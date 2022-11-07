If you asked the casual movie-goer to name ten 20th Century Fox movies, they probably couldn't do it. Nor could they specifically identify the films of MGM, Sony, Paramount, or maybe even Universal, despite its name-brand parks. But just about every American could probably name a few Disney movies.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Disney+ Right Now

There are the obvious ones: Aladdin, Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and so on. And, of course, the Pixar films: Finding Nemo, Monsters Inc., Inside Out, and more. And then there's Marvel and Lucasfilm installments. On and on Disney's properties go, but for every Disney film people remember, there are ten they completely forgot were owned, distributed, or financed by the famous Dream Factory.

'Spirited Away' (2001)

Image via Disney

Those familiar with Hayao Miyazaki's work will also likely know the name of his production company, Studio Ghibli. What they might not know is Disney's involvement in his 2001 classic Spirited Away. The iconic film follows ten-year-old Chihiro's misadventures in the spirit world, where she must try to rescue her parents.

The studio financed a small part of the film's production budget and also retained its American dubbing and distribution rights. So those people who have seen Spirited Away with American voice actors have seen Disney's production of the Ghibli classic.

'Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe' (2005)

Image Via Buena Vista Pictures

In 2005, C.S. Lewis's famous novel was adapted for the screen in a live-action epic that felt more like Lord of the Rings than the Christian allegory it was. The film was a successful blockbuster, but most people might not realize that Disney took home a large chunk of what audiences paid to see it.

While produced by Walden Media, Narniawas distributed by Walt Disney Pictures, which, believe it or not, is owned by Disney. Like many films on this list, this one might not strike people as Disney-esque, given its religious metaphors and violent battle sequences.

'Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Image via Touchstone Pictures

While working for Walt Disney Feature Animation in the 1980s, Tim Burton wrote a poem called "Nightmare Before Christmas." It was dark, macabre, and kind of weird – a perfect Burton creation. He considered turning it into a television special or even a children's book, but Disney couldn't figure out what to do with it.

In 1984, the company fired Burton, but after he directed Beetlejuiceand Batman, he started thinking about Nightmare Before Christmas again. Disney still had the rights, so he made a deal with them to produce the film with Henry Selick as director. Because of the dark nature of the story though, Disney produced it through one of their more adult-branded labels: Touchstone Pictures.

'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' (2001)

Atlantis wasn't produced at a different company or through one of Disney's off-brand subsidiaries. It was made at Walt Disney Feature Animation, the same studio that made all the 1990s classics. The film follows the young linguist Milo Thatch, who comes across information that could lead him and a rowdy crew to the mythical lost city.

RELATED: 10 Beloved Animated Disney Movies That Bombed At The Box Office

There's something unmistakably non-Disney about Atlantis. Not only are there no songs, but there's a lot of violence. Aside from that sequence where hundreds of sailors die, there are several scenes that show fights clearly intended for more mature audiences.

'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

It's easy to think of the Muppets as, well, simply the Muppets. Audiences may identify them more readily with The Jim Henson Company, and it's probably less common to think of them as "Disney characters."

Still, Disney was responsible for distributing all of the Muppet movies, including The Muppet Christmas Carol. In 2004, Disney officially acquired the rights to the Muppets and went on to release multiple films, including 2011's The Muppets.

'John Carter' (2012)

Image via Disney

Some people likely remember Disney's John Carter because it was one of the biggest bombs in the corporation's history. Disney would probably prefer audiences to forget they ever had anything to do with it.

The movie took in much less than its multi-million dollar budget, making it one of the largest flops in the company's history. It certainly doesn't seem to fit in next to The Force Awakens, Inside Out, or Avengers: Endgame. But they're all Disney movies, even the abysmal financial failure that was John Carter.

'Con Air' (1997)

Like Nightmare Before Christmas, Con Air was released through Touchstone Pictures, which was owned by Disney. That tracks, as an R-rated action flick about a plane full of criminals doesn't exactly fit the family-friendly brand.

RELATED: 10 Most Surprisingly Good Disney Sequels, Ranked

And Con Air wasn't the only Touchstone release that clashed with the Disney perception, which just underscores precisely why the corporation exists. They also produced Pretty Woman, Ed Wood, Face/Off, Air Force One, and even Armageddon.

'National Treasure' (2004)

National Treasure feels more like it came from Nicolas Cage Studios than from a branch of Disney, but it was actually a production of Walt Disney Pictures. The cult classic depicts ode-breaker Ben Gates' wild journey as he tries to find rumored loot and experiences roadblocks, betrayals, and perils along the way.

Cinephiles can't tell the story of Cage's career without the requisite mention of National Treasure. Unlike John Carter, the film more than doubled its budget, earned a sequel, and ushered in a new chapter in Cage's career.

'Dan In Real Life' (2007)

Some people might not remember that this movie exists, let alone who produced and distributed it. Released in 2007, Dan in Real Life starred Steve Carell and Dane Cook and wasn't marketed as a prototypical Disney film.

Like Con Air, ​​​​​​it was produced by Touchstone Pictures, but for the first time in the studio's history, Walt Disney Studios distributed a Touchstone movie. So even though the PG-13 adult comedy might not sit in the same class as Inside Out and Aladdin, it's technically part of the Disney family.

'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time' (2010)

Image via Walt Disney

Many fans were familiar with the Prince of Persia video games before the 2010 adaptation. But they might not realize this is another Disney release (and subsequent disappointment).

Apparently, the studio was going through a flop era focused on long-haired men, as they did the same thing two years later with John Carter. The underwhelming box office returns and the poor response to the film halted any plans for a sequel and even made Jake Gyllenhaal reconsider the trajectory of his entire career.

NEXT: The Best Animated Movies on Disney+ Right Now