'Moving On': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything You Need to Know About Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's Next Comedy

Forty years of friendship and four major projects later, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, in their roaring 80s, are slaying it with their friendship goals and seem like Hollywood’s ultimate power couple. In their fourth project and the second movie of the year together, the two best friends are back in the game with their new revenge-comedy film, Moving On.

The duo stars as two estranged friends who get back together and plan to seek revenge on their dead friend’s husband who wronged them decades ago. Written and directed by Paul Weitz, Moving On is set to arrive in the theaters this March, six months after the film was screened at the TIFF 2022.

Since 1980's 9 to 5, Fonda and Tomlin have been partners-in-crime for decades. From the seven-season-long Netflix series, Grace and Frankie, to the two latest movies in a row - the recently released 80 for Brady and the upcoming Moving On, the duo continues to channel their friendship through the flawless and contagious on-screen chemistry that makes their every project appealing to fans.

Get ready for another punchy, hilarious feature from the two of the industry’s best as they reunite once again to embark on another fun ride. And while you wait for the film to arrive, here’s our quick guide with all the details for the upcoming title including the trailer, plot, release date, cast and characters, and everything we know so far about Moving On.

Moving On will be released by Roadside Attractions on March 17, 2023, in theaters across North America. The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2022.

Is There a Moving On Trailer?

The official trailer of Moving On was released on February 2, 2023, and it almost reminds you of Grace and Frankie, only with a slightly dark comedic tone. Even Fonda and Tomlin’s characterization have some likeness to that in the earlier series, except that Fonda’s Claire is a woman on a mission and Tomlin’s Evelyn is a little less eccentric than Frankie. And the rest, as we can expect from this dynamic duo, is pure gold.

The two-minute video just about touches upon the key plot, where Claire and Evelyn want to murder their deceased friend’s husband. The clip also introduces other major characters, including Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree, where Roundtree plays Claire’s former lover. The film, as evident from the trailer, is going to be quite dramatic, peppered with classic one-liners and deadpan comedy between the key characters, and the ladies being their best badass selves, which is the most glorious part of any project that they are in. Although it’s hard to tell from the trailer why the ladies want to murder their friend’s husband, knowing the kind of characters these actors are known to play, we can bet it must be something bad but hilarious at the same time.

Who Is in the Moving On Cast?

Besides Fonda and Tomlin headlining the cast of the comedy film as Claire and Evelyn, the ensemble cast of Moving On also features Malcolm McDowell, Richard Roundtree, Catherine Dent, and Sarah Burns, among others.

Fonda and Tomlin star as two long-lost friends, Claire and Evelyn. With three movies releasing in 2023, Fonda seems to have just gotten started for the year. She’ll be next appearing in Book Club: The Next Chapter, a sequel to the 2018 surprise hit Book Club, where she is reprising her role as Vivian, along with her earlier co-stars Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen, Craig T. Nelson, Don Johnson, and Andy Garcia also returning. Besides Moving On, Tomlin also appears in 80 for Brady with Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

A Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell stars as Howard, Claire and Evelyn’s friend’s husband who they want to kill. He was last seen in the 2022 film Father Stu and has been appearing in the television series, Son of a Critch since 2022. McDowell will be next seen in the upcoming movies, Trick or Treats and Et Tu.

Richard Roundtree stars as Ralph, Claire’s ex. Roundtree is best known for his titular role in the 1971 movie Shaft, and came to be recognized as “the first black action hero”. He last appeared in the Netflix sitcom, Family Reunion and will be next seen in the upcoming film, Thelma.

Sarah Burns stars as Allie, Howard’s daughter.

Who Are the Creators of Moving On?

Screenwriter, director, and producer, Paul Weitz writes and directs this revenge comedy. Moving On is the filmmaker’s third collaboration with Lily Tomlin. He had previously written, directed, and produced Tomlin’s 2015 film, Grandma, and the 2013 film Admission. Weitz is best known for co-directing the teen sex comedy American Pie (1999) and the Academy Award-nominated rom-com, About a Boy. He also directed Little Fockers, the 2010 sequel to Meet the Parents and Meet the Fockers, and Fatherhood in 2021, starring Kevin Hart.

Weitz also serves as a producer for Moving On, along with Stephanie Meurer, Dylan Sellers, Andrew Miano, and Chris Parker.

What Is the Story of Moving On?

Moving On is billed as a story of revenge. But it also is a story of friendship and love lost and found, of grappling with the past, and learning to move on.

The plot follows two estranged friends, Claire and Evelyn who reconnect at the funeral of their third friend at the latter’s funeral. But that’s not for any emotional reason, but to kill their dead friend’s newly-widowed husband, Howard. Why? No one knows, yet. All we know so far is that Howard did something bad to Claire decades ago, and she will punish him now that he is all by himself. Despite her reservations, Evelyn agrees to the plan. And somehow, this murder conspiracy lets Claire and Evelyn rediscover their friendship. They make peace with the past and become a team once again and have a funny and wild ride trying to execute the murder plan. Along the way, Claire also reunites with her former love, which further complicates the plan.