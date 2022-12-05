The upcoming film Moving On is the latest project from Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, the writer and director of 2002's About a Boy. The film is described as an "original comedy of humor and heart" and once again sees Weitz both holding the pen and standing behind the camera with an all-star cast that features Academy Award Winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, and Richard Roundtree. Now, news of the project has just been released by Roadside Attractions, confirming that the film will be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.

Having first premiered back in September at Toronto International Film Festival, Moving On tells the story of two estranged friends, played by Fonda and Tomlin who hatch a plan to get revenge on the widower (McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend. During this mission for vengeance, Fonda reunites with her former love (Roundtree) as both women attempt to make peace with their past and learn to treasure the value of a good friend.

Written and directed by Weitz, the film reunites Weitz and Tomlin, who worked together on the 2015 award-winning road trip comedy, Grandma. Weitz's previous works include being the writer-director of the previously mentioned project, About a Boy, which saw him nominated for a BAFTA and Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, as well as being the writer for the 1998 animated film Antz and being the director of 1999's American Pie. Moving On's TIFF premiere saw many critics praising the work of both Fonda and Tomlin as the lead characters.

Image via Roadside Attractions

RELATED: ‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer Sees an Apex Predator on a Coked-Up Rampage

In addition to being both the writer and director, Weitz also serves as a producer on Moving On. Joining him in the role of producer are Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer, Chris Parker, and Dylan Sellers. Zach Schiller David Boies, Tyler Zacharia, Dan Balgoyen, and Britta Rowings serve as Executive Producers. Roadside Attractions is handling the distribution of the film in the US.

Howard Cohen, Co-President of Roadside Attractions, provided a statement with the announcement of the new release date, saying, “We couldn’t resist this smart comedy with the beloved Jane and Lily pairing up in a way you’ve never seen them before. They are best friends pulling off a crazy but intense caper that resonates with both their lives.” Weitz also provided a comment, saying, “The film is in great hands with Roadside, and I can’t wait for people to see how wonderful and unique Jane and Lily are in it.”

Moving On is set to release in theaters in the US on March 17, 2023. Fonda and Tomlin will next be seen in 80 for Brady which touches down in theaters on February 3, 2023. You can watch the trailer down below.