The South Korean superhero series Moving has become the most-watched Korean original series on Disney + and Hulu. According to Deadline, the series starring Ryu Seung-ryong, Zo In-sung, and Han Hyo-joo has beaten other Korean series like the award-winning Big Bet.

“The global consumer response towards the first eleven episodes of Moving has exceeded our expectations,” Carol Choi, Executive Vice President of Original Content Strategy for The Walt Disney Company APAC, said in a statement. The series, based on the webtoon of the same name by Kang Full, is now the most-watched Korean series streaming on Disney+, the most-watched series on Disney+ overall across the Asia Pacific region, and the most-watched on Hulu in the United States. This information is based on hours streamed after the series’ first seven days, beginning from its premiere on August 9. It has also reached the status of the biggest premiere on Disney+ in Korea so far. Choi credited the show’s success to the combination of the cast, special effects, and original writing.

The series took the most-watched status over other Korean content on the streamer, which is steadily increasing in number. In terms of streaming hours, Moving has beaten Korean original Big Bet, which won the Blue Dragon Series Award for Best Drama this year. Moving has also beaten several other Korean originals, including music romance Soundtrack #1 starring Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik and reality game-show series The Zone: Survival Mission.

Image via Hulu

What is Moving About?

Moving is a superhero series that focuses on a trio of high school students who have inherited superhero powers. In an effort to avoid exploitation by government agencies, the students’ secret agent parents attempt to keep their children's talents hidden. The series stars Ryu (The Good Bad Mother, Life is Beautiful), Han (20th Century Girl, The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure), Zo (Smugglers, The King), Cha Tae-hyun (Police University, The Killer), and Ryoo [Ryu] Seung-bum (The Net, Intimate Enemies) among others. Directed by Park In-je and Park Younseo, eleven episodes of the twenty-part series have already dropped on Disney+, with the remaining episodes due to air every Wednesday, including a three-part finale on September 20.

Moving is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.