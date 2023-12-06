The Big Picture Impressive cast additions, including Alexander Skarsgård and Sarah Paulson, get fans even more excited for the Mr. and Mrs. Smith TV series.

Spies played by Donald Glover and Maya Erksine must figure out how to take down enemies while navigating a fake marriage and developing feelings for each other.

The upcoming Prime Video series is based on the successful 2005 comedy-action film and promises new storytelling possibilities while staying true to the original concept.

The upcoming Mr. and Mrs. Smith television series just got a few impressive additions to its cast. Alexander Skarsgård, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Eiza González, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, and Úrsula Corberó have joined the upcoming project, set to deliver a new version of a story audiences already know and love. With the addition of these names to the series, the main characters' mission has gotten a lot more exciting, with the duo having to figure out how to take down their enemies before it's too late. A fake marriage has never been as explosive as this one.

The premise of Mr. and Mrs. Smith follows two spies, played by Donald Glover and Maya Erksine, who are offered a good job opportunity where they can lead a comfortable life in New York City while taking care of their targets. The only condition given to the spies by their superiors is that they have to pretend to be a married couple, John and Jane Smith. The situation isn't as easy as it sounds when the two agents realize they're developing feelings for one another. The upcoming Prime Video series impressive slate of guest stars is sure to make the couple's story more interesting — and more complicated — when it premieres on the platform next year.

Paul Dano, John Turturro, Parker Posey, Wagner Mouraand, and Michaela Coel will also appear having previously joined the cast of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The project was first announced a few years ago, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge attached to star and produce alongside Glover. However, after the development of the project ran into a few delays and setbacks, Waller-Bridge walked away, citing creative differences, leading to Erskine's casting as Mrs. Smith. Despite exiting the project, Waller-Bridge has voiced her support for the series and Glover's vision.

Based on the Original 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'

The story that started it all was Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the 2005 action-comedy starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as the titular spies. Directed by Doug Liman, the movie earned $486 million at the global box office, becoming an instant success in movie theaters. The tantalizing concept of a pair of married assassins allows for plenty of new story-telling directions for the new series. It remains to be seen if the new Mr. and Mrs. Smith will be as successful as their predecessors, while they try to remain professional despite their feelings for each other.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith premieres on Prime Video on February 2, and the original film is currently available to rent or buy on the streamer. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Series adaptation of the 2005 action film about married spies. Release Date February 2, 2024 Cast Maya Erskine, Donald Glover, Paul Dano, John Turturro Main Genre Action Genres Action, Comedy, Crime Seasons 1 Creator Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover

