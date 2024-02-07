Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

When the Mr. & Mrs. Smith series was first announced on Prime Video, everyone made the obvious connection to the 2005 movie of the same name. We had lots of questions about it — whether the new series would be a simple remake of the movie, if it would build upon the movie's world, and so on. Now that the series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine is finally here, it's time to get our answers. How does it relate to the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movie? Simply put, it turns out that the series and the movie are two completely separate entities, but they do share a lot in terms of storytelling and have even started establishing a few tropes of their own.

Prime Video's 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Pays Gentle Homage to the 2005 Movie

It's impossible to conceive a Mr. and Mrs. Smith story without there being a few mandatory things. The whole premise is that a couple with secret identities is eventually going to have their professional lives get in the way of their personal relationship. Similar things are always going on with a lot of couples, but the fact that the Smiths are spies adds a whole new, deadly flavor to the mix. It's a clever and tested premise that made the 2005 Mr. & Mrs. Smith movie a hit and inspired other works, from Prime Video's current show to anime like Spy x Family. Still, it was the 2005 movie that made this storytelling format widely known.

The Prime Video series is not a remake, nor does it belong to the same world as the movie, but it does pay gentle homage to it in many moments. The biggest is perhaps the fighting sequence in the finale between Donald Glover's John and Maya Erskine's Jane around their fancy brownstone in New York. In the movie, Brad Pitt's John and Angelina Jolie's Jane literally bring down the house they live in the suburbs during their battle. In both works, the Johns and Janes purposely miss each other, despite getting a few clean shots during the fight, and also try to hurt each other's feelings as a way of getting the upper hand in the physical battle. It's much more like a couple's fight turned physical than two spies trying to bring each other down. Of course, all this only heats things up between them from a romantic perspective and brings them even closer together in the end.

There Are More Differences Than Similarities Between the Movie and the TV Show

The main difference regarding their premises is how the Mr. & Mrs. Smith series gets to expand a lot on the Smiths' relationship and dynamics, as well as the world they live in. For example, at the beginning of the series, we're introduced to a couple of Smiths played by Alexander Skarsgård and Eiza González, who are being hunted down and killed by the Company, seemingly after deserting to live together off the grid. That already sets the tone for the whole season — can relationships work in a world as deadly as this one?

John and Jane know from the start that they're being matched with someone else to live as a couple and work as a unit - Jane even hints that this is based on old KGB tactics to ensure loyalty and efficiency from the agents. Becoming an actual couple is not mandatory, of course, but it seems to be the rule. Other John (Wagner Moura) and Other Jane (Parker Posey) mention that they became one from the start, and the Smiths' unseen boss, whom our John and Jane nickname "Hihi," always seems concerned about the emotional well-being of the agents. Regardless of feelings, though, Johns and Janes are supposed to work together.

In the movie, things are completely different. John and Jane meet casually in Bogotá while working for two separate agencies, fall in love, and get married of their own volition. They never know about each other's real identities until they are sent after the same target by their agencies and end up botching the mission when they meet. Their clash happens when, after having their covers blown, their respective agencies tell them to target each other. Later, after they decide to continue together, the agencies join forces to eliminate them and not leave any loose threads.

Another important difference is worldbuilding. In the movie, John and Jane work for separate (and rival) agencies that act independently, but that's mostly it. The series, however, has a more complex structure. When John confronts Hot Neighbor (Paul Dano) in the season finale, for example, it becomes clear that the Company has more reach than many national governments and can even subvert urban laws for their benefit, implying they have agents in every layer of government. The fact that there is an agent hierarchy, from low-risk to extremely high-risk missions, shows the range they operate on. Also, extremely high-risk agents being specialized in killing other Smiths likely means many Smiths desert the Company to live together, like the ones we meet in the first scene and probably the main couple of the series, too.

The 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Series Analyzes Modern Relationships, While the Movie Is an Action Rom-Com

Image via Prime Video

Naturally, a TV series gets more time to tell its story than a feature film. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith series is eight episodes long, which allows it to balance many different traits, like being simultaneously funny and dramatic, silly and deep. It also allows it to properly develop its characters. From the start, we learn that John and Jane are defined by loneliness, and that's what draws them to their jobs with the company. This also defines their relationship dynamics, as Jane continues to put a barrier between her and John, and he can't feel comfortable with someone unless there's an opening.

Still, as the season progresses, they face typical stages of a relationship, regardless of its initial professional nature. When two people spend that much time together, they are bound to feel attracted to each other eventually and, more often than not, end up becoming a couple. John and Jane go through the ups and downs of an average relationship, including debates about having kids and trying to be like other couples who seem to understand relationships and how to "do them right." Eventually, though, it becomes clear that their relationship won't fix them as they tacitly hoped. In the finale, they finally understand that they have to put in the work and be honest not only with each other but with what they want and expect of their marriage.

It would be impossible for the movie to reach the depth of the series. The action-packed rom-com approach to its story requires a much faster pace, otherwise, there wouldn't be enough time for what actually defines it, which is the action. And that works perfectly within its proposal, especially with the star power of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. In that sense, the series is almost the opposite, as it's the relationship that defines the action, not the other way around. Even though there is some action, the series focuses a lot more on the dynamics between John and Jane as a couple, becoming more of a study about relationships and how people get involved nowadays.

Season 1 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

