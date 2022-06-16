While some may have previously learned that Baz Luhrmann's 1995's Romeo + Juliet is a Shakespeare adaptation—which isn't a hard guess—or that The Great Gatsby funnily enough also starring Leonardo DiCaprio is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's most treasured piece of literature of the same title, it can come as a surprise that films set in modern times like 10 Things I Hate About You and She's All That are also classic literature to film adaptations.

There are plenty of solid contemporary approaches to the everlasting classics in film—some, viewers may recognize straight away; others may take the audience a while to fully realize they have anything to do with 16th-century Shakespearian plays. Nevertheless, below are some good examples that many probably wouldn't have thought fit into the category.

The Lion King (1994)

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

A timeless Disney classic could only be inspired by an even more timeless play, and that would be Shakespeare's Hamlet. The movie that follows the fall of the old king and the rising of a young one displays some undeniable similarities to the celebrated piece of literature, though it also features a few intriguing differences.

While The Lion Kingmight not be a carbon copy of Hamlet, one has to admit that the two plots have a lot in common: Simba is a prince who is not ready to rule and whose father is killed by his uncle. Mufasa later appears as a ghost, and Simba is later sent away by Scar. Ultimately, the prince kills his uncle and avenges his father's death. Sounds familiar, doesn't it?

My Own Private Idaho (1991)

Image via New Line Cinema

Starring the insanely talented River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves, My Own Private Idaho tells the story of Mike Waters, a gay hustler afflicted with narcolepsy, and Scott Favor, the rebellious son of a mayor. This loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry IV is praised for not only shining a light on LGBTQ+ cinema and bringing it to the mainstream, but also for being an impressive Shakespeare retelling.

Rebellious and somewhat privileged, Scott Favor (Reeves) embodies the role of Henry V (Hal, Prince Harry in Henry IV), while his dad, Jack Favor (Tom Troupe), with whom he shares a turbulent relationship, steps into the shoes of King Henry IV.

Clueless (1995)

Image via Paramount Pictures

When we think about it, Cher Horowitz (played by Alicia Silverstone) is rather similar to Jane Austen's memorable character Emma Woodhouse, and it turns out that the movie was inspired by the classic book itself. Handsome, clever, and rich, like Austen herself described Emma, both characters are stylish upper-class women with a clear taste for playing match-maker among their friends.

Interestingly enough and aside from the fact that the two have lost their mother and live at home with their father, these two slightly spoiled, sometimes manipulative young women (who ultimately mean well) both find love in the last place they expect it to be.

She’s The Man (2006)

Image via Dreamworks Pictures

Twelfth Night is yet another Shakespearean play that caught the viewers' eye by being adapted into a teen romantic comedy. Other than the protagonist having the exact same name (Viola, played by Amanda Bynes in this), both plots focus on a girl who disguises herself as her brother, except the original protagonist believes he is dead.

With a very subtle retelling that contributes to the film's uniqueness, Andy Fickman'sShe's The Man is an extremely entertaining film with a fun take on the popular 17th-century play.

She's All That (1999)

Image via Tapestry Films

Who would've guessed George Bernard Shaw's well-known play, Pygmalion, would have inspired a 90s American teen romantic comedy? We're just as surprised as you are after learning that the story is a modern retelling, though the similarities are evident.

Shaw's piece followed Professor Higgins on his journey to turn a young girl who has been disrespected based on the way she looks and speaks into someone who would fit the pattern of London high society, while Zack Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) seeks to turn Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook) from an art nerd into a prom queen.

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Image via Universal Pictures

Inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, Bridget Jones's Diary is arguably one of the best '00s romcoms out there. The film is about a British woman (Renée Zellweger) who aspires to change her life for the better. Ultimately, the character finds herself stuck in a love triangle between Colin Firth and Hugh Grant.

Besides Firth playing a character that goes by Darcy for the second time (he starred in BBC Pride and Prejudice miniseries, which the author was highly inspired by) there's one particular quote from the movie that may sound oddly familiar to fans of Austen's famous novel: "It's the truth universally acknowledged that the moment one area of your life starts going OK, another part of it falls spectacularly to pieces."

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Image via Touchstone Pictures

There are so many great things about this film—being based on a Shakespeare play is obviously one of them. Equal parts playful as it is witty, 10 Things I Hate About You deservingly remains a classic nowadays and is very much held dearly and close to many hearts. Titled The Taming of the Shrew, the play that inspired the treasured movie follows a "bad-tempered woman" who behaves unpleasantly to her love interest, but he pretends not to notice.

While it is impossible not to fall for Kat (Julia Stiles) and Patrick's (the forever cherished Heath Ledger) dynamic, what makes this well-written film exceptional is its clever concept and the way it sharply explores the expectations society imposes upon every individual.

