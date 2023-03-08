To celebrate International Women's Day, Disney+ has launched a new series focused on the women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, called MPower. Throughout four episodes, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), and the women of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther franchises have their legacies explored with a combination of archival footage, interviews, and animation that reinforce how the characters have affected so many fans around the world. Marvel Studios knows how important women have been to its storytelling process, and how they will be right at the center of its future.

Zoe Saldaña, who has played Gamora in four films in the franchise, with a fifth one coming up in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, will serve as an executive producer in the series. "MPower is a tribute to women's representation and empowerment,” she said regarding the show. “We’re enthused to have the involvement of a diverse group of women whose voices and stories will serve as a source of inspiration. Our hope is that this series will ignite meaningful conversations and drive real change towards a more equal and inclusive world.”

In the trailer for the series, Academy Award nominee Angela Basset talks about how beautiful it is to see women of different cultural backgrounds having prominent roles in the MCU, as footage is shown of Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Xochitl Gomez as América Chávez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Basset earned her latest Oscar nomination due to her performance as Queen Ramonda in last year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After the death of her son, Queen Ramonda is left with the responsibility of ruling Wakanda, the world's most technologically-advanced and powerful nation.

Women at the Center of the MCU's Future

Later this year, The Marvels will fly into theaters, in a film starring Larson, Vellani, and Teyonah Parris reprising her role as Captain Monica Rambeau, a character who was re-introduced as an adult in WandaVision after making her first appearance as a child in Captain Marvel. The movie recently released its first poster, which featured the three leads alongside their logos. A trailer for The Marvels hasn't been launched, given how the film was delayed until November, but the first look at the project shouldn't take that long to arrive, considering the summer movie season is about to start.

You can check out the poster and trailer for MPower below.