A week after its release, Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith series adaptation is killing it in terms of viewership. The Donald Glover and Maya Erskine-led reboot became the top program on Amazon's signature streaming service upon its premiere and, according to Deadline, it now ranks among the top five new series debuts ever on the platform. Exact numbers haven't been shared by the company, but Nielsen's streaming charts are expected to show some lofty numbers, especially since Amazon has been especially vocal about the show's success in the U.S.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith was expected to be a fairly massive launch for Prime Video thanks to its inspiration. Created by Glover alongside his Atlanta producer Francesca Sloane, the series puts a new spin on the much-loved Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film by director Doug Liman and writer Simon Kinberg. Glover and Erskine take on the roles of the newly-named and wed John and Jane Smith, two strangers who are offered a luxurious life of espionage with a dream home, wealth, and the ability to travel the world after they are married. Their cover as a couple is tested with each new mission and, as they navigate their arranged relationship, the sparks begin to fly for real between them, adding yet another complication to their lives.

Reviews for the new series adaptation have been strong overall as well, which has only drawn more attention to the eight-episode series. Collider's Emily Bernard gave Mr. & Mrs. Smith an eight out of ten, crediting the emotional strings attaching Glover and Erskine's characters for helping the show stand out from other spy thrillers. A star-studded supporting cast also helps, with Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård and Emmy nominee Ron Perlman making notable appearances alongside Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Billy Campbell, Úrsula Corberó, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey, and Wagner Moura.

Glover and Sloane Have Big Plans for 'Mr & Mrs. Smith' Season 2

Such a warm reception positions Mr. & Mrs. Smith as a possible candidate for renewal, something that Glover and Sloane appear to be all for. During an interview with Collider's Christina Radish, Sloane, who also serves as showrunner, revealed that the pair have an idea they're keen to execute assuming Season 2 becomes a reality. "We are very, very happy with the way that we told Season 1 as a complete story, but 100%, we definitely have a full idea for a Season 2," she said. "Donald and I are in the business of trying to beat ourselves, so if we were to do a Season 2, we would wanna make sure that we could surpass and beat Season 1 and I think we have a cool idea for it."

All episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 are now streaming on Prime Video.

