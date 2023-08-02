The Big Picture Hulu's Moving is a live-action adaptation of a Korean webtoon, featuring super-powered teenagers hunted by a mysterious killer.

The series stays faithful to its source material, showcasing flawless superpowers and an intriguing storyline that will captivate fans.

Moving promises to be a thrilling Korean drama with a unique premise, twisting plot, and intense action as the main characters try to escape the killer and save others.

Hulu has released the first trailer for Moving, a live-action adaptation of the Korean webtoon of the same name by KangFull. The series follows a bunch of super-powered teenagers who are being hunted by a mysterious person. It is written by the original creator Kangfull and helmed by Park Inje. The trailer for the Korean thriller sees a couple of super-powered black ops team members, spread across the world, who achieve impossible tasks for their country keeping their lives on the line but soon the entire team goes missing. Years later, two kids with superpowers find themselves in the same school and in trouble when a mysterious man goes on a killing spree of people with powers across Seoul.

The series looks quite faithful to its source material with the display of superpowers of each individual looking flawless. The story seems intriguing and is certain to get the attention of the fans and general audience alike. The feature looks quite interesting with its unique premise and twisting plot and will add to thrilling Korean dramas loved by fans across the globe. By the looks of the trailer, it will certainly play out like a thriller as we go on a ride with Bongseok and Huisoo, as they try to escape the mysterious killer and save others.

What’s Moving About?

In the 1990s, South Korea’s National Security Planning Agency put together a black ops team of superpowered individuals, who are tasked with classified missions, though despite their success, one day the whole team suddenly disperses across the country, never to be heard from again. Decades later, two superpowered kids, Bongseok, a boy who can float, and Huisoo, a girl who survived a horrific car crash unscathed, ends up at the same school and quickly discovers each other’s secrets and the fact that there are more people like them out in the world. But things take a turn when a mysterious delivery driver named Frank begins murdering people with powers and it comes down to kids' survival.

Image via Hulu

The series casts Lee Jung-ha as Bongseok, the boy who can fly, Han Hyo-Joo as his mother Lee Mi-Hyeon, who has superhuman five senses, Zo In-sung as his father Doo-shik, who can also fly. Go Youn-jung as Jang Hee-soo, the girl who can recover quickly and does not feel pain, Ryu Seung-ryong as Jang Joo-won, her father with the same abilities, along with Cha Tae-Hyun as Jeon Gye-do, who can generate electricity, Kim Do-hoon as Lee Kang-hoon, a superpowered class leader, and Ryoo Seung-bum as Frank, a mysterious killer who is pursuing people with superpowers among others.

Moving premieres with seven episodes on Wednesday, August 9, followed by two new episodes a week on Hulu. You can check out the trailer and new poster below: