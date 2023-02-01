Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are about to be going bonkers for Tom Brady in the upcoming film 80 for Brady, and now the duo is hitting fans with a one-two-punch by dropping a trailer for yet another laugh-out-loud feature. Titled Moving On, the movie will center around the comedic duo as two old friends who are grappling with the passing of the third member of their BFF triad. Along with Tomlin and Fonda, A Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell and Shaft leading man Richard Roundtree fill out the cast.

From the jump, there are some very heavy Thelma & Louise vibes with Fonda’s Claire recruiting her long-lost pal Evelyn (Tomlin) to murder their deceased friend’s husband, Howard (McDowell). While the reason for the vengeful killing isn’t immediately laid out at the top of the trailer, we come to find out that Claire’s beef with Howard has been over decades in the making with Claire finally feeling free to kill him now that her friend has passed away. And, by the end, we discover that Claire’s hatred of Howard stems from her belief that he broke up her relationship with her one-time beau (Roundtree). Although years have passed since they were so entangled in each other’s lives, murder plots have a way of bringing people together with Evelyn and Claire quickly falling back into their old ways.

Of course, the trailer is marked with classic one-liners and deadpan bits between longtime friends Fonda and Tomlin who have been cracking up audiences since they appeared opposite one another alongside Dolly Parton all those years ago in 9 to 5. Since then they’ve gone on to appear in fan-favorite productions including Netflix’s smash-hit series Grace and Frankie and will soon be seen starring with fellow legends Rita Moreno and Sally Field in 80 for Brady.

Image via Roadside Attractions

RELATED: '80 for Brady' Trailer Highlights a First-String Lineup of Hollywood Royalty

Your new favorite revenge comedy is under the direction of Paul Weitz, who also penned the feature. A major player in comedy dramas, Weitz is known for his long list of blockbusters, including American Pie, About a Boy, Little Fockers, and Fatherhood. Weitz also serves as a producer alongside Stephanie Meurer, Dylan Sellers, Andrew Miano, and Chris Parker.

Moving On arrives in theaters on March 17, 2023. Check out the trailer below and keep scrolling for the film’s official synopsis.

Here's the synopsis: