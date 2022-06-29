The success of the 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith has inspired an upcoming television series. The original film followed Brad Pitt’s and Angelina Jolie’s married couple unwittingly hiding their assassin identities from each other until they are both tasked with commandeering the same target; when they both botch the mission, they are assigned new targets – each other. It was announced today that the Amazon production would be adding Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano to the cast.

After a bit of a snafu with earlier casting, as Phoebe Waller-Bridge was set to act in the re-make alongside Donald Glover but then later exited the series and left Glover without a co-star, in April 2022 it was announced that Maya Erskine had signed on to co-star in the spy-centric series. Erskine is best known for her work as Maggie in the three-season romantic comedy show Man Seeking Woman. Now, with three new members, Mr. and Mrs. Smith is shaping out to be a star-studded and talented cast.

Coel is a British writer, director, producer, and actor, who gained widespread acclaim for her limited dramedy series called I May Destroy You. It was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards, eventually earning Coel the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 10 Best Spy Movies of All Time, According to IMDb

Turturro is a Hollywood veteran, having featured in over 60 motion pictures. The Italian-American has had an over forty-year career, and currently stars in Apple TV+ series called Severance as Irving. In 2004, Turturro won his first Emmy Award, nabbing the award in Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for his role on Monk. Most recently, the writer, director, producer, and actor was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie/Miniseries for his recurring work in The Plot Against America.

Dano has a long and extensive career in the industry; this is evidenced by the fact the actor won both an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of the felon and murderer David Sweat in Escape at Dannemora. However, he is probably best known for his role as the Riddler in 2022’s blockbuster hit The Batman where he starred opposite Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz. He also played John Tibeats in Steve McQueen’s widely acclaimed 12 Years a Slave.

The addition of these three actors attaches more star power to the re-imagined Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Stay tuned to Collider for even more updates about the exciting series.