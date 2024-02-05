The Big Picture Mr. & Mrs. Smith cleverly uses everyday domestic issues to amplify the tension between the assassins, making them more relatable to the audience.

Simon Kinberg drew inspiration from a conversation with his married friends for the screenplay, creating a metaphor for a troubled marriage.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's standout performances and on-screen chemistry contributed to the film's success and real-life drama.

It's 2005. Carrie Underwood has won American Idol, Madonna releases her hit song "Hung Up" and all is right in the world. In the same year, the action comedy film Mr. & Mrs. Smith is released, marking the beginning of the pop culture phenomenon known as "Brangelina" and becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The movie tells the story of Jane (Angelina Jolie) and John Smith (Brad Pitt), a seemingly ordinary couple whose relationship has become boring after five (or six) years of marriage. Unbeknownst to each other, they are both highly skilled assassins working for competing agencies. When their secret lives are exposed, they are tasked with eliminating each other.

Even though Mr. & Mrs. Smith's off-screen drama and scandal certainly contributed to the movie's popularity, the movie's refreshing concept, along with its witty comedy, dynamic action sequences, and the lead actors' unmatched chemistry, make it an enjoyable action romp worth revisiting, especially now that a thriller series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine of the same name hit Prime Video. Although the story of a married couple of secret agents sounds entirely fabricated and pulled right from fiction, Mr. & Mrs. Smith screenwriter Simon Kinberg drew inspiration from a very personal source for the story.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith A bored married couple is surprised to learn that they are both assassins hired by competing agencies to kill each other. Release Date June 10, 2005 Director Doug Liman Cast Kerry Washington , Keith David Brad Pitt , Angelina Jolie , Adam Brody​ , Vince Vaughn Runtime 120 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Simon Kinberg

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Is All About Relationships

With its intense drama, gripping action, and sexy fight scenes, it is easy to forget that Mr. & Mrs. Smith begins with a dull, awkward therapy session. Yet, this unassuming beginning becomes a crucial window into the protagonists' lives and the state of their marriage at the start of the movie. Jane and John try to maintain pretenses about themselves and their life together, while simultaneously being unable to agree on how long they have been married. This juxtaposition mirrors how they navigate their double lives and how it has reached a point where it is unsustainable, prompting them to seek therapy.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith uses everyday domestic issues, such as a partner's coat left on the floor or enduring years of questionable cooking, as comedic fodder. Jane and John's mundane arguments, while seemingly trivial compared to their high-stakes jobs, cleverly amplify the underlying tension between them, making the characters more relatable to the audience. It showcases the balancing act they perform to keep their professional lives and their ordinary, yet tumultuous, marriage safely apart. Only when their secrets are exposed, forcing them to reveal their true selves, do they truly see each other and reignite the passion they shared at the beginning of their relationship.

Simon Kinberg Wrote 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' in College

Close

From movies like The Courier, which is based on the life of a businessman recruited by American secret services, to the controversial Zero Dark Thirty, there is no shortage of spy films based on real-life events. However, Kinberg's inspiration for writing Mr. & Mrs. Smith didn't come from history books or spy novels. During an interview with Syd Field in 2010, Simon Kinberg talked about how he was struggling to come up with a thesis for his MFA while studying at Columbia University.

One night, he went out for dinner with some friends who were a recently married couple, and they opened up to Kinberg about attending couples therapy and what it was like for them. "The way they were describing their therapist's language sounded kind of mercenary." This conversation provided the main source of inspiration for Kinberg, and eventually, the original screenplay of Mr. & Mrs. Smith became his final thesis project. By drawing inspiration from the real-life experiences of his married friends, Simon Kinberg was able to create a metaphor for a marriage that was on the brink of falling apart but could recover by confronting and addressing its issues head-on.

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Are the Perfect Spy Duo

Although it is hard to imagine someone else playing Jane Smith, Angelina Jolie was hardly among the top picks for the role. When Nicole Kidman had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, singer Gwen Stefani was considered, along with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Cate Blanchett. However, Angelina Jolie proved to be the best option to play the iconic character. From drawing inspiration from her own past relationships to her love for throwing knives, Jolie infused the character of Jane with many details of her personal life, delivering a stand-out performance.

In the case of Brad Pitt's casting, his versatile acting skills and his on-screen charm brought a compelling authenticity to John Smith, making Mr. & Mrs. Smith one of his best performances to date. Pitt's natural charisma and magnetic presence not only elevated the character but also contributed to the on-screen chemistry with Angelina Jolie that would cause the real-life drama to unfold.

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith's Premise Lives On

Image via Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith was a box-office success, and when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie later became a couple, the film's popularity only increased, sparking rumors about a sequel that never materialized. According to Simon Kinberg, they tried different plot points, but couldn't figure out how to successfully follow up a close-ended story. Later in 2007, ABC would approve a Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV pilot with Jordana Brewster and Martin Henderson playing the title characters. The pilot, also directed by Doug Liman and written by Simon Kinberg, would pick up after the events of the film, presenting the couple with new challenges. Although the pilot was produced, ABC decided not to move forward with the series. During an interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Brewster said "It not getting picked up crushed me because we had all the elements."

In 2021, another pair of actors got better luck, as Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced they would be co-creating and starring in a Mr. & Mrs. Smith reboot series for Amazon. Similar to its predecessor, the production of this project was not devoid of its own share of drama, with Waller-Bridge exiting the project because of creative differences with Glover, and Maya Erskine replacing her in the lead role. If it wasn't for Simon Kinberg's dinner with his married friends, who knows if we'd ever have Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's epic spy movie that rippled through Hollywood in more ways than one.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video