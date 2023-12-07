This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It’s all about Donald Glover (Community) and Maya Erskine (PEN15) in the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated action comedy series Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Today, Prime Video released a trailer that sets the tone for the upcoming show and confirms its release date for pretty early in 2024: February 2.

If you’re a fan of the original 2005 film with Brad Pitt (Bullet Train) and Angelina Jolie (Maleficent) of the same name, you’ll be glad to know that the key elements are all still there. The posh spy environment, the missions that take the couple across the world, their constant banter and bickering, and their weekly therapy sessions — during which they discuss marriage problems but can’t reveal they are secret agents. If this first teaser trailer intended to make a callback to the original movie, Prime Video certainly did it.