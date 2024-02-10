Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Romantic dramas, if done correctly, are as pulse-pounding and exciting as the best spy movie. 2024's Mr. & Mrs. Smith, created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane for Amazon Prime, seamlessly blends the espionage of its premise with the complex relationship at its center. Helped in large part by the flawless acting of Maya Erskine and Glover himself as the titular couple, this series portrays a complex, realistic relationship, one that many viewers can relate to — even though it's saddled with a premise that's hard to relate to.

But how is it able to create such a compelling romance in a way that most modern depictions of relationships fail to? Of course, many aspects go into this ingenious portrayal, but there is one element that truly elevates it above your typical romantic fare: it's awkward. By stripping its central pair of any glamour and spotlighting the often awkward milestones people achieve in relationships, the series creates an exceptional showcase of action-packed romance that does this historic concept justice.

Donald Glover & Maya Erskine Are Very Relatable

While it's inspired by the 2005 movie of the same name, 2024's Mr. and Mrs. Smith's portrayal of its main couple couldn't be further from that of its predecessor. While the original pair (Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt) did suffer marital strife and their adventures inspired many plot elements of the new show, the movie was more a showcase of two sexy, cool people combining their bravado rather than creating any real relationship development. With this new version taking place across 8 episodes, it gives both characters a chance to grow, allowing audiences to examine their personalities and how they interact. It becomes clear rather quickly that they're both very, very awkward. They have the cool and collected personas that befit a spy series, but a deeper look into each person's personality reveals a person with many flaws and funny quirks.

The audience is privy to many scenes of John and Jane's stunted attempts to learn more about one another, figuring out the appropriate ways to interact, and overall adjusting to another person living in the house with them. Of course, this snowballs into a dynamic and beautiful romance, but even that isn't free of its own clumsy issues. Any person who pursued a long-term relationship will tell you that the growing pains of romance often take a while to go away, if they do at all. Even when John and Jane recognize their affection for each other, they still have to undergo the hallmarks of a relationship (which are rarely as gentle as most media would portray them as). It's hilarious watching Maya Erskine's Jane struggle to be okay farting in bed with her partner and Glover's agonizing attempts to bring up whether they should pursue a sexual relationship, both common things that most romances won't discuss, but that resonate with many people.

Our main characters are surprisingly coarse outside their espionage roles, which leads to numerous missteps on their romantic journey, making the dynamic so effective. Romance, like most relationships, is not easy. A long-lasting partnership has hills and valleys and is marred by awkward moments and petty fights. It's because of those hard times that each person is encouraged to grow. Overcoming these issues makes the happy moments all the more worth it, and while watching a couple struggle to communicate can be hard (and so very cringey), it helps audiences understand just how far these people have come. Romantic plots are often far too manicured to be relatable, and by platforming a truly realistic and nuanced portrayal of modern relationships, Mr. & Mrs. Smith extracts genuine truth from its fantastical concept.

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Brings Plenty of Action

While a beautiful rendering of a layered romance, Mr. & Mrs. Smith doesn't show this emotion at the expense of nail-biting action. Just as it works to portray the many elements of a realistic coupling, the series punctuates this steady build to remind viewers what kind of show they're watching: an exciting, pulse-pounding spy thriller. This is where the program clearly takes inspiration from the preceding Mr. & Mrs. Smith movie, borrowing the bombastic gunfights and riveting fight scenes to break up the emotionally charged scenes of John and Jane struggling with their love. Both the film and the show are effective in their action and deliver the wildly thrilling adventures most people would expect from this kind of concept.

But in an action movie where the characters are unflinching beacons of strength and fearlessness, this kind of nerve is expected. Of course, they'll win in a fight or be able to effortlessly shoot a gun, as the ability to do so is the cornerstone of their character! The series thrives by presenting these people as the awkward individuals they are, making their superhuman actions that much more astounding as audiences remember just what they are capable of (outside of loving one another, that is). By interspersing its romantic drama with intense moments of action, the series makes both kinds of moments an absolute thrill for everyone watching.

This is exemplified in Mr. & Mrs. Smith's ending, where viewers find the couple they've grown to love at odds with one another. Watching these two exceptional spies face-off is exciting, yes, but also agonizing as people watch the pair they've seen bumble into love for an entire season turn against each other, forsaking the romance audiences know is still there. With its commitment to portraying genuine personalities and relationship dynamics, the show expertly spotlights its core elements in a way that allows each the time it needs to shine. By giving audiences a deep glance into the people performing this jaw-dropping action and showing their flawed (but always lovable) personalities, it creates real, authentic characters, people viewers can relate to and be awed by once they realize just how powerful they are.

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Is the Best of Both Worlds

Mr. & Mrs. Smith had lofty expectations applied to it the moment it was announced. Not only was it a reboot of a beloved property, but it had the titanic task of trying to tell a story that offered the best of both romance and spy genres. Media featuring this classic combination is often forced to let one of the two fall by the wayside, sidelining its development to let the other theme thrive. Well, with its commitment to portraying the honest progression of relationships and using that to justify the emotional stakes of its fight scenes, the series was able to perfectly balance all of its themes and grant each one the complexity it deserved. It created a story of real people in unreal situations, something wild and exciting. And, in a shock to many viewers, immensely relatable.

The "spy thriller" is a common action subgenre, a concept so beloved that almost every twist on it has already been attempted. Well, 2024's Mr. & Mrs. Smith showcases some amazing action from the main couple, but it allows their awkwardness to inform the series. It shows a story of two spies in love that functions successfully as a spy thriller and a romantic drama, creating a layered portrayal of their relationship that doesn't take away from the excitement, but instead creates a poignant portrayal of the reality of love. Its different aspects push one another to be the best they can be. Not only does this make Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith one of the best spy series out there, but also surprisingly, shows one of the most realistic depictions of just how awkward dating can be.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

