Although many overlooked films are considered such because they lack a proper script and great acting, others are simply forgotten because they appeal to a very niche audience or merely were not put much faith into, not promoted enough, and/or given a tiny theatrical release, consequently causing less discussion among audiences.

On Reddit, a now-deleted user argued on a thread that every moviegoer can name at least one film they have seen that they feel nobody but them knows of its existence. Many users seem to have agreed with this fact, as they mentioned a few flicks worth checking, from Orange County to The Peanut Butter Solution.

10 'Orange County' (2002)

Directed by Jake Kasdan, this 2002 comedy-drama written by The White Lotus' Mike White stars Colin Hanks and Jack Black. It centers on a guidance counselor who accidentally sends the incorrect transcripts to Stanford University on behalf of a high schooler.

An entertaining and unconventional film that some consider to be one of the 2000s most underappreciated comedies, Orange Countyis one of the many movies some Redditors feel like they were the only ones watching. "I literally never ever hear the comedy Orange County (2002) talked about, and it's so [redacted] funny and heartfelt I feel like it should be a cult classic," cheshirecanuck noted.

9 'Mishima: A Life In Four Chapters' (1985)

A visually stunning, masterfully-directed piece of cinema by Paul Schrader, Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters (or just Mishima) chronicles the four chapters of the life of the Japanese renowned writer Yukio Mishima (Ken Ogata).

"A powerhouse in cinematography. Philip Glass’ brilliant film score. Beautiful dialogue," waitingforthesun92 wrote. "And yet… barely known outside the film community." The 1985 filmoffers audiences a captivating portrait of an artist while featuring strong performances on top of its utterly alluring visuals. It is also thought-provoking in a compelling way, tackling themes of artistic expression and self-destruction.

8 'Mr. Right' (2015)

Paco Cabezas' romantic action-comedy follows Anna Kendrick's Martha McKay, a young girl who falls for the man of her dreams. However, what comes as a surprise is that Francis (Sam Rockwell) is a hitman on the run from the crime cartels who employ him.

When No_Cap_822 mentioned the movie as one of those they feel no one knows it exists, mcloofus could not help agreeing: "Excellent choice! The type of movie that should be more celebrated for having the elements of a tried and true formula while bringing so much more to the table." Although Mr. Right is no masterpiece, it is undoubtedly the kind of lighthearted and fun watch that will keep audiences' boredom at bay.

7 'Pontypool' (2008)

The science fiction horror Pontypool depicts a spread of a fatal illness that affects a small Ontario town, centering on a radio announcer (Stephen McHattie) struggling to find the right way to warn listeners about the virus and its surprising mode of transmission.

This Bruce McDonald film (perfect for The Last of Us enthusiasts) is also well-discussed on the website, with users having nothing but good things to say about it. According to fromdecatur, it is "a nicely flushed out main character, setting, town, and clever take on the genre." Furthermore, it is even suitable for those who aren't fans of the genre: "I'm not a big fan of zombie films but this one was really good because it was so different and each viewer has to visualize a lot of the mayhem," HellOfAThing added.

6 'Psycho Goreman' (2020)

Steven Kostanski's sci-fi horror comedy focuses on two siblings (Nita-Josée Hanna and Owen Myre) who unintentionally revive a long-dead extraterrestrial tyrant. By using a magical amulet to control the monster, they unintentionally end up attracting cosmic assassins, too.

Having been released in 2020, Psycho Goreman is possibly one of the most overlooked movies of recent years — at least according to users on the website. "I know it has its fair share of following & fans," st6374 said regarding the modern campy and bizarre film. "But still it feels like I'm the only one who knows about its existence."

5 'Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence' (1983)

Starring Tom Conti and David Bowie in the lead roles, Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence is set during World War II, depicting a British colonel's quest to prevent a slaughter from occurring by reconciling the cultural differences between a British POW and a Japanese camp commander.

"Thought it was a Christmas romcom starring David Bowie when I decided to watch it, man I wasn’t prepared for the emotional ride," a user explained, highlighting that they would love to be able to discuss the touching NagisaÔshima film with more moviegoers. "Unfortunately no one around me has ever heard of it."

4 'The Ghost and Mr. Chicken' (1966)

Combining the genres of mystery and comedy, this family film by Alan Rafkin tells the story of a shy typesetter (Don Knotts) who is set on becoming a reporter and conquering beautiful Alma Parker's (Joan Staley) heart. To achieve this, he pitches a story about his small town's haunted house and is talked into spending a night alone there.

When fishwithfish mentioned the flick on Reddit, many quickly upvoted their comment on the fun classic film. "I used to watch this all the time as a kid, as well as Incredible Mr. Limpet and Hot Lead & Cold Feet. Don Knotts was a comedic god when I was six," Vince_Clortho042 replied.

3 'The Onion Movie' (2008)

James Kleiner's comedy centers on a veteran news anchor (Len Cariou) who defies company policy and the laughter that results as he refuses to adhere to corporate standards.

According to a Redditor, the senseless film "shouldn't be as obscure as it is," nevertheless, they admit that they have "I never heard of it before my friend showed me it a decade ago. Since then I’ve never met anyone who’s seen it." Under the comments section, Islander255 admitted that the film was "so much funnier than I was expecting for a movie that got basically no attention."

2 'The Wall' (2012)

In this gripping Julian Pölsler science fiction mystery, a woman finds herself socially isolated when an invisible wall suddenly borders the countryside. With the company of her dog Lynx, Martina Gedeck's nameless character immerses herself in a natural world unaffected by civilians.

"This quiet little movie might be science fiction, or it might be fantasy, or it might be an allegory, or it might be something else," Glade_Runner suggested after recommending the film to many Redditors. "It's mysterious and absorbing." This Austrian hidden gem based on the novel by writer Marlen Haushofer is definitely worth viewers' attention.

1 'The Peanut Butter Solution' (1985)

Michael Rubbo's The Peanut Butter Solution is a Canadian children's fantasy film depicting peanut butter as the key ingredient in the magical concoctions concocted by two ghosts. When 11-year-old Michael (Matthew Mackay) undergoes a scary incident, he loses all of his hair and tries the cure to grow it back.

This kid's classic involving body horror is likely to freak out younger audiences and entertain adults. "There was this really weird movie called The Peanut Butter Solution that came out in the '80s. It’s a kids movie, we rented it at the local video store, but it’s creepy as hell," lowfreq33 commented. "I know I’m not the only person who’s seen it, but I’ve never actually met anyone in real life that remembers it."

