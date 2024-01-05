The Big Picture The upcoming series Mr. & Mrs. Smith plans to be a unique adaptation of the 2005 action film, with a different tone and expanded plot as it explores the married couple's spy identities.

The cast of the series is filled with talented actors, including Donald Glover, Maya Erskine, Parker Posey, Wagner Moura, and Alexander Skarsgård, among others.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was initially cast in the series but left due to creative differences, and Maya Erskine stepped into the role alongside Glover, who praised her as an amazing co-star.

A new look has been released by Prime Video for the highly anticipated upcoming series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. And spoiler alert, it looks like this series plans to "hit different" than all the other adaptions before. According to star Donald Glover, "No one knows what this show is going to be," as this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith will expand on the concept of a married couple who both just so happen to be spies. Oh yeah, and they don't initially know that about one another.

According to Glover, while fans might "have an idea" about the plot thanks to the original film, their version will be different due, in no small part, to it being a TV show rather than a movie. "The tone is a lot different" he explains, with co-star Maya Erskine expanding that, "We are carrying out missions together, but having to pose as a married couple. So it becomes a real relationship set against the backdrop of the spy genre."

The original Mr. & Mrs. Smith film came out in 1941 staring Robert Montgomery as David Smith and Carole Lombard as his wife Ann Smith. The film was directed by legendary director Alfred Hitchcock and was a major success. Naturally, the film was adapted various times, with the most notable adaptation done years later in 2005 staring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as the title couple, this time named John and Jane Smith. Aside from the major popularity of the film, as it has a 66% score on Rotten Tomatoes, this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith had a lot of drama off-screen as it was rumored to have started the whirlwind romance between the stars — thus launching the decade-long relationship of "Branjelina". At the time of filming, Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston.

Who Stars in the ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Prime Video Series?

Aside from Glover (Atlanta) and Erskine (Obi-Wan Kenobi) the cast for Mr. & Mrs. Smith is stacked with talent. Recently, Prime Video announced that Parker Posey (Tales of the Walking Dead) and Wagner Moura (Narcos) have joined the cast alongside the likes of Alexander Skarsgård (Succession), Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy), Sharon Horgan (Game Night), Eiza González (Ambulance), Billy Campbell (Cardinal), and Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist). The cast also includes Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), John Turturro (Severance), and Paul Dano.

Initially, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) was cast to play the role Jane Smith opposite Glover. However, the actress is said to have left the series due to creative differences with Glover himself. The two actors had previously worked together in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but have luckily kept their friendship intact after the disagreement — proving that friendship trumps business. Therefore, Erskine stepped into the role with Glover stating that "she's dope" to work with.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith will premier on Prime Video February 2. Watch the behind-the-scenes footage below: