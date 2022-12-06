It's rare to see a stereotypical or old-fashioned Western nowadays, with even homages to the classical style being uncommon. Around the midpoint of the 20th century, the Western was at its peak in popularity, and one of the defining genres in American cinema. At this time, it was most common to see simple tales of good triumphing over evil, with cowboys, saloons, deserts, and all the other typical iconography most associated with the genre.

RELATED: From 'Near Dark' to 'The Wild Bunch': The Best Westerns That Don't Involve Cowboys

The public drifting away from traditional Westerns ensured the birth of the Neo-Western, which maintains some classic Western tropes while often having modern-day settings, murkier moral values, and unexpected incorporations of other genres. The following 10 films are all unexpected examples of the Western. Not all are Neo-Westerns necessarily, but each provides an interesting take on the genre, or utilizes familiar Western elements in unique ways.

'Hell or High Water' (2016)

Hell or High Water combines a crime-thriller storyline with a Western location, although the film itself is set in contemporary times; a far cry from the Old West. The story centers on two brothers who commit a series of bank robberies because of their financial difficulties, and two older Texas Rangers who are sent to catch them.

You could argue one way or another whether Hell or High Water is more of a crime/heist film, or more of a Western. Still, it's a movie that shows the two genres go together well. They always have of course, given that bank robberies are fairly common in old Westerns, but in those, the distinction between good and evil was far easier to discern. Also, older Westerns were never quite as intense or heartbreaking as Hell or High Water ends up being.

'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night' (2014)

At first glance, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night certainly doesn't jump out as looking much like a Western. It's a low-budget black-and-white Persian film that combines horror, romance, and some Western tropes to tell its eerie story about a vampire that terrorizes a small Iranian town.

One of the film's taglines boasted that it was "The first Iranian Vampire Western." It achieves this through its setting, some of its stylistic touches, and the mysterious lone vampire at its story's center, who evokes the "mysterious stranger" character who'll often kickstart the plot of a traditional Western by showing up to a town and turning things upside down.

'Nope' (2022)

First and foremost, Nope is a science-fiction thriller, and the second most appropriate genre descriptor would probably be that of horror. Thirdly, though, this story about an isolated desert town encountering a strange alien threat from the skies contains enough Western elements for that genre to apply, too.

RELATED: Movies That Need to Be Seen in a Cinema to Fully Appreciate

Beyond the setting and the Western visuals that come with it, the film also has as much horse-riding and heroics as you'd expect out of a traditional Western. There's also the fact that one of the main characters runs a Western-themed amusement park, and given it's a main setting in the movie, it increases the amount of time Nope spends visually referencing the genre.

'Bad Day at Black Rock' (1955)

Bad Day at Black Rock takes an almost film noir-style premise and transports it to a Western setting. It's a movie about a one-armed man who comes across a small town in the desert and discovers the townspeople there are hiding a dark secret which they will do anything to keep from spreading outside the town.

At just 81 minutes long, it's a tightly-paced thriller that holds up well, even while its 70th anniversary approaches. It does a great job of transporting a familiar Western setting into a new time period and paired with unexpected genres, and it's easy to imagine what the town itself would have looked like during the days of the Old West.

'Bacurau' (2019)

Image via Kino Lorber

Bacurau might well qualify as being a Western simply because it's a film wild enough to encompass most genres. What starts as a small-scale film showing a small Brazilian town dealing with the loss of one of its seniors slowly turns into something far more intense, violent, and bizarre than you'd initially expect.

There are parts of Bacurau that are sad, parts that are exciting, parts that are tense, parts that are frightening, and parts that are action-packed. Within all that, it also finds time to evoke a Western feel, albeit one that it makes distinctly its own. There are no other Westerns out there similar to Bacurau, and there probably never will be.

'The Revenant' (2015)

A dark and brutal movie about survival and revenge, The Revenant is also known for being the movie that finally got Leonardo DiCaprio his Oscar. It's a long, grueling movie where the fight to stay alive in a remote wilderness feels horrifically real, as do the scenes of brutal violence (including one particularly notorious one that involves a bear).

The setting is probably the one thing that doesn't make The Revenant jump out as a Western. We're used to seeing hot, desert locations in most Western films, while the setting here is essentially the opposite. But otherwise, many of the characters and themes dealt with here would feel right at home in a more traditional Western (though it's fair to say that most Westerns aren't as violent as The Revenant, either).

'Logan' (2017)

A rare mash-up of superhero action and Neo-Western sensibilities, Logan is a unique and exceptionally well-made comic book film. It serves as a send-off to Hugh Jackman's take on Wolverine, taking place in a future well beyond the other X-Men movies (though some feel it may exist in another continuity/timeline entirely).

RELATED: Actors Who Have Played The Same Superhero in The Most Movies

Logan/Wolverine is framed here as a Western anti-hero. He's gruff, violent, and disillusioned, but deep down still cares a great deal about right and wrong, beneath his tough exterior. It makes for a genuinely fresh and interesting take on the regular superhero genre, ensuring Logan's place as one of the most celebrated superhero works of the 2010s.

'Near Dark' (1987)

Most Westerns don't also include vampires, but then again, most Westerns aren't Near Dark. This was the first film directed by Kathryn Bigelow, and is an underrated cult classic about a young man who gets wrapped up in the misadventures of a group of vampires who terrorize small desert towns in the USA's southern states.

It's hard to imagine the worlds of horror and Western colliding in a way that's more satisfying than Near Dark. It's a simple but beautifully efficient film that certainly doesn't feel like a directorial debut, and even if its main story doesn't provide too many surprises, it's entertaining throughout and packed with memorable characters.

'Wind River' (2017)

Wind River is another movie that combines a crime story with Western tropes, somewhat like Hell or High Water, which came out the year before. As such, it makes sense that they were both written by the same person, Taylor Sheridan (he did director duties on Wind River, too).

Beyond being a dark and often very intense crime movie, it also subverts Western conventions through its snowy setting, which adds greatly to the movie's unique atmosphere. It's an often challenging movie that also looks at crimes committed against North America's Indigenous population, with this sympathetic look at said group being a far cry from how they were depicted in many older Westerns - as mere villains who were there as obstacles for the "good guys" to get through.

'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' (2019)

Serving as an epilogue for Jesse Pinkman - arguably the second most important character in the acclaimed TV show Breaking Bad - El Camino proved to be a satisfying way to wrap up his story. The film picked up right where the series ended, with Jesse on the run from the law, and desperate to find a way out of the state where he was wanted in connection with Walter White's drug empire.

Breaking Bad was never shy about featuring Western-inspired visuals, but El Camino takes things further. Jesse Pinkman feels like a Western hero here, constantly outgunned and something of an underdog who the audience can't help but root for. Then of course there's the movie's take on the classic Western-style duel, near the film's climax. El Camino's Western ingredients might be fairly subtle for the most part, but the genre's influence becomes crystal clear at this point.

NEXT: The Best Movie Adaptations of Elmore Leonard's Legendary Stories