of the sea. He will spend the rest of eternity coming back to life, unable to move, only to drown all over again," said user Fortified_5.

1 'The Mist' (2007)

Image via MGM

The Mist is a horror movie directed by Frank Darabont from a novella by Stephen King. It unfolds in a small town which is engulfed in a mysterious fog that conceals nightmarish creatures. David Drayton (Thomas Jane) and his son Billy (Nathan Gamble), along with several other townspeople, fight for survival in a local supermarket.

The ending of the movie is especially harrowing for the main character. Believing that all hope is lost, David shoots his group of survivors — including his son. Soon after, the mist clears, and soldiers arrive to rescue them. This was a deviation from the source material, but Stephen King actually preferred it to his own ending. "Probably one of the darkest ending twists I've seen," said Redditor Iron_Bob.

KEEP READING:The 10 Best Horror Movies of All Time, According to Letterboxd