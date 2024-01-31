The Big Picture New sneak peek from the Mr. and Mrs. Smith series shows Alexander Skarsgård and Eiza González planning a daring escape.

The series follows spies played by Donald Glover and Maya Erksine as they navigate their mission while pretending to be a couple.

A talented creative team, including writers from Atlanta and Fear the Walking Dead, has come together for the thrilling action of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Just before Mr. and Mrs. Smith debuts on Prime Video, the streaming platform has released a new clip from the series, featuring Alexander Skarsgård and Eiza González as they plan a quick escape. The adaptation will follow in the footsteps of the Doug Liman movie that earned over $487 million at the global box office back when it hit the big screen, with a couple of spies pretending to be a couple while working on an undercover mission. But knowing their line of work, unexpected dangers can come from out of nowhere for the two leads of the series, who'll do everything in their power to get the job done.

The first scene of Mr. and Mrs. Smith opens with the undisclosed characters played by Alexander Skarsgård and Eiza González enjoying time together until they spot a vehicle approaching them. Without wasting a second, they move around to prepare their escape. However, before they can run out the door, the character played by González states that she doesn't want to run away anymore, making her partner decide to stay and fight for their lives. The context of this mystery will be revealed once Mr. and Mrs. Smith premieres on television, introducing audiences to the titular spies.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith will follow the spies portrayed by Donald Glover and Maya Erksine, as they try to survive their next assignment by pretending to be a couple. But could the illusion become a reality over time? That's something the leads of the series will have to figure out as they wait for their target to appear, in a comedy that will attempt to capture the chemistry from the movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. If the spies don't manage to reach their target, at least they can start falling in love for real when all is said and done.

Who Is Behind 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'?

Close

Francesa Sloane, Yvonne Hana Yi, Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Carla Ching, Stephen Glover, Schuyler Pappas and Donald Glover himself wrote the screenplays for Mr. and Mrs. Smith, with the first season consisting of eight episodes. Ching previously wrote material for Fear the Walking Dead and Graceland, before working on bringing the new iterations of the agents to life. On the other hand, Stephen Glover worked alongside his brother, Donald, on the acclaimed television series, Atlanta. A powerful creative team has reunited for the unpredictable action of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

You can check out the new clip from Mr. and Mrs. Smith below, before the series premieres on Prime Video on February 2: