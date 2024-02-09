Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

The Big Picture Mr. & Mrs. Smith's relationship is the most compelling aspect of the series, with well-placed guest stars adding the perfect touch.

Ron Perlman shines in his comedic role as Toby, a character that marks a turning point in the Smiths' relationship.

The aftermath of their mission with Toby creates tension and conflict in John and Jane's relationship, leading to a downward spiral.

Prime Video's latest hit series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, is a spy comedy thriller starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine that also boasts a star-studded ensemble cast that comes and goes with each episode, including the likes of Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, and Sarah Paulson. Loosely inspired by the 2005 movie of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the series follows John and Jane Smith, two spies paired together by a private company who are tasked with completing dangerous missions while pretending to be a regular married couple.

Though a show about spies would not be complete without car chases and shootouts, John and Jane's relationship dynamic is the most compelling aspect of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and well-placed guest stars add the perfect touch to each episode. Paulson steals the show (as she often does) as John and Jane's couples therapist, but it's Ron Perlman's role as Toby in the preceding episode, "Do You Want Kids?" that marks a true turning point in the Smiths' relationship and the series as a whole.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Two strangers land jobs with a spy agency that offers them a life of espionage, wealth, and travel. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage. Release Date February 2, 2024 Creator Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover Cast Maya Erskine , Donald Glover , Paul Dano , John Turturro Seasons 1

Ron Perlman Leans Into Comedy as Toby

With his prolific, decades-long career as an actor and voice actor, Ron Perlman is well known for his more intimidating roles like those in Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy. His character Toby in Mr. & Mrs. Smith uses this reputation to subvert expectations, allowing him to lean into a more comedic side. Perlman, who is actually the father-in-law of showrunner Francesca Sloane, plays a wealthy, old, criminal being pursued by unidentifiable forces that want to kill him. Like most of the other supporting characters, we learn very little about Toby's past because John and Jane are given limited information about him before their mission. Though he's still physically intimidating, towering over both Glover and Erskine, Perlman, now in his seventies, starts to show his age while playing Toby. According to Perlman, this was intentional, sharing with Business Insider, "We leaned into the fact that I'm north of 70 now, and I was way younger when I did all that other action stuff. And this is what a guy who's on the run has going for him with regard to his skillset. He's nothing but a mess."

As Toby, Perlman brilliantly walks the line between petulant child and cranky old man, held hostage by a quarreling couple who could easily be his children. When John and Jane first kidnap Toby, he shows far more annoyance than he does fear, loudly complaining throughout the car ride about having his hands tied and head covered with a sack. John and Jane's inability to truly intimidate him brings a sense of irony to their dynamic, because it seems like the Smiths are more concerned about keeping Toby alive than he is. No scene better encapsulates Toby's "baby man" character than when John convinces Toby to take his stomach medicine by bribing him with a cigarette. He obliges, but later throws a tantrum when John reveals that he was lying about the cigarette to get Toby to obey. Their taking care of Toby is meant to illustrate what the Smiths would be like as parents, but the whole experience ends up doing far more harm to their relationship than good.

Toby Creates Tension in Mr. & Mrs. Smith's Relationship

Close

Before “Do You Want Kids?”, John and Jane had already faced a number of conflicts in their relationship, but the aftermath of their mission with Toby creates their biggest roadblock thus far. Though they live dangerous, unpredictable lives predicated on their ability to drop everything and leave for a mission or flee from enemies at any moment, after parting ways with Toby, John is surprised to find out that Jane doesn’t think having kids is a good idea. Throughout the episode, he tells Jane she was acting maternal with Toby, says he wants to “put a baby in [her]” when they're about to have sex, and later demands an explanation for Jane not wanting to get pregnant at that very moment. While John would be happy abandoning their high-risk life to raise a child, Jane has her own ambitions and plans for them to move up a level.

We also see Jane communicating with Hihi on her own for the first time while they're holed up in Italy with Toby, the first real hint that she's already considering going her own way. After their mission, when the Smiths receive a congratulatory bottle of champagne addressed only to Jane, this just confirms John’s suspicions that she would be better off without him. Each episode of Mr. & Mrs. Smith is named after different relationship milestones, like "First Vacation," "Double Date," or other incidents that often lead to conflict in romantic relationships. We see them struggling to effectively communicate while trying to drug Eric Shane (John Turturro) in Episode 2 and argue over location sharing and work-life balance in Episode 3, but it's their argument after completing their mission with Toby that kicks off the downward spiral of their relationship. Throughout the series and reiterated in the following episode "Couples Therapy (Naked and Afraid)," it's clear that John is the more outgoing, personable one in the relationship, whereas Jane is a bit more blunt and awkward in her interactions with others.

While John claims this dynamic makes Jane jealous of him, we also see some resentment coming from John when Jane is the only one who's able to really get along with Toby. John is brusque with Toby and resents him for taking Jane's side during their argument about money, but Jane doesn't mind spending time with him, even entertaining his ridiculous story about meeting Adolf Hitler in Argentina, and isn't afraid to ask him just how evil he really is. Mr. & Mrs. Smith incorporates dark humor into a spy drama where the espionage part takes a backseat to the complex and often contentious relationship unfolding between John and Jane. Each guest actor, from Paul Dano to Michaela Coel, is essential to the evolution and ultimate unraveling of their marriage, and Ron Perlman was perfectly cast as Toby, whose presence marks the moment in their relationship where the cracks really start to show.

Season 1 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO