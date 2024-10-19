Good cinematography is one of the most important parts of filmmaking. After all, the camera is the audience's eye. It's the lens through which they experience the world of a movie, and it can define to a surprising extent how they perceive and interpret it. Angles, blocking, movement, lighting, and everything else that the field of cinematography entails is absolutely crucial to the workings of any film.

Since there is such little tolerance in the industry for poor cinematography, it's not all that often that a movie comes out with genuinely terrible camerawork. Unfortunately, though, it's certainly not unprecedented. Throughout history, several movies have come out with cinematography so incompetent, so confusing, or so bland that it affects the quality of the overall experience to a shocking degree.

10 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

Directed by Joseph Sargent

Image via Universal Pictures

The infamous Jaws: The Revenge, one of the movies most hated by legendary film critic Roger Ebert, proposes the wild idea that sharks are capable of holding grudges. Indeed, the fourth installment in the franchise has Chief Brody's widow believe that her family is being deliberately targeted by a certain shark in search of revenge, having to face the creature on its terms.

While Steven Spielberg's Jaws, arguably the very first summer blockbuster ever, had some of the most inventive and clever camerawork the horror genre has ever seen, The Revenge 's cinematography is a far-cry from that level of quality. Though it captures some nice vistas in its Bahamas setting, the wonky and amateurish nature of the camerawork highlights the film's atrocious effects, making for a flick that's boring to experience and ugly to look at.

Jaws: The Revenge Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 17, 1987 Director Joseph Sargent Cast Lorraine Gary , Michael Caine , Mario Van Peebles , Lance Guest , Karen Young , Judith Barsi , Lynn Whitfield , Mitchell Anderson Runtime 89 minutes

9 'Catwoman' (2004)

Directed by Pitof

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the most infamous and derided flops of the 21st century so far, French filmmaker Pitof's Catwoman is anything but a proper adaptation of the DC character that fans know and love. It's about a shy woman who, endowed with the speed, reflexes, and senses of a cat, walks a thin line between the life of a criminal and that of a hero. A persistent detective pursues her, fascinated by both of her personas.

There are a myriad reasons why Catwoman is generally considered one of the worst superhero movies of all time, and its ugly esthetics are one of the biggest ones. To be fair, most of those unpleasant looks come from the shameful CGI, but the shoddy camera certainly doesn't help. Filled with awkward zooms to the point of nausea, and clearly influenced by the hyperactivity of Pitof's background in music videos, it's a visual style that's really hard to keep up with.

Rent on Apple TV

8 'Alien vs. Predator: Requiem' (2007)

Directed by Greg Strause and Colin Strause

Image via 20th Century Studios

Though both have certainly had their fair share of ups and downs, the Alien and Predator franchises are two of the most iconic and successful in the action-horror genre. Still, it was a surprise when the two crossed paths in the 2004 monster horror spectacle Alien vs. Predator. Its sequel, Alien vs. Predator: Requiem, is probably the worst entry in either franchise. In it, warring Xenomorph and Predator races descend upon a rural Colorado town, where the unsuspecting residents must band together for any chance of survival.

Stupidly written and horribly directed, this is perhaps one of the worst action movies of all time, and its looks aren't much better off. The cinematography in particular is terribly bland and uninspired, but also — and this is by far the biggest issue — atrociously lit. At any given point, it's virtually impossible to tell what's going on, because every scene is so dark that figuring out who's punching who is a struggle. Then again, not that the movie is interesting enough for anyone to put in that kind of effort.

Watch on Hulu

7 'Manos: The Hands of Fate' (1966)

Directed by Harold P. Warren

Image via Emerson Film Enterprises

Typically claimed to be the single worst film ever made, the bafflingly terrible Manos: The Hands of Fate is a journey that every cinephile should go through at least once in their lives. This B-horror picture is about a family that gets lost on the road and stumbles upon a hidden, underground, devil-worshipping cult led by the fearsome and mysterious Master.

Atrociously dumb, incompetent, and cheap though it may be, Manos's badness is also so intriguing that it makes the movie one of the most rewatchable bad horror films of all time. The film's terrible lighting actually inadvertently gives it a semi-okay dark atmosphere, but that's about as far as praise can go for Manos's cinematography. Amateurish to the point of being funny, it's a testament to the importance of a decent director of photography in any film.

Manos: The Hands of Fate Release Date November 15, 1966 Director Harold P. Warren Cast Tom Neyman , John Reynolds , Diane Adelson , Harold P. Warren , Stephanie Nielson , Sherry Proctor , Robin Redd , Jackey Neyman Jones Runtime 70 Minutes Writers Harold P. Warren

Watch on Amazon Prime

6 'Double Down' (2005)

Directed by Neil Breen

Image via Panorama Entertainment

Both legendary and infamous, Neil Breen is the spiritual successor to Ed Wood and the modern king of bad cinema. He's behind several of the most ludicrous "so-bad-they're-good" movies ever, but his worst to date is probably his directing debut: Double Down. It's a thriller about a lone genius who closes down the Las Vegas Strip. The government can't stop him as he reunites with his dead girlfriend each night.

His worst-looking film, to the point that it's hard to put the cinematography's abysmal qualities into words.

The world couldn't possibly have gotten a better (or worse?) introduction to Breen than Double Down. It's an incomprehensibly nonsensical ego trip for Breen, and audiences courageous enough to brave through it are certain to find it unforgettable. As the pure vanity project that it is, and since Breen at this point had gained zero experience in filmmaking, this is definitely his worst-looking film, to the point that it's hard to put the cinematography's abysmal qualities into words. Unappealing? Sure. Confusing? Certainly. Amateurish? And then some.

