In February 2021, it was announced that Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) would be co-creating and starring in a Mr. and Mrs. Smith series for Prime Video. However, last September, it was revealed that Waller-Bridge had exited the series. Since then, it has been a big question of who would replace her, and we now have an answer. Thanks to an interview with Glover for Interview Magazine, we know his new co-star will be Pen15 star and co-creator Maya Erskine.

The series will be an adaptation of the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movie of the same. The film followed a married couple who both keep their secret identity as spies away from each other until a job brings them into each other’s crosshairs. Mr. and Mrs. Smith was directed by The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman based on a script by X-Men: Days of Future Past writer Simon Kinberg.

Erskine is best known for co-creating and starring in the Hulu comedy series Pen15, for which she has received three Emmy nominations. She has also had recurring roles in shows like Man Seeking Woman, Insecure, and Crossing Swords. Erskine can also be seen in an as of yet unrevealed role in the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In the interview, which saw Glover interviewing himself, he did not give a lot of details on the casting. He simply talked to himself, saying:

“Who’s Mrs. Smith now?” “Maya Erskine.” “From Pen15? I love her.” “Yeah. She’s dope.”

Certainly not a lot of information, but enough to get fans of both Glover and Erskine excited to see what they manage to do together. Glover also gave a little bit of insight on how writing the series has been going, saying: “It’s exciting. I really love the show. I’m writing the finale now.” Again, while not a lot of information fans can anticipate quality work from Glover and Erskine with their impressive histories in both comedy and drama.

However, despite Erskine being an exciting addition to the series, it is hard not to wonder about what the series might have been if Waller-Bridge had stayed on opposite Glover. When the series was first announced, fans were excited to see them work together again after seeing their chemistry on Solo: A Star Wars Story. In the interview, Glover briefly commented on Waller-Bridge’s exit, calling it “classic creative differences.”

Currently, there is no release date for Glover's Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

