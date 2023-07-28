Regarding espionage and romance, Mr. and Mrs. Smith is the most prolific example of a story that effectively blends both elements. The 2005 action-comedy written by Simon Kinberg focused on the relationship of the titular married couple who discover that they are both spies from competing agencies. The simple but electric premise set up an entertaining and charming movie that had the audience following this pair through every badass and sensually-charged moment. Now, 18 years later, the iconic movie is being remade into a TV series on Prime Video.

The series was first announced in February 2021 with Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge cast in the eponymous roles. However, the project's development was majorly affected in September 2021 when Waller-Bridge exited the series due to creative differences. Her role was recast in April 2022 with Pen15 star Maya Erskine stepping into star opposite Glover. It's been a long road of development for the series that has finally led to its official debut later this year.

Before the gun-blazing action and sexual tension kick off, make sure to check out the following guide on everything we know so far on Prime Video's Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

When Will Mr. and Mrs. Smith Be Released?

The series was originally set for a release date back in 2022 even after Waller-Bridge exited the series. After Erskine replaced her in April 2022, news on the series began to die down with an official release date remaining to be seen long after the conclusion of 2022. Only after Prime Video's recent sneak peek, the month of November has finally been confirmed as its official window of release. The upcoming official trailer will most likely provide a definitive date. Watch this space for more details on the season length of episodes and if they will be released weekly or altogether.

Where Can You Watch Mr. and Mrs. Smith?

The adapted series will exclusively be released on Prime Video due to Glover's established deal with Amazon in 2021. This is the same deal that led to his other series Swarm which was released earlier this year.

Is There a Trailer for Mr. and Mrs. Smith?

There is currently no official trailer yet for the series. However, Prime Video released a sizzle reel on July 13 for Prime Day that showcased the streaming platform's upcoming TV series and movies. Among all the new footage was a first look at Glover and Erskine as the titular couple first interacting in a civil manner juxtaposed with them running and being armed with guns. An official teaser trailer can hopefully be expected by the start of Fall to provide more details on the action series.

What Is Mr. and Mrs. Smith About?

The series is a reboot and adaptation of the original 2005 action film that was led by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Even before that, Mr. and Mrs. Smith was also a short-lived TV series in 1996 and a failed pilot series in 2007 that was meant to follow after the original film. Across all these adaptations is a uniting premise that revolves around the titular characters who lead double lives as a domestic married couple and dangerous assassins. The pair only learn about each other's true identities and jobs when their assignments are given to kill the other. Mr. and Mrs. Smith became a widely popular blockbuster and story for the push-and-pull dynamic and chemistry between the lead characters. Beyond its espionage action lay a unique and intriguing romance that forces the couple to distinguish between honesty and deception.

The official plot synopsis remains under tight wraps, but there will surely be some differences from the original movie along with a modernized world and tone for the story. Regardless, the combination of Glover and Erskine proves to be promising that they will keep faithful to the source material's elements of action and twisted romance.

Who Is Starring in Mr. and Mrs. Smith?

As mentioned, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine lead the series as JohnSmith and Jane Smith respectively. Glover is a multi-talented actor, comedian, writer, and producer also known as the singer/rapper Childish Gambino. He recently completed the four-season run of his hit show Atlanta, wrote and produced Swarm, and even made a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Glover is set to reprise his role as Troy Barnes for the Community movie which begins filming next year.

Erskine is an actress, writer, and producer who is best known for her comedy series Pen15. She appeared in TV series like Insecure and Casual before leading the 2019 rom-com Plus One. She recently starred in Obi-Wan Kenobi and voiced in the animated film Super Pets. Erskine will next star in the comedy film Sacramento and voice in the upcoming animated series Blue Eye Samurai.

In June 2022, the cast expanded to include some notable stars like Michaela Coel, Paul Dano, and John Turturro. Their roles currently all remain undisclosed. By September 2022, Parker Posey and Wagner Moura joined the cast in reported recurring roles for the series.

Who Are the Creators of Mr. and Mrs. Smith?

This marks the second TV series that Glover is leading as an actor, writer, and executive producer following Atlanta. After collaborating on the FX show, Francesca Sloane (Fargo) joins him as a co-creator of the Mr. and Mrs Smith series. Yariv Milchan (The Crowded Room), Arnon Milchan (Amsterdam), and Michael Schaefer (Swarm) of New Regency Productions also join the team as executive producers along with Wells Street Films' Jenny Robins (EastEnders). Glover's brother, Stephen Glover (Guava Island), and frequent collaborator Hiro Murai (Station Eleven) are also part of the project as executive producers with Murai directing two episodes. Anthony Katagas (Armageddon Time) and Nate Matteson (The Bear) round out the extensive team of executive producers.

Emile Mosseri (Minari) will be scoring the music for the series while Kate Brokaw (Sanctuary) and Kyle Reiter (Barry) are editors for the show.

When and Where Did Mr. and Mrs. Smith Film?

The duration of filming took place reportedly during the summer of 2022 with major sightings in October. Filming also occurred this year from April 5 to April 20. The majority of filming was mainly conducted in New York City.