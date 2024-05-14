The Big Picture Prime Video renews hit series Mr. & Mrs. Smith for Season 2, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with spy games and romantic twists.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine excel in reimagining the roles of John and Jane Smith, blending action-packed espionage with relationship intricacies.

Glover and Erskine are not confirmed to return for the second season. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

Prime Video is doubling down on spy games and marital mishaps, as it officially renews the hit series Mr. & Mrs. Smith for a second season. Revealed during Prime Video’s inaugural upfront presentation, the announcement is a clear example of the show’s global appeal and critical acclaim. Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, the series offered a new take on the 2005 blockbuster film, weaving together action-packed espionage with the intricacies of a burgeoning romantic relationship.

Developed by co-creators and executive producers Glover, known for his work on Atlanta and Swarm, and Francesca Sloane, who brings her experience from Atlanta and Fargo, the series reimagines the premise of the original film with a modern twist. Glover and Erskine breathe new life into the roles of John and Jane Smith, two spies masquerading as a married couple who discover as much about each other as they do about their targets. However, there is an air of mystery about the direction the show will take with the lack of confirmation on whether Glover and Erskine are reprising their roles in the series. Given the bloody ending to Season 1, perhaps we shouldn't be that surprised if they do, indeed, end up making the series an anthology show about a new couple instead.

Upon its debut on February 2, Mr. & Mrs. Smith quickly ascended to the top of the streaming charts, captivating audiences in over 130 countries. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, expressed her enthusiasm for the series’ performance:

“The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures.”

During an interview with Collider's Christina Radish, Sloane revealed that the pair have an idea they’re keen to execute assuming Season 2 becomes a reality. “We are very, very happy with the way that we told Season 1 as a complete story, but 100%, we definitely have a full idea for a Season 2,” she said. “Donald and I are in the business of trying to beat ourselves, so if we were to do a Season 2, we would wanna make sure that we could surpass and beat Season 1 and I think we have a cool idea for it.”

What Can We Expect from ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2?

The first season introduced viewers to a unique blend of romantic drama and high-stakes espionage. John and Jane Smith, tasked with navigating their new life under a guise, encountered not only external threats but also the challenge of genuine emotional entanglement. The upcoming season is expected to explore the complex dynamic of their relationship — after all, they’re still assassins who are newlyweds — with Sloane returning as showrunner to guide the story into even more thrilling and unexpected territories. However, until Erskine and Glover are confirmed to return, we may be seeing a new pair of spies in Season 2.