Double Down is currently not available to stream, rent, or purchase in the U.S.

5 'Plan 9 from Outer Space' (1959)

Directed by Ed Wood

Image via Distributors Corporation of America

Speaking of Edward Wood, Jr., no list of the worst ever in filmmaking could ever be complete without at least one of the movies of who many still consider the most fascinatingly incompetent filmmaker who's ever lived. Wood's best-known failure is Plan 9 from Outer Space, a sci-fi/horror fiasco where aliens attack Earth and resurrect its dead, putting the lives of the Earthlings in danger.

Due to its delightfully dumb script, horribly cheesy performances, and virtual lack of direction, Plan 9 is generally regarded as the absolute worst sci-fi movie of all time. Another thing about it that's terrible is its cinematography. Confusing, poorly lit, and entirely bland, it's a perfect complement to a perfectly bad film. Wood was frankly not incapable of interesting shots (look at Glen or Glenda for a good example), but here, his camerawork wasn't really up to the challenge.

Plan 9 from Outer Space Release Date July 22, 1959 Director Edward D. Wood Jr. Cast Béla Lugosi , John Breckinridge , Duke Moore , Tor Johnson , Tom Keene , Vampira Runtime 79 Writers Edward D. Wood Jr.

Watch on MUBI

4 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Directed by Roger Christian

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on a novel by L. Ron Hubbard, founder of scientology, Battlefield Earth is one of the most universally derided films of the 21st century. A genuinely bad cult classic, it's set on a post-apocalyptic Earth where the alien race of Psychlos have taken over the planet. Humanity has been enslaved by them, but they are about to ignite the rebellion of a lifetime.

With atrocious performances, atrocious visual effects, and atrocious action scenes, Battlefield Earth fails at pretty much everything it set out to do. That includes, of course, looking decent. With an unpleasant washed-out aesthetic and enough Dutch angles to populate a town in the Netherlands, it's some of the most pretentious and stilted camerawork that cinema has ever seen.

3 'Troll 2' (1990)

Directed by Claudio Fragasso

Image via Epic Prodcutions

The Italian-American horror film Troll 2 is not, in fact, a sequel to Troll. There aren't even any trolls in it. That's all that one needs to know to get an idea of how weird of an experience it is. Its story follows a vacationing family who discovers that the entire town they're visiting is inhabited by murderous goblins disguised as humans, who plan to eat them.

Troll 2 may be terrible, but it's irresistibly hilarious, making it one of the most enjoyable "so-bad-they're-good" movies ever. Odd angles and camera placements, sudden zooms for absolutely no reason, and out-of-focus shots are all characteristics of the film's cinematography. It may not make for particularly admirable camerawork, but it definitely makes for an interesting experience.

Troll 2 Release Date October 12, 1990 Director Claudio Fragasso Cast Michael Stephenson , George Hardy , Margo Prey , Connie Young , Robert Ormsby , Deborah Reed Runtime 95 minutes Writers Rossella Drudi , Claudio Fragasso

Watch on Tubi

2 'The Room' (2003)

Directed by Tommy Wiseau

Image via TPW Films

Perhaps the best-known and most popular "so-bad-it's-good" movie ever made — and if not, at least certainly of the 2000s —, Tommy Wiseau's The Room is the kind of terrible movie that must be seen to be belived. It's the story of Johnny, a successful banker who's profoundly in love with his bride-to-be, Lisa. However, his life will be turned upside down when Lisa accuses him of abuse and starts cheating on him with his best friend, Mark.

The premise may sound reasonably straightforward, but make no mistake: Wiseau's complete misunderstanding of how the human race behaves and speaks makes The Room a nonsensical, bizarre, almost Lynchian surreal experience. A lot of this is also due to the horribly amateurish cinematography. Wonky, uneven, poorly lit, and constantly out of focus, it's some of the shoddiest camerawork the industry has ever had to endure. One of the many traditions at midnight screenings of The Room is cursing the name of the film's director of photography, Todd Barron, as soon as it shows up in the opening titles. Seems reasonable enough.

The Room Release Date June 27, 2003 Director Tommy Wiseau Cast Tommy Wiseau , Juliette Danielle , Greg Sestero , Philip Haldiman , Carolyn Minnott , Robyn Paris Runtime 99 minutes Writers Tommy Wiseau Studio Chloe Productions Expand

The Room is currently not available to stream, rent, or purcchase in the U.S.

1 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' (2010)

Directed by James Nguyen

Image via Severin Films

Perhaps the worst film of the 2010s, Birdemic: Shock and Terror claims to have been inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, but it's likely that Hitchcock would have been offended to have this movie connected to his legacy, so perhaps it's best if the connection is ditched. It's about a horde of mutated birds descending upon a quiet town, where two citizens manage to fight back as the death toll keeps rising.

The story? Baffling. The acting? Wooden at best. The special effects? Worthy of the kinds of trailers that one made on iMovie with one's friends in a couple of hours and then forgot all about. But one of the worst parts of Birdemic, a huge part of what makes it so enjoyable and hilariously bad, is its cinematography. Messy, ugly, with no conscious lighting or color palette to speak of, it's probably the worst camerawork in cinema's history.

Birdemic: Shock and Terror Release Date February 27, 2010 Director James Nguyen Cast Alan Bagh , Whitney Moore , Tippi Hedren , Laura Cassidy Runtime 105 minutes Writers James Nguyen

Watch on Amazon Prime

KEEP READING:The Worst Movies of All Time, According to IMDb