Netflix has released the trailer for Amy Poehler’s new movie Moxie. The film centers on Vivian (Hadley Robinson), who tries to keep her head down from all the harassment happening in her high school, but a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) inspires her to fight back, start up an underground zine called “Moxie”, and band together with other young women and allies to stop the unacceptable behavior around her.

I quite enjoyed Poehler’s previous effort Wine Country, and Moxie seems like an extension of her Smart Girls work designed to empower young women. The film looks uplifting and funny, and I’m eager to see it when it arrives next month.

Check out the Moxie trailer below. The film hits Netflix on March 3rd and also stars Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, Anjelika Washington, Charlie Hall, Sabrina Haskett, Ike Barinholtz, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Here’s the official synopsis for Moxie:

Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a seemingly shy 16-year-old, has always preferred to keep her head down and fly under the radar. But when the arrival of a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) forces her to examine the unchecked behavior of her fellow students running rampant at her high school, Vivian realizes she’s fed up. Inspired by her mother’s (Amy Poehler) rebellious past, Vivian anonymously publishes an underground zine called Moxie to expose bias and wrongdoing in her high school, and unexpectedly sparks a movement. Now at the center of a revolution, Vivian begins to forge new friendships with other young women and allies, reaching across the divide of cliques and clubs as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of high school together. Directed by Amy Poehler and based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu, MOXIE also stars Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, Anjelika Washington, Charlie Hall, and Sabrina Haskett, with Ike Barinholtz and Marcia Gay Harden.

