The Big Picture Mr. and Mrs. Smith series will now be released on Prime Video on February 2, 2024.

The reimagined series features Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as a married couple who already know about each other's dangerous professions as assassins.

The series will explore the challenges of maintaining a marriage while navigating high-stakes missions, with love interfering with their business in unexpected ways.

Prime Video's highly anticipated espionage series Mr. and Mrs. Smith now has a new release date following the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Originally scheduled for November, Amazon Studios announced in September that the series had been pushed to next year. Good news has now emerged as Mr. and Mrs. Smith now has a definite release date that won't keep fans waiting for too long. Mr. & Mrs. Smith premieres on Prime Video on February 2, 2024. Alongside the exciting news, the streamer also released some new stills from the series giving a closer look at its two co-leads, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine who play the iconic titular couple who assassinate people for a living.

The series is set to put its spin on the much-loved 2005 original movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as the titular couple. While the film saw both having a seemingly perfect marriage while working as assassins, unbeknownst to either, Prime Video's reimagined series will see the couples already aware of each other's dangerous day jobs even before they agree to marry. Their marriage this time will be arranged by a mysterious agency who deems that they not only become married but stay in marriage to enhance believability as they disguise themselves to tackle several high-stakes missions, one episode at a time.

The newly released images show the couple hard at work brainstorming on their next target. One image sees them accessing some documents and another shows Jane Smith in action mode aiming a rifle at an unseen target. Another sees them posing in khaki colors deep in the woods, perhaps where they've come to examine the location of their next crime scene. As the synopsis from Prime Video reveals, staying in marriage will be a hard task for these two, as love will interfere in the way of business and leave them grappling to stick to the script.

Who Else Stars In the 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' Series?

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith series will feature a talented cast that includes Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey, and Wagner Moura. In addition to starring, Glover co-created the series alongside writer Francesca Sloane. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was originally cast to play Jane Smith as well as co-create the series with Glover, however, she departed the series following creative differences with Glover. Despite her departure, Waller-Bridge stays rooting for the series, teasing that "it’s gonna be brilliant."

All 8 episodes of Mr. and Mrs. Smith will premiere on Prime Video on February 2, 2024. Check out the new images and official synopsis below:

