Counting on several different subgenres, horror is most certainly one of the most beloved genres in the film industry. Through a vast range of content, the films that fall into the category often provide audiences with compelling, usually terrifying narratives that often incorporate physical violence, psychological terror, and evil characters.

Naturally, what may be terrifying to some viewers — for instance, jumpscares and sinister beings — probably does not have the same effect on audiences who favor psychologically disturbing, nightmarish narratives, and this is because we all have different concepts and views on what makes the genre. On Reddit, cinephiles discuss the films they believe were wrongly marketed and categorized as horror, from A Quiet Place to The Menu.

10 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

Image via Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place centers on a loving father and mother (real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt) who do their very best to survive a post-apocalyptic world taken over by hearing-impaired, blind extraterrestrial monsters and raise their kids (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) in the meantime. While a new installment for Krasinski's franchise has been confirmed, he is not set to direct.

Although it features bizarre and gigantic creatures that no one would love to be near, people on Reddit seemingly can not understand why the film is categorized as horror. According to Chili-N-Such, the film is "billed as horror but is really a master class in sound editing/foley art."

9 'It Comes At Night' (2017)

Image via A24

In this 2017 A24 feature, which, funnily enough, also focuses on the aftermath of a mysterious apocalypse involving strange creatures, two survivor families are obliged to live together in a distrusting alliance to fend off the evil outside, only to discover that the true terror may be hidden within their walls.

A well-written examination of grief and the physical and irreversible scars that anxiety leaves, It Comes at Night analyses how far one would go to survive. While MrX16 believes the movie does not fall into the category but as a thriller instead, another user replies that "it is strange that some people were oblivious to those clues in the trailer."

8 'Parasite' (2019)

Image via CJ Entertainment

In Bong Joon-ho's groundbreaking Parasite, which rightfully made history by being the first non-English feature to win Best Picture, viewers are introduced to two distinct families: the wealthy Parks and the destitute Kims. Through a brilliantly executed tale of greed and class discrimination, the 2019 feature makes for an effective psychological thriller.

Now, while a Redditor has mentioned the film as one of the many that were deceptively marketed as horror (and many people agreed), a user argued that it is a thriller and it is "definitely not marketed that way" outside of Korea. Be that as it may, short-and-ugly makes a valid point by saying it features top-notch marketing and title: "People hear parasite and they think body horror. The title is beyond perfect because it captures the feeding off dynamics in the film."

7 'The Village' (2004)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Centering around a lonely Pennsylvanian town, The Village depicts the tight laws practiced by its residents, highlighting the importance of never leaving the village and entering the woods under any circumstances — if they do, monsters beyond their boundaries will attack.

It is true that M. Night Shyamalan's feature may not be considered horror by everyone (especially by folks on Reddit), but as Rin_Seven suggested, it surely counted on plenty of unexpected jumpscares. "There are a couple scenes in the village that are very tense/scary," meathole argued.

6 'Mother!' (2017)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Classified as a psychological horror movie, Mother! undoubtedly makes for a highly disturbing and unsettling watch. The story centers around a couple's (Javier Bardem and Jennifer Lawrence) relationship, which is put to the test when unexpected visitors disturb their peaceful home to devastating results.

Not one, but two people confessed they don't understand why the Darren Aronofsky movie fits into the genre. "They really made it seem like it was going to be a horror thriller and I honestly believe this is a big part of the reason it flopped," cmacpapi wrote. "It's a fever dream of a movie and certainly has a few horrific scenes but I would hardly consider it a horror movie by any means."

5 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Image via A24

In Robert Eggers' bizarre (to say the least) A24 19th-century black-and-white film, gifted actors Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe bring two lighthouse keepers to life. Throughout the movie, the two attempt to maintain their mental stability while residing on a secluded island located in New England.

"The Lighthouse isn't a horror movie it's more or less a tragicomedy," AnyNamesLeftAnymore commented. "A lot of psychological dramas that have disturbing imagery, like Men or mother! aren't horror movies but they sure come up a lot in discussions of horror, as well they should. Because it's a genre that often just seasons other genres," the user explained.

4 'The Black Phone' (2021)

Image via Universal Studios

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the horror thriller The Black Phone tells the story of a 13-year-old boy (Mason Thames) trapped in a soundproof for several days basement after being kidnapped by a serial killer (Ethan Hawke). In the meantime, calls from the previous victims of the attacker land on a disconnected phone.

While the film is marketed as horror and thriller, several users on the platform revealed that their expectations were let down when they stepped into the movie theatre. As Old_Understanding325 said, "It turned out to be more of a psychological thriller with some supernatural overtones." In a reply, johnnyutah30 added, "The previews made it look really good and not so much supernatural bs."

3 'Cabin In The Woods' (2011)

Image via Lionsgate Films

When five friends (Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams, Chris Hemsworth, and Kristen Connolly) decide to take a break at a distant and isolated cabin in the woods, they ultimately uncover more than they bargained for and learn the truth about the mysterious compartment.

While some users believe that the Drew Goddard film, The Cabin in the Woods, does not fit the bill, others think that the way it was marketed was crucial to its success. "Cabin In The Woods was marketed the way it was to keep the twist a secret and to subvert audiences’ expectations," NGNSteveTheSamurai explained. "Yeah this one gets a pass," LadyRespecter said.

2 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Image via Universal Studios

Guillermo del Toro's 2015 enthralling gothic horror follows Mia Wasikowska's Edith, an aspiring author who attempts to deal with a family tragedy and is divided between her love for her childhood friend (Charlie Humman) and the allure of a charming, mysterious outsider (Tom Hiddleston). Her ultimate choice leads Edith to a house that breathes and bleeds.

While Crimson Peak features a few terrifying scenes, the audience's consensus seems to be that it is far from a horror film and makes for an astounding romance movie instead. "Sure there's horror aspects, but it's more of a gothic romance," a user wrote. "I always think about Guillermo talking about how they didn't know how to market it because America hasn't made many gothic romances," another user added.

1 'The Menu' (2022)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

In The Menu, Anya Taylor-Joy's Margot embarks on a trip to a far-off island to dine at a posh restaurant accompanied by her food enthusiast partner (Nicholas Hoult), where a renowned chef (Ralph Fiennes) has created a magnificent feast featuring some unexpected and upsetting surprises.

"The Menu is advertised like a horror movie or a thriller, but really, it's more of a dark comedy than anything," Weirdguy149 said, and many Redditors agreed. "Another recent movie I'd say that fits the bill is M3GAN. I knew going into it that it was gonna be a bit campy, but it really was barely horror at all," cancerBronzeV added.

KEEP READING:Most Creative Deaths in Horror Movies, According to Reddit