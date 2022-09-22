Paul Weitz brought together an all-star cast of veteran actors for his Toronto-bound dark comedy Moving On. While it features two stellar leads in Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Weitz called up an old favorite of his from Mozart in the Jungle in Malcolm McDowell and another great in Richard Roundtree to add some star power. With literally hundreds of roles under McDowell and Roundtree's belts, and tens of films under Weitz's, the three veterans of the industry swung by the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl during the Toronto International Film Festival for a chat with Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub. They shared some war stories from their years on set and detailed how their new comedic tale of letting go came to be.

Moving On reunites Grace and Frankie leads Fonda and Tomlin as a pair of friends reunited by a terrible tragedy. Kept apart by dark secrets and awful events, Claire (Fonda) and Evvie (Tomlin) meet up for their old friend Joyce's funeral. What should be a bittersweet reunion turns simply bitter as Claire threatens to kill Joyce's husband Howard (McDowell) with Evvie helping her plan his demise. As they discuss how to put him six feet under, everything that tore the friend group apart and motivated Claire to murder him comes to light as they process what happened years ago.

Before jumping into the movie, Weitz, McDowell, and Roundtree did a little reflecting on their careers and how they got to the point where they've made a film together. McDowell and Roundtree in particular recounted some heartwarming and humorous stories about their families seeing them on-screen and on-set as well as when they realized they'd made it to where they can live off of acting. The three remarked on the special feeling of being at TIFF with Weitz last appearing with Ants, McDowell previously attending with the late Robert Altman, and Roundtree never having appeared in the fest. They then get into the meat of the film including how Weitz got involved through Fonda and Tomlin as well as their experiences on set and how they personally handle the core theme of the movie of getting over it when someone wrongs them.

Check out the full roundtable with Weitz, McDowell, and Roundtree above to hear more fun tales from their careers and about their time together on set for Moving On, including:

What would they want viewers who've never seen them before to watch first and why?

When did McDowell and Roundtree feel like they could make a living as an actor?

Which of Weitz's films changed the most in the editing room?

What does it mean to all of them to be at TIFF with the film?

What was it about the project that made Weitz want to write the film?

Are they able to let it go when someone has wronged them and when they're angry?

What's the day or two from the set that they'll always remember for how fun and/or challenging it was to shoot?

