The Big Picture The NC-17 rating is unfairly discriminatory towards queer content and stifles the release and distribution of films like Passages, despite violent content being deemed more acceptable.

The MPAA rating system is outdated and flawed, favoring powerful studios and major releases over indie films.

The MPAA ratings board is unnecessary in the modern age when people have access to explicit content through various mediums, and releasing movies with appropriate warnings would allow viewers to make their own choices.

In July 2023, the Ira Sachs film Passages, which has two extended sequences depicting explicit on-screen sex between two men, got an NC-17 MPAA rating. That rating means most theaters won't carry the film theatrically and many stores won't carry physical copies of the film on their shelves. In essence, the NC-17 rating is a death sentence for many movies, hence why it's so often avoided by features. Sachs responded to the development by denouncing it as another of endless recent examples of America demonstrating hostility to queer people while its American distributor, Mubi, opted to just release the film without an MPAA rating theatrically.

Watching the extremely well-made feature Passages on the big screen, I had to chuckle bleakly at how this film was somehow “too taboo” for an R rating. 2023 R-rated films from major American movie studios like Evil Dead Rise or Scream VI have shown heads exploding, torsos getting ripped off, and all kinds of grisly demises removed from any semblance of reality. But depictions of two men being physically intimate, that's worthy of an NC-17 rating? Those scenes in Passages are important to the story, integral to reinforcing the visual norms of the feature, and also just plain sexy to watch. This kind of material shouldn’t have been a problem for the MPAA board in the 1990s, let alone in 2023. The struggles of Passages are just the newest vivid evidence that the MPAA rating system is laughably arcane and needs to be put out to pasture.

The MPAA Rating System Has Been Broken For Ages

The problems with the Motion Picture Association (MPA or MPAA) ratings board are not exactly state secrets nor are they new. As evidenced by material from the 2006 documentary This Film Is Not Yet Rated and comments from artists like Seth Rogen, the MPAA’s rating system is far more concerned with depictions of sex than violence. There’s also the fact that queerness and female sexual pleasure is something that irks the MPAA board and inspires movies to get NC-17 ratings. In a 2020 interview with Variety, director Jamie Babit explained that her 2000 classic But I’m a Cheerleader initially got an NC-17 rating from the MPAA because of, among other elements, its inclusion of a sequence that implied sexual activity between ladies in the dark. She was forced to cut out dialogue referring to oral pleasure between women to get an R rating. The average Saw movie can feature the most grotesque violent imagery and score an R rating, but just talking about lesbian cunnilingus on-screen will earn the MPAA's ire.

It’s not just obvious examples of discrimination against queer people and women that make the MPAA ratings board a worrisome creation. This ratings board is also connected to the larger MPAA organization, which has all five major studios and Netflix as members of its ranks. Given that these studios have such close ties to the institution tasked with rating movies, it's no surprise that there have been endless allegations of studio releases getting preferential treatment compared to indie titles. Now, the MPAA has claimed that “an independent group of parents” is the cluster of human beings in charge of rating movies, but it’s impossible to imagine powerful key members of the organization like Disney not holding some sway over what movies get what ratings.

A good example of this potential double standard at work is between two movies nobody would otherwise ever compare: Total Recall, from MPAA member Sony/Columbia Pictures, and Showing Up, an indie film from director Kelly Reichardt and studio A24. Both titles contain on-screen nudity, with Total Recall featuring its nudity very briefly in the form of a three-breasted woman (a homage to the original Total Recall) and Showing Up featuring nudity through a naked man posing for an art class. Total Recall got a PG-13 rating while Showing Up was slapped with an R label solely for “brief graphic nudity.” To be clear, there is no evidence that Sony/Columbia Pictures “bribed” the MPAA or anything like that to get a softer rating. However, it is worth noting that both titles contained brief nudity…yet the one from the major studio got to go out with a more marketable PG-13. Meanwhile, Showing Up had an R-rating solely for one non-sexual appearance of genitalia associated with folks assigned male at birth.

This isn’t an anomalous instance either, with all kinds of indie projects, including Passages, having to deal with the kinds of NC-17 ratings and subsequent costly appeals to the MPAA ratings board (the only way a film can secure a more marketable R rating after being slapped with an NC-17 moniker) that major studios “somehow” magically seem to avoid. A double standard like that alone indicates the foolishness of the MPAA ratings board in its current form. A system that prefers works from powerful conglomerates is not a just one, especially when its ratings (namely that dreaded NC-17) can make or break an indie film’s box office potential. However, even beyond this tragic element, the MPAA rating system’s uselessness has been solidified just from the unstoppable spinning of the wheels of time.

The MPAA Has Been Worthless For Years…It’s Comically Pointless Now

The world of home video in the 1980s and 1990s already made the MPAA rating system more than a tad irrelevant. Created in the 1960s as a successor to the Hays Code, the MPAA ratings were built with the perception that the only place people of all ages could see movies was either in theaters or in later TV reruns (the latter of which would see films airing under the strict eye of broadcast standards departments). On VHS and later DVD, people could have unedited versions of ribald movies in their own homes. Anyone could get a hold of an NC-17 movie and just watch it in their living room. The MPAA rating system only prevented people from watching certain movies in one venue and instilled a perception of what kind of stories were “appropriate” for mainstream Hollywood features.

