There's nothing quite like seeing a film in the movie theater. The lights are off, the smell of popcorn fills the air, and the action pulls viewers into the screen. There are those movies that are so good, fans flock to the theater to see them again and again and again. A conversation unfolded over at r/movies about which flicks people saw in theaters more than twice.

From a man-eating shark to an entire league of superheroes, these characters had people coming back for more. So, which films made the cut as the most rewatchable movies in theaters? These are the ones that Redditors couldn't get enough of throughout the history of cinema.

10 'Wayne's World' (1992)

SNL alums Mike Myers and Dana Carvey star in the hilarious movie Wayne's World. It follows the story of two deadbeat friends as they attempt to promote their public access show. With memorable scenes (everyone remembers the iconic "Bohemian Rhapsody" lip sync moment) it's no wonder this film saw such success in theaters.

RELATED: 10 Movies With The Best Audience Reactions, According To Reddit

Reddit userDick_Sizzle wrote, "I saw Wayne's World over 10 times. I had a Wayne's World hat and a Wayne's World T-shirt. I was an impossible f**king dork." Another user AltimoDomino79 said, "Wayne's World is the most packed I have ever seen a theater. They reached maximum capacity and had to stop selling tickets."

9 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was a groundbreaking 1970s movie that has a cult following. Tim Curry stars as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a cross-dressing mad scientist who is the host of a newly-engaged couple whose car broke down near his property. The soundtrack alone put this movie on the map ("It's just a jump the left").

"I was part of the live cast doing Rocky Horror Picture Show for the better part of a decade," photoguy423 wrote. "I might have watched the movie a few times while it was happening." User Chickens1shared their experience with the film, writing, "Rocky Horror. Over 50." Redditors agree that this classic is so rewatchable.

8 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy star in the post-apocalyptic film Mad Max: Fury Road. The fourth installment in the franchise follows a woman who leads a rebellion against a tyrannical ruler with the help of female prisoners, a stranger named Max, and a crazed worshiper. It's gritty and unforgettable.

PhoenixFoundationsaid about the film, "Mad Max: Fury Road 10 times...felt like I was getting off a ride and running into line to get on again." User FatCobraX replied, "Watched it twice. Once with buddies, and then I thought - I gotta watch this with my mom." It's considered to be one of the must-see female-led action movies of the modern era.

7 'Jaws' (1975)

Another classic film that kept viewers coming back to the theaters is Jaws. Directed by visionary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, the plot centers around a massive shark that terrorizes a beach community off Cape Cod. It features stellar performances by Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider.

RELATED: 10 Classic 70s Movies That Just Get Better With Age

Reddit user SelectInsurance2000 said they saw the movie 16 times in the theater. "Why? Every new viewing provided me with something I had not noticed before. I would watch the other actors in a scene more closely, also watched what was happening in the background, continuity errors, things you can't possibly see or sometimes hear with a single viewing or even a second viewing."

6 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Image via Universal

Jurassic Park is the film that started the pre-historic juggernaut that became a multi-film franchise. Laura Dern and Sam Neill lead the charge as paleontologists touring a dinosaur theme park in Central America when things go terribly wrong. Suspenseful and fun, this one was a huge box-office success.

Gears_and_Bears joined the conversation on Reddit, writing, "Jurassic Park could be as high as 50 times. We'd spend the entire weekend at the Dollar Theaters sneaking from one showing to the next. I even took my 5-year-old to the drive-in during COVID to see it." Now that's dedication!

5 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Top Gun: Maverick is the follow-up to the popular 1980s movie Top Gun. Tom Cruise returns as Maverick, a naval aviator who does things on his own terms. He's back to lead the latest crop of elite flyers on a dangerous mission. Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly round out the cast of this triumphant film.

ZMizenZwrote on Reddit,"Most recently, Top Gun: Maverick - went once, it blew my socks off, so I made an effort to see it at IMAX." User ACFrijolero replied, "I saw this one three times, I don't have an IMAX theater, so I can't imagine what that must have been like!"

4 'Avengers Endgame' (2019)

Image via Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame is the fourth installment in the Avengers saga and is a favorite with die-hard fans. The story picks up after "The Blip" in Avengers: Infinity War. The surviving Avengers reassemble to restore balance after Thanos took out half of all living things in the universe.

RELATED: 10 Fastest Movies To Gross $100 Million, Ranked

User mahdroo agreed with others who rewatched this film and said over on Reddit, "Yes. Me too. Infinity War blew me away. I couldn't get over it. But Endgame blew my mind and I think I saw it 9 times. 3-4 the first week, the then 9th was when they released it for a night or something. Just the audience going wild when Cap gets the hammer. Never felt anything like that in a movie ever. Every time."

3 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Every decade has a film that stands out from the rest and one of the most groundbreaking movies of the 1970s was Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. Directed by George Lucas, this flick features an excellent ensemble cast with Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill. It's the film that started it all.

MrRourkeYourHost shared how many times they viewed the film in the theater. "I think I hit 13 in total in 77-79. Younger people might think it's ridiculous considering it was a theater or nothing, we had better see it then or risk never seeing it again. There were no VHS stores, no HBO yet, nothing." They went on to add that mall and adjoining theaters were the babysitters of the 70s and 80s.

2 'The Matrix' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

Few films made such a huge impact on the industry as The Matrix. Lana and Lilly Wachowski directed this movie (and the follow-up films) that used cutting-edge graphics to tell the story of a computer hacker who enters a dangerous virtual world. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss embody the characters of Neo and Trinity.

Reddit user alxcia wrote, "I saw Matrix 1,2, and 3 more than a dozen times each in the theater." There's a reason these films are considered modern classics and the original Matrix is one of the best sci-fi movies to go into blind, according to Reddit. The less viewers know going in, the better.

1 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image Via Warner Bros

The Dark Night featured one of Heath Ledger's final performances (which won him a posthumous Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role). Directed by Christopher Nolan, the story follows Batman (played by Christian Bale) as he goes up against The Joker. Fans loved the film upon its release.

Reddit use thenameclicks said about the film, "The Dark Knight (4 times). I couldn't get enough of it when it came out in 2008. The opening night was one of the greatest cinematic moments of my life." It's one of those movies that still holds up all these years later and is worth a watch.

NEXT: The 10 Best Movies Of 2008, Ranked