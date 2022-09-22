Parker Posey and Wagner Moura have boarded Prime Video's upcoming series Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Variety has reported. The duo, whose character details are kept tightly under wraps, have recurring roles in a cast that is led by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, and also features the likes of Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano.

The series is a reboot of the 2005 action romance movie by the same name featuring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the titular roles. The movie follows the husband-wife duo that struggles to keep their marriage alive, though the twist in the story is that both are undercover spies, and the other partner doesn’t know. Things take a turn when they come face to face during a mission, and now their respective assignments require them to kill each other. The movie grossed $487.3 million at the worldwide box office and garnered mixed reactions.

While under Dough Liman’s direction from a script by Simon Kinberg, the original movie turned out to be exciting popcorn entertainment, it’ll be interesting to see how a comedic genius like Glover, who along with starring is also acting as co-creator of the series, will approach the reboot. He’s well known to create FX’s Atlanta, featuring Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beets, Emmett Hunter, LaKeith Lee Stanfield, and himself. The series was an instant hit among fans and critics alike, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith is expected to do the same. Glover is co-creating the series alongside his Atlanta co-writer Francesca Sloane. Both are also executive producers on the series with Sloane serving as showrunner.

Posey was recently seen in the AMC Tales of the Walking Dead and HBO Max’s critically acclaimed limited series The Staircase. Her other TV credits include the Netflix reboot of Lost in Space, Search Party, The Good Wife, and Tales of the City. Moura is well known for playing Pablo Escobar in the hit series Narcos, which bagged him a Golden Globe nomination for his performance. He was last seen in the Russo brothers' Netflix film The Gray Man featuring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. His other acting credits include the Netflix biopic Sergio and the thriller film Wasp Network. He also made his feature directorial debut in 2019 with the film Marighella.

With talented people in front and behind the camera Amazon’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith is shaping up to be an interesting feature to watch out for. No release date has been set for the feature.