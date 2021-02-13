Donald Glover rarely posts on social media these days. But when he does, you better pay attention.

On a series of Instagram stories, Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced that the two of them are co-creating and starring in a Mr. and Mrs. Smith reboot series for Amazon in 2022. They did so with a cheeky understanding and subverting of Internet dance trends — Glover began his half by flossing; Waller-Bridge began her half by beginning the "silhouette challenge"; both halves were cut off abruptly before they could finish. Could this be a clue as to how they'll tackle the spy-thriller/marriage-on-the-rocks tropes in their take on the 2005 film? Or are they just disseminating information while having a bit of fun as well?

Glover and Waller-Bridge, reuniting after their time spent on Solo: A Star Wars Story (and striking up quite the friendship, it would seem), are co-creating the series alongside Francesca Sloane, who's written for prestige TV series like Fargo and Seven Seconds. This would mark another starring-creating television role for Glover alongside his FX show Atlanta, and would mark Waller-Bridge's latest starring-creating television role since her Amazon series Fleabag. Save some talent for the rest of us, would ya?

The original Mr. and Mrs. Smith starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married pair of spies who kept their secret identities from each other until everything exploded — both thriller-wise and romance-wise. It was directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) and written by Simon Kinberg (the X-Men film series). The last we heard of a Mr. and Mrs. Smith reboot were vague plans in 2010; I can guarantee you that the version we're gonna get from Glover and Waller-Bridge in 2022 on Amazon will be eons better, and maybe even better than the original film.

“Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, in the official press release. “Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.”

Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency added: “Having had the pleasure of successful collaborations with the incredibly talented Donald Glover, most recently on Guava Island, we all started talking about other projects to do together and when he suggested the idea of a new take and iteration on the New Regency film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, we jumped at the chance to get going right away. Adding Phoebe and her company Wells Street Films as a collaborator and co-star takes everything up another level and makes the project worthy of a reimagining for both new audiences and past fans of the original film. We are so excited to be working with Donald, Phoebe, Francesca and the entire team at Amazon Studios.”

