The cast of 'Harry Potter' has gone on plenty of adventures beyond the wizarding world.

When Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was first released in 2001, it introduced the world to a cast of young actors who would become household names. Over the eight films across ten years, fans watched the cast grow up before their eyes.

Ten years later, the Harry Potter franchise remains one of the most beloved fantasy franchises of the 21st century, spawning various spin-offs and prequels in movies, video games, and stage plays. While it’s been ten years since the cast of Harry Potter donned their wizarding robes, they have continued their acting pursuits post-Potter in various roles beyond the franchise.

‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1’ (2011) — Jamie Campbell Bower

After first being introduced to the wizarding world in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 as Young Gellert Grindelwald, Jamie Campbell Bower has skirted through many other notable franchises.

Bringing another book adaptation to life on screen, Bower played Caius in the last two installments of the Twilight saga—a character who, much like Grindelwald, gained notoriety for their ruthlessness. Bower has similarly helmed other beloved franchises post-Potter, such as The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, and most recently breaking into television as the season four bad guy Vecna in Stranger Things.

‘Last Night in Soho’ (2021) — James and Oliver Phelps

Known for playing the lovable comic relief Weasley twins Fred and George throughout the Harry Potter series, James and Oliver Phelps—real-life identical twins—helped pull off an incredible shot in Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho.

Wright is known for his visual mastery and trick shots that achieve the impossible. Throughout Last Night in Soho, Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie) escapes into a 1960s mirror dimension where she embodies aspiring singer Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). A lot of practical effects were used to achieve these mirror shots that saw Sandie standing in Ellie’s place in the mirror dimension. By using the Phelps twins, Wright gave the illusion of a reflection, when in actuality, the mirror was merely a frame into a duplicate set that allowed the twin on the opposite side to mirror the other.

‘Pride’ (2014) — Imelda Staunton

A well-established theater and film actress before the Harry Potter franchise, Imelda Staunton gained widespread notoriety for her role as the wickedly harsh Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

However, Matthew Warchus’ Pride casts Staunton in a very different role, as she portrays the real-life Welsh Women’s Support group leader and human rights activist Hefina Headon. Unlike her Harry Potter character, Staunton is shown to be a very supportive figure in Pride as she works with the LGBT+ activists that have allied support of the striking miners during the Summer of 1984.

‘Enola Holmes’ (2020) — Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter is well-known for playing the tyrannical witch Bellatrix Lestrange throughout the Harry Potter series. Although her character would go on to have a child with Voldemort in the theatrical sequel Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, it is impossible to imagine Bellatrix as anything near a good mother.

However, Harry Bradbeer’s Enola Holmes allows us to see a different side of Bonham Carter as she plays the eccentric Holmes family matriarch Eudoria. Mother to the notable Holmes siblings Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), it’s her relationship with her only daughter Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) that really shines. Teaching her everything from chess to jiujitsu, Eudoria is a strong mother figure who encourages her daughter to be independent in a time when women lived under oppressive social norms.

'Love Actually’ (2003) — Alan Rickman

With his iconic deep voice and extensive career in movies, television, and theater, Alan Rickman was acclaimed for his role as potions professor Severus Snape throughout the Harry Potter series.

Richard Curtis’ Christmas rom-com classic Love Actually is the last place you’d expect to find Rickman, but with his languid demeanor, he brings the character of Harry to life as the monotone director of a design agency caught between his marriage and his new secretary. With an ensemble of British actors, other notable Potter cast members appear alongside Rickman, such as Emma Thompson and Bill Nighy, who had played Professor Trelawney and Rufus Scrimgeour in Harry Potter.

‘Paddington’ (2014) — Michael Gambon

A distinguished actor on both stage and screen, Michael Gambon was introduced to the Harry Potter franchise to replace Richard Harris’ Dumbledore after his untimely death. Over the six films he appeared in, Gambon’s Dumbledore exuded an aura of serenity and composure, acting as Harry’s guardian and mentor throughout his school years.

Cast in a voice acting role, it will take eagle-eyed viewers to notice that the voice behind Uncle Pastuzo in Paddington belongs to Gambon. Similarly, playing a supportive and guiding role as he brings up the young bear cub, like Dumbledore, Gambon’s voice provides a sense of reassurance and wisdom.

‘In Bruges’ (2008) — Ralph Fiennes

Hidden beneath layers of makeup and visual effects, Ralph Fiennes brought the villainous wizard to life throughout the Harry Potter series. Although unrecognizable without his Voldemort makeup, outside of Harry Potter, Fiennes has an established career across theater, film, TV, and video games.

Between filming the fifth and sixth Harry Potter films, Fiennes starred in Martin McDonagh’s black comedy crime film In Bruges as Harry—a superior hitman with morals. The classic British film has a total of five actors who also happen to be part of the Harry Potter franchise: Ralph Fiennes (Harry), who plays Voldemort; Brendan Gleeson (Ken), who plays Mad-Eye Moody; Clémence Poésy (Chloe), who plays Fleur Delacour; Ciarán Hinds (The Priest), who plays Aberforth Dumbledore; and Colin Farrell (Ray), who plays Percival Graves in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

‘The Bling Ring’ (2013) — Emma Watson

Harry Potter is arguably the most iconic British franchise boasting an ensemble of British actors, some of which have gone on to have careers outside the UK. Two years after Harry Potter, Emma Watson starred in Sofia Coppola’s true-crime film The Bling Ring as Nicki Moore.

Polar opposite to Watson’s iconic Harry Potter character Hermione, The Bling Ring gave Watson a chance to explore a performance outside the quiet and nerdy school witch, instead adopting the rambunctious personality of an American teenager seeking a life of fame and fortune.

‘Driving Lessons’ (2006) — Rupert Grint

Before playing Ron Weasley, Rupert Grint had only previously acted in school plays and his local theater group. After Harry Potter opened up the door for more opportunities, Grint sought work outside of Potter and collaborated with many other talented directors and co-stars.

Jeremy Brock’s comedy-drama film Driving Lessons suitably cast Grint as a 17-year-old boy learning to drive while Grint was taking his own driving lessons. Taught by none other than Julie Waters, who had played Mrs. Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, Driving Lessons shows what the hilarious flying car scene from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets would look like if Ron actually took driving lessons.

‘Now You See Me 2’ (2016) — Daniel Radcliffe

The most iconic character from the eponymous franchise, Harry Potter, was played by Daniel Radcliffe throughout the entire eight films of the franchise. From 12 to 22, Radcliffe grew up on our screens, from the small Hogwarts first year to the skilled wizard who saved the world.

After playing the same character for 10 years, Radcliffe’s post-Potter roles veered away from magic and wizardry, ranging from playing a flatulent corpse in Swiss Army Man to his recent role as Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. But in 2016, he returned to his roots in his magical role in Now You See Me 2. Focusing on a more realistic kind of magic, Radcliffe’s character Walter is a self-reflexive nod to Radcliffe's adolescent role as the boy wizard that only fans familiar with the popular Potter franchise can completely appreciate.

