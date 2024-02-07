The Big Picture Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge had different creative visions for the Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which caused them to part ways.

Waller-Bridge's departure led to Maya Erskine taking over her role in the series.

Waller-Bridge's solo writing process for Fleabag and Glover's collaborative approach for Atlanta contributed to their creative differences.

When Mr. & Mrs. Smith entered development at Prime Video, Donald Glover was supposed to work alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge in order to bring the reboot to life. But at some point during the creation of the series, Waller-Bridge walked away from the project, with Maya Erskine taking over the vacant role. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Glover talked about what happened during the creative process he shared alongside Waller-Bridge that ended up with the Fleabag star no longer attached to Mr. & Mrs. Smith. It all came down to the two different visions the creatives had for the show:

I don’t think we ever felt comfortable enough with each other. And that’s OK. That’s what happens when you’re two captains. It’s like, “This is how I run my ship.” “Well, this is how I run my ship.” And it’s such a big idea, this show, I don’t think it can have two captains. I mean, she rewrote the pilot, and I saw her script and I was like, “It’s definitely not my style,” but if she’d done it with her in it, we’d all be like, “This is a great fucking show.”

Glover complimented his comments explaining how the development of Mr. and Mrs. Smith affected his relationship with Waller-Bridge, who had worked with him for years: "It’s like a real divorce where the hardest part is knowing when to say it’s over. Like, when do you quit? Because you want to be cool, like, “Oh it’s over, that’s fine.” But we both put a lot of work into it. We both were working really hard. So, who gets to keep the cat? (Laughs.) But I’d brought Fran in, and also, I feel like Phoebe wasn’t fully in love with the thing. But I feel really good about the fact that if the thing was feeling more like hers and she was like, “I just love this,” I would have been like, “You should have it.”"

Even if Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge had been friends for a long time, the Community star did mention how Waller-Bridge wrote Fleabag by herself, while Atlanta was created thanks to the collaborative effort of a writers' room. The differences between the creative approaches and the visions both Glover and Waller-Bridge had for Mr. & Mrs. Smith was what eventually caused the performers to part ways, setting the stage for Maya Erskine's casting in the series. Eventually, Glover, Francesca Sloane, Yvonne Hana Yi, Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Carla Ching, Stephen Glover and Schuyler Pappas worked together to write the version of the show currently streaming on Prime Video:

It might’ve just been cultural. You’ve got to think, Fleabag was written entirely by her, they don’t really do writers rooms in the U.K. And I look back at Atlanta, and we built a culture where we could say mean things to each other or be like, “That idea is kind of [crap],” and then we’d laugh. You weren’t afraid to say something — but we also had the right to roast you. It’s just how we got the laughs.

What's Next for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover?

Close

Even if she didn't get to star in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a major role in last year's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The performer is set to voice an animated character in this summer's IF, John Krasinki's tale about a young girl who has the ability to see other people's imaginary friends. On the other hand, Glover will appear in the Community movie that's been in development for a couple of years. He's also reportedly developing a Lando movie for Lucasfilm alongside his brother, Stephen. Glover and Waller-Bridge appeared together in Solo: A Star Wars Story, the prequel that saw Alden Ehrenreich stepping into the shoes of the legendary smuggler from the galaxy far, far away.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is now streaming on Prime Video.