Even a good storyline can't save a movie if it's poorly executed, and several dozen movies are perfect examples of this. This doesn't mean that a movie's story must be a thousand pages long. Some movies get by perfectly fine with easy but effective plotlines that leave room for plenty of emotion and entertainment.

Some movies, on the other hand, decide not to take the easy route. Whether it's because the writer(s) delight in playing with their audience or just a stylistic choice, these types of movies often have plotlines that are so hard to follow, they require at least a second viewing to understand fully.

'Interstellar' (2014)

Interstellar tells the story of a bleak future for humanity as dust storms ravage the Earth and render the planet uninhabitable. With a mission to find a new place to live, a group of astronauts embarks on a journey into the deepest reaches of space to find a planet suitable enough for humanity to call home.

Along the group's journey through some of the most dangerous folds of outer space, the flow of time becomes distorted and leaps forward and backward for decades at a time. Eventually, time comes full circle, right back to the beginning, before abruptly jumping forward a century into the future. Though the movie does explain how this all happens, it's not exactly easy to understand the first time around.

'Life of Pi' (2012)

Life of Pi is fairly straightforward at first glance, but it's the second viewing that makes it complicated. Featuring a young man who is lost at sea with an orangutan, a zebra, a hyena, and a tiger, it seems an innocent, albeit harrowing, tale of survival in impossible conditions.

The twist ending is that the animals may not have been there the whole time. Pi (Suraj Sharma) gives two vastly different accounts of his journey to the rescuers, which both seem feasible. Pi initially says the animals were there, but when he is not believed, he then states that the animals were instead replaced by his mother, a sailor, and a cook. To this day, many still debate which account was real because it is never explicitly stated. The movie allows its viewers to choose what the reality was.

'Memento' (2000)

Memento was the second film of director Christopher Nolan, who also directed Interstellar. It features Guy Pearce as a devastated widower trying to track down the man who murdered his wife. Though it seems a relatively simple mystery flick, the fact that the chronology is all over the place doesn't make it very easy to follow during the first viewing.

Of course, the killer isn't exactly who the audience thought they would be, and his identity is only revealed towards the end. Unfortunately, the film is remarkably confusing for those who only watched it once. If one were to watch it a second time knowing the twist ending, they would understand much more about the film and appreciate it more.

'Oblivion' (2013)

Oblivion stars Tom Cruise as Jack Harper, one of the last people left on Earth after an alien invasion rendered the planet uninhabitable. His job is to repair broken drones so that they can protect the water farms and hunt down the remaining aliens that still roam the wastes. He is aided by his wife, Vika (Andrea Riseborough), who serves as his communications officer. They report to someone named Sally (Melissa Leo), a human reportedly aboard a space station orbiting Earth filled with the rest of humanity.

It isn't until Jack comes across a crashed spacecraft that his whole world turns upside-down. The woman who survived the impact claims to be his real wife, which is when memories come flooding back to him. Throughout the film, every established truth is ripped away, one by one. New truths are revealed, and things become incredibly confusing about halfway through. It's a solid sci-fi movie, but it requires at least two viewings to understand it fully. It's nowhere near as simple as it seems on the surface.

'Caché' (2005)

Caché, also known as Hidden in English, is a French mystery film that has been debated for over a decade. It features a small suburban family who one day receives a mysterious package containing a VHS tape. The tape's contents are filled with hours of footage of the family home. For months, the family receives anonymous mail, all filled with tapes containing details about their daily routines that many otherwise wouldn't know.

With paranoia wreaking havoc on the family, they become desperate to find the answers. The viewer, in turn, also becomes desperate, as every lead seemingly leads to a dead end. Unfortunately, the movie never gives the audience an answer. Not directly, anyway. The answer can only be found by paying close attention to the tiny details hidden throughout the film. This, of course, warrants more than just one viewing, as many of said details are the "blink, and you'll miss it" type.

'Annihilation' (2018)

Natalie Portman stars as Lena, an army veteran and biologist who receives word that an anomaly known as The Shimmer has appeared on Earth. Her husband was one of the few to be sent into The Shimmer, and the only one who returns. Unfortunately, he comes back in a coma and cannot give an account of what he saw.

Lena then leads a team into the mysterious region in search of the missing expedition. In The Shimmer, animal life has mutated, and time does not flow normally. Things get weird when Lena arrives at the source of The Shimmer, which is when it is revealed that nothing is as it seems. The nature of the anomaly is something otherworldly, so otherworldly that it can perfectly copy any life form. Which begs the question, who in the movie was real, and who was an imposter?

'Shutter Island' (2010)

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Shutter Island, a crime-mystery film focusing on a mental asylum just off the shores of New England. DiCaprio plays Teddy, a troubled American detective sent to investigate the island to search for an escaped patient who happens to be a murderer.

The film inevitably ends, as many complicated films do, with the revelation that everything the audience has known is a lie. The ending seems relatively straightforward. However, there is a lot to be implied within its subtle details. This makes the ending quite ambiguous and muddies the details of the rest of the film even more.

'Birdman' (2014)

Birdman was one of the first films to utilize the unconventional but brilliant choice of making the movie appear to be done all in one take. It features a retired actor who attempts to get back into the industry by writing and starring in his own Broadway production.

Though the "all-in-one-take" style makes it appear that the audience won't miss a thing, there is quite a lot that can be missed. What's more, some parts are downright befuddling. For example, the drum beat soundtrack that seems to be added in post-production (like a normal film) originates from a street drummer who appears in random places. Strange, almost hallucinogenic choices such as this make the film difficult to understand. But that's what makes it so entertaining.

'2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

One of the earliest films to be incredibly dumbfounding, 2001: A Space Odyssey is a Sci-fi flick featuring a small crew of space explorers sent to Jupiter to find the origins of a strange artificial object beneath the Moon's surface. A SuperComputer aids them with a horrid personality, which becomes the source of worry and woe.

What confounded audiences was its ending, namely, the final shot of a fetus in some sort of embryo floating in space after a series of bizarre twists and turns. Much of it is symbolism, of course, but that doesn't make it any easier to follow.

'Inception' (2010)

Christopher Nolan strikes for a third time in this mind-bending masterpiece of cinema. Inception once again stars Leonardo DiCaprio, this time as a dream researcher. The plot of Inception revolves around the study and untapped potential of dreams. Like many other films featuring alternate realities, this film ends in such a way that it leaves its viewers scratching their heads, wondering whether what they just witnessed was real or was, in fact, a dream.

This is further convoluted by the fact that through the movie's complex web of plotlines, the dreams featured in it can occur inside other dreams. It becomes a mess of dreams inside a series of others, to the point where reality itself becomes questionable.

