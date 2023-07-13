It had been announced in February 2021 that Prime Video had ordered a Mr. and Mrs. Smith reboot, this time around as a series. The original 2005 film followed Brad Pitt’s and Angelina Jolie’s married couple, who while playing the perfect couple were both highly skilled assassins hiding their identities from one another. After botching an assignment from their various organizations, they are assigned new targets - each other. The reboot is set to have Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the lead roles and the pair star in the first look images for the series.

Two of the images show the pair as an everyday couple. The first image has the couple standing side by side in an elevator, while the second shot of the couple sees them together on a park bench while enjoying a bite. There is a tension to the first image that given what we know of the original film, and could mean that the pair have just realized that they are one another's target. The other two images are solo shots of the characters, and they are reminiscent of the iconic style of the original players which featured - the charm of Mr. Smith and the deadly elegance of Mrs. Smith.

The 2005 film was directed by Doug Liman based on a script by Simon Kinberg, and while the film was a box office success, other challenges abound for the stars. Amazon’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith will have series' star Glover co-creating alongside writer Francesca Sloane. The pair had collaborated on FX's Atlanta in the past. Both are also executive producers on the series with Sloane serving as showrunner. The Amazon production has Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano joining the cast. Wrapping up the call sheet are Parker Posey and Wagner Moura.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' Series Adds Parker Posey and Wagner Moura

Creative Differences

When the project was first announced by Amazon, Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge had been billed to co-create and star on the series. However, in September 2021, Waller-Bridge exited the series citing creative differences with Glover as the reason for the decision. Her decision to step down paved way for Erskine to be cast in April 2022. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair (via The Hollywood Reporter), Waller-Bridge opened up about the decision to leave the series. “I worked on that show for six months fully in heart and mind and really cared about it — still care about it,” the writer-actress said. “And I know it’s gonna be brilliant. But sometimes it’s about knowing when to leave the party. You don’t want to get in the way of a vision. Creative collaboration is like a marriage, and some marriages don’t work out.”

The re-imagined Mr. and Mrs. Smith series is set to premiere in November on Prime Video. Check out the images below:

Image via Prime Video

Image via Prime Video