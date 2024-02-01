The Big Picture Prime Video's new Mr. & Mrs. Smith series focuses on developing its characters rather than building an overly intricate spy world.

Guest stars are strategically incorporated without stealing attention from the main couple.

The show doesn't stretch out the will-they-won't-they aspect, highlighting the chemistry between Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

When a series or movie goes through several delays and major casting changes, it’s typically not a great sign. Such was the case with Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a Prime Video thriller series loosely based on the 2005 movie of the same name starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which was announced in 2021 with Atlanta’s Donald Glover and Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge set to develop the series and star as the titular couple.

It came as quite a surprise when, several months later, Waller-Bridge exited the project, and it was an even bigger surprise when Maya Erskine, best known for co-creating and starring in the brilliant and bold comedy series Pen15, would be the new Mrs. Smith. Glover and Erskine are extremely talented artists both in front of and behind the camera, but something about this pairing just seemed random. Given the premise, however, that’s actually quite beneficial. Mr. & Mrs. Smith proves rather quickly that Glover and Erskine are excellent — not only together, but as two individuals on a journey of self-discovery amid unanticipated, deadly chaos.

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Is an Accessible Spy Show

Many of the creative choices made in Mr. & Mrs. Smith work to its advantage, but the most effective is how the show prioritizes character over world-building. If you're a viewer who loves a complicated spy operation with a lot of lingo and jargon to keep track of, then this show isn’t for you. The series is rather upfront from the get-go, straightforwardly laying the foundation, cleverly sneaking out exposition and key personal details about our protagonists to the audience in the first few opening scenes. Two “Smiths” have been killed on a mission, and the CIA division needs replacements.

Enter Glover and Erskine’s characters, two individuals who seem to be simply going through the motions of life. They answer the series of strange and specific questions posed to them by the computer, with no energy or genuine excitement (or fear) about what lies ahead. It’s evident that they both worked in an adjacent field of some kind, but why they are up for new jobs isn’t exactly clear. What is clear, however, is that both recruits — this new John and Jane — are two very lonely people. They're going for such a high-risk new lifestyle because they don’t necessarily have anything to lose, or so they think.

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Smartly Puts Its Characters First

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is, as the title implies, a show that relies almost completely on the titular duo’s chemistry, both out on missions and intimately as a couple. The show’s approach to the relationship feels very authentic, with Glover and Erskine’s respective John and Jane initially approaching their new lifestyle as “just a job.” Given the premise, it’s pretty obvious that the personal and professional lines will inevitably blur and romantic feelings for the other will start to bleed through. The scene where they meet in an elevator subtly shows off their spark, but still, it’s more of a “what’s your deal?” moment than an obvious moment of attraction.

The show smartly doesn’t drag out or excessively tease the will-they-won’t-they of it all, something that could easily have been a storytelling crutch. Instead, it approaches the duo's growing romantic connection realistically and organically, making it feel much less like an epic spy movie or show and more grounded in reality, with very real, flawed, people looking for a sense of purpose. Their first mission seems simple enough (retrieve a box from a woman in a restaurant), and it seems like John and Jane are two kids being assigned to work together on a school project. John tries earnestly to get some sort of normal conversation going with Jane, who uses her focus on the mission as an excuse to not open up to John.

John and Jane give in to the desires and curiosities they hold for each other rather quickly, which of course complicates their previously sterile dynamic. They are the definition of an arranged marriage, the only thing making it official being that simple slip of paper John laughs off as they get acquainted in their very lavish New York City brownstone. But one of the show’s strongest assets is the way it lets John and Jane’s love story unfold. There’s no clichéd flirting; rather, their growing sexual attraction towards one another is more rooted in selfless care than self-satisfaction.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine Have Electric Chemistry in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Glover and Erskine are both incredibly talented performers who effortlessly show vulnerability, saying so much about their characters without having to say anything at all. Thanks to their background in comedy projects that have forced them into dramatic moments, the actors are extremely adept at shifting from delivering a funny line to expressing genuine emotional (and in many cases on the job, physical) pain. Though they enter into dangerous missions and are caught in situations many of us could never fathom, Erskine and Glover keep their spy counterparts grounded, unlocking a humanity that makes you really care for these risk-takers.

One very refreshing element of this story is how co-creators Francesca Sloane and Glover have taken certain genre stereotypes and expectations and chucked them out the window. John is far more in tune with his emotional needs and wants than Erskine’s Jane, who would rather dangle from a helicopter than admit she's wrong. Despite his physically imposing presence, John is a total teddy bear with a big heart who would do anything for the ones he loves. Erskine rounds out her rough edges with pure moments of silliness, something that she has no shortage of if you are familiar with Pen15.

A scene in the latter half of the series, as our titular spies grapple with the elements on a mission, is a perfect example of their complexity. Both are quite fed up with the external and internal pressures of everything they’ve been through (which is about as specific as I can get) and Jane hilariously mocks John, enabling Erskine to show off her impeccable physical comedy skills. Then, in a moment of pent-up frustration and exhaustion, John unleashes a monologue to Jane that sucks the air right out of the room.

The characters subvert tropes and swerve past clichés like a high-intensity car chase — which there literally is at one point — but there’s also something so silly and charming about watching these two fight within an inch of their lives while shouting directives at each other that they cap off by calling each other “babe.” The action sequences are impressive, none of which overstay their welcome or are without purpose. Like our main characters, Mr. & Mrs Smith's action is messy, adding to the honesty of the series. Some episodes end with a moment of tender hilarity, often with the couple finding the humor in the strangeness of whatever happened that day, or teasing each other about something far removed from work. The end of Episode 3, for example, shows the couple’s increasing comfort with each other in a way that will leave you with a smile on your face.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’s Guest Stars Don’t Distract From Its Leads

Sometimes, if a series is jam-packed with guest stars, it can feel forced, as if it's trying to take your mind off an otherwise lackluster story. Fortunately, Mr. and Mrs. Smith doesn’t put its guest stars at the center of the episode. Instead, these characters are strategically placed and bring out the best in our main couple. John Turturro’s turn as the odd and downright perverse bidder at a silent auction incorporates the right level of weird into John and Jane’s lives, leading them to uniquely bond on their mission. Paul Dano’s suspiciously quick appearance early in the season leaves one to think there might be more to his “friendly neighbor” character than meets the eye.

Episode 6 stands out for several reasons, with Sarah Paulson’s turn as a key player in John and Jane’s personal life being the best guest performance of the season. Not only does she push the series closer to comedy than it had been yet, but she gets John and Jane to confront things about their relationship they have been actively avoiding.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith, to its credit, is not like many other spy shows. It’s a thrilling escape from mundanity, yes, but it also tugs on your heartstrings as much as it focuses on its leads beating up the bad guys — if not more so. Putting character first leads to a quick investment in the lives of these two strangers trying to figure out both themselves and each other. Glover and Erskine are the duo you didn’t know you needed, and soon, the couple you won’t be able to get enough of in this show.

All episodes of Mr. and Mrs. Smith premiere on Prime Video on February 2.

