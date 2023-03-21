Having just landed in theaters on Friday, March 17, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s latest buddy-comedy Moving On is, well, already preparing to move on to a digital and Blu-ray release. Nailing down the date of May 2 for a digital release, Lionsgate will drop the film on VOD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 16. This, of course, gives fans plenty of time to catch the title in cinemas and also gives those who prefer tuning in from the comfort of their own home a date to mark down on the calendar.

Up there with salt and pepper, peanut butter and jelly, and Batman and Robin, there’s no arguing that Tomlin and Fonda are a match made in heaven. Since first joining forces on the classic 1980 film 9 to 5, the dynamic duo has been cracking audiences up with their perfectly paired personalities for over four decades. In Moving On, audiences meet Evelyn (Tomlin) and Claire (Fonda) as lifelong friends who are attending the funeral of the third member of their BFF trio. But, Claire is also there on a separate mission of revenge with her eye on her friend’s widower, Howard (Malcolm McDowell). With her pal by her side, Claire fully throws herself into a vengeful mindset, ready to put the final nail in Howard’s coffin. But Claire’s heart may begin to soften after she crosses paths with a blast from her past—her ex-lover Ralph (Richard Roundtree).

Directed and written by Academy Award-nominee Paul Weitz (About a Boy), Moving On has received positive reviews including one from Collider’s own Maggie Lovitt who gave the feature a B+. Praising the chemistry between the film’s leading ladies, Lovitt wrote that “they gravitate towards each other naturally and, no matter who else they have to play off of, their best work exists when they’re together.” And, while we’ve seen both women primarily stick to their type-casting, with Tomlin being the more free-spirit and Fonda appearing as more uptight, Lovitt noted that Fonda strays from her typical fare, “coming unglued and taking high-stakes risks in the name of well-earned revenge.”

Image via Roadside Attractions

Where Will We See Fonda and Tomlin Next?

Forever proving that age is just a number and shouldn’t be a reason to slow you down, Moving On is just one of the ladies’ projects that has landed in theaters this year. Both Tomlin and Fonda recently celebrated the arrival of their star-studded sports comedy film 80 for Brady in which they took the field alongside Sally Field and Rita Moreno. Fans of the now-franchise Book Club are also gearing up to see Fonda reprise her role in the sequel film, Book Club: The Next Chapter which is set for a release on May 12 as well as in the voice cast for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

As for special features, the only addition will come with the Blu-ray and DVD physical copies which are both set to include a photo gallery. Check out a trailer for Moving On below.