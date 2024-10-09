Thanks to Netflix's brand-new smash hit series Nobody Wants This, in which he teams with Kristen Bell to form an unlikely but endearing couple, Adam Brody is a name on the lips of many. Although perhaps not one of the most well-known names in Hollywood, the San Diego-born actor does still have a pretty impressive resume, containing hits such as Ready or Not, The O.C., Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and, more recently, American Fiction. One of Brody's earlier works, and another project featuring a unique central romantic pair, is Mr. and Mrs. Smith, a spy thriller directed by Doug Liman.

The movie stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as the titular couple, with Brody playing Benjamin "The Tank" Danz, a man they are both assigned to kill. Known as the film that sparked the real-life relationship of Pitt and Jolie, it's now a firm favorite of many fans of the action and comedy genres and, for those looking for an exciting Brody project to try after Nobody Wants This, is currently available to stream on Disney+. A synopsis for the movie reads:

"A husband and wife struggle to keep their marriage alive until they realize they are both secretly working as assassins. Now, their respective assignments require them to kill each other."

'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' Has a Highly-Rated 2024 Series

The 2005 movie was certainly an enjoyable, fast-paced action comedy, and, some 15 years later, the decision was made to make an alternate version of the original and spin it somewhat on its head. Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, and co-created by the former, this Prime Video series took the original concept and flipped it, having the lead couple instead pretend to be married whilst undercover on a mission. This alternate relationship for the main pairing led to a new dynamic that helped keep the series fresh despite carrying the same name as the 2005 original. What made this series so enjoyable to watch was how the awkward and unusual relationship at its heart juxtaposed the thrilling spy sequences that are so prevalent in the movie. Speaking about this for Collider, Joel Medina said:

"The "spy thriller" is a common action subgenre, a concept so beloved that almost every twist on it has already been attempted. Well, 2024's Mr. & Mrs. Smith showcases some amazing action from the main couple, but it allows their awkwardness to inform the series. It shows a story of two spies in love that functions successfully as a spy thriller and a romantic drama, creating a layered portrayal of their relationship that doesn't take away from the excitement, but instead creates a poignant portrayal of the reality of love. Its different aspects push one another to be the best they can be. Not only does this make Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith one of the best spy series out there, but also surprisingly, shows one of the most realistic depictions of just how awkward dating can be."