In 2023, it’s more apparent than ever that the MPAA rating system is just trying to toss out water on the sinking Titanic with leaky buckets. Any youngster can go on TikTok or YouTube can access material with more F-bombs than your average PG-13 movie. Meanwhile, you don’t need to be Angelina Jolie in Hackers to figure out how to watch Euphoria even if you’re under the age of 17. Whether you're ten or eighty, you can go on to Spotify and listen to A Tribe Called Quest, Nine Inch Nails, and other bands that use profane language in the service of incredible tunes. Modern technology has given people of all ages access to programming, music, and movies with all kinds of adult material. By contrast, the MPAA handed the documentary Every Body, which explores the wildly varying struggles of intersex individuals, an R rating earlier this year. A movie that could prove very useful for teenagers and younger audiences was now off-limits to them unless they brought a parent. Every single LGBTQIA+ person under 18 has a great relationship with their guardians, so it makes total sense to restrict movies about their everyday lives in this fashion.

The pearl-clutching parents who make up the MPAA ratings board may find themselves agog at the idea of so much adult material being out there on the internet for all to see. But that kind of stuff exists in the real world whether we like it or not. People say the F-word. Human beings smoke weed. Gay individuals exist. The MPAA ratings board has been built on ignoring these critical facts of reality. Meanwhile, the way their ratings can impact a movie’s box office (R-rated films are often seen as having less box office potential than a PG-13 movie) has ensured Hollywood has been wary of greenlighting movies that challenges that ignorance. A dangerous cycle has been created in the process that’s resulted in a cinematic landscape that’s often comically years behind the realities moviegoers are going through. The advent of new technology in the 1980s and 90s alone should’ve inspired the MPAA board to change with the times. Instead, Passages sees the board once again labeling a queer film as more “dangerous” than a normal feature. The MPAA ratings board refuses to evolve or change, making it outright dangerous to the world of cinema.

We Don’t Need the MPAA Ratings Board

Established in 1934, the Hays Code prohibited depictions of "sexual perversion” on the big screen, a term meant to keep on-screen depictions of queerness out of movie theaters. The Hays Code also forbade American films from depicting religious authority in a mocking manner, nudity, depictions of mixed-race marriages, and many other everyday parts of reality. By the 1960s, the popularity of transgressive foreign films and a handful of American movies breaking the norms of Hays Code censors (like Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) ensured this entity’s downfall. By 1968, the MPAA ratings board took the Hays Code’s place and ushered in a new age of cinematic expression.

Just as many once subversive rockers end up hawking Prilosec OTC on TV, so too has the MPAA ratings board now become a modern-day equivalent to the arcane and restrictive Hays Code. This time, the internet and the way it allows anyone to access information whenever is the equivalent of 1960s foreign films and trailblazing American dramas. The stigmas over nudity and on-screen sexuality that have informed so much of American cinema were already tiresome decades ago. Heck, Roger Ebert was complaining about the problems with the NC-17 rating back in 2000! However, the ever-marching trajectory of progress has rendered the MPAA ratings board somehow even more superfluous than ever.

Simply put, we don’t need the MPAA ratings board anymore. It’s an out-of-date system that only restricts what kinds of stories American movie studios are willing to finance and release. That’s not to say that the pop culture landscape should suddenly be a free-for-all where Bela Tarr’s Satantango is airing on kid’s TV next to Bluey. But what if we just released movies with various warnings about explicit content inside the feature and then let viewers decide for themselves whether or not it’s appropriate for them? This is already how streaming television, apps like Spotify (which allow users to listen to explicit tracks no matter their age), physical home video, and so many other ways of engaging with art operate. The genie is out of the bottle. American films might as well catch up to what’s been the norm in other sectors of media for decades now. Plus, this approach would finally level the playing field across major studios and indie outfits. No longer would there be an NC-17 rating for smaller film studios to fear.

There’s no way this plan would be popular or feasible right now simply because of how much the MPAA system is built on reactionary policies and figures. Such individuals would undoubtedly view the collapse of the MPAA system as merely a prelude to the end of civilized cinema as we know it. However, more likely than not, removing this system could usher in a new exciting era of cinematic storytelling, much like the first few years of American filmmaking after the collapse of the Hays Code. Filmmakers could focus on the stories they want to tell instead of whether the number of dongs they have on-screen will jeopardize their movie’s box office fortunes. Queerness no longer has to be tossed off to the world of NC-17 cinema unless it emerges from a Disney or Warner Bros. movie. Best of all, more viewers could have access to art that reaffirms aspects of everyday reality. Cinema should function as a mirror to our world and help us cope with existence, not adhere to “proper behavior” as deemed by a handful of people on an MPAA ratings board.