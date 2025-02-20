Word of mouth can make or break a movie. Plenty of films have started out in relative obscurity but gained momentum organically as viewers eagerly recommended it to others. Examples include gems like The Full Monty and The Blair Witch Project. However, the reverse can also be true. Bad word of mouth can sink a film that opened strongly, as hype and marketing give way to harsh public consensus. This can be seen most clearly in cases where a movie sells a ton of tickets on its first day or two, then drastically drops off.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the films with the absolute worst word of mouth. From high-budget adaptations that disappointed fans to controversial projects that sparked avalanches of tweets, the following movies quickly garnered awful reputations, usually derailing their box office hopes.

10 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Directed by Roger Christian

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

"While you were still learning how to spell your name, I was being trained to conquer galaxies!" This disastrous adaptation of an L. Ron Hubbard novel takes place in the year 3000, where Earth is dominated by the alien Psychlos. The story follows human protagonist Jonnie Goodboy Tyler (Barry Pepper) as he leads a rebellion against the oppressive alien Terl (John Travolta). The finished product is a misfire of epic proportions, with a shoddy script and the flimsiest of visual effects (despite the $40m budget).

Battlefield Earth's abysmal word of mouth began during preview screenings, where most audiences responded with derisive laughter or outright walkouts. Journalists and critics immediately began lampooning the movie. For example, during one public event, Travolta asked the journalists present if they had enjoyed it. None of them replied. This snowballed in momentum, leading Battlefield Earth to quickly be branded one of the worst films ever made.